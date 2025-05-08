Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 5.7.25  

-The talent cuts last week cost us some Evolve members and also people I have followed for years on 205 Live and Level Up. It always sucks, but WWE is a business and when they bring new people in, they will send others out. I wish they all the best and thanks for entertaining me on these various shows over the years. I appreciated the hard work.

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Stevie Turner is in the ring with the roster around the ring. She has an announcement that will change Evolve forever. She has a table with two items covered by a cloth and it’s obviously the long awaited Evolve Championships. We see the Woman’s Championship first and it’s pretty nice with a white strap and the Evolve logo as the center plate in silver. She announces a Fatal 4 Way in 3 weeks to determine the first Women’s Champion. She named three women who have impressed: Kali Armstrong, Kendal Grey, and Wendy Choo. The final spot goes to whatever woman can step up and take it.

-Stevie unveils the Men’s Evolve Championship and its the same silver evolve logo plate, but the strap looks like a gray color. They have a Fatal 4 Way in 4 weeks and she names Sean Legacy, but can’t say anymore as Keaunu Carver and Harlem Lewis come in to state their case. Swipe Right hit the ring and get tossed out rather quickly. Here’s Gallus (who were released last week, so not sure how many weeks they taped) and we have a brawl with the men. They clear out and now we get a brawl with the women. Kali clips the knee of Kendal, who apparently has a match later tonight.

-They throw to a post from Nikkita Lyons where she said she would stop by Evolve tonight and Kendal wanted the smoke as she called herself the benchmark of Evolve. They will face off in our Main Event tonight.

-Also Wendy Choo faces Summer Sorrell, who makes her Evolve debut tonight.

-Wendy Choo hype package!

-Chuey Martinez is backstage and is with Summer Sorrell. She notes she is scared, but she uses that fear and things will heat up as it is Summer season. Yeah, she’s toast!

-Backlash commercial! This Saturday! Orton vs. Cena! As I noted before, I was there for two Orton/Cena PPV Matches: The Iron Man Match at Bragging Rights and The Rumble match where the crowd chanted for Daniel Bryan throughout.

-WWE ID video package highlighting Swipe Right, Jordan Oasis, It’s Gal, and Marcus Mathers.

-Nikkita Lyons is in Stevie’s office and she is ready to pounce. Zayda Steel shows up and she wants the last spot in the Women’s Fatal 4 Way. Stevie tells her she can’t talk her way into the match. Nikkita and Zayda want to collab and leave together.

Summer Sorrell vs. Wendy Choo

-Summer cartwheels to avoid Wendy and gets back control, but eats an elbow. She fights out of a slam to get a sunset flip for one. She hooks a side headlock and gets shoved off. She tries a shoulder, but no dice. Wendy runs her over, but then gets caught with a crossbody for two. Wendy runs her into the corner and delivers shoulders. She lands a strike and hits the neck twist. Summer backs off in the corner and then runs into an elbow. Wendy throws her across the ring by her hair. She charges but gets caught with a boot. Sunset flip from the middle rope, but Wendy rolls through and hits a knee to the face. Hammerlock into a lariat leads to The Dirt Nap and Summer taps at 2:33.

Winner: Wendy Choo via submission at 2:33

-Choo is in the Championship Match in 3 weeks, so this should have been more of a SQUASH but they liked wanted to see a little out of Summer. Choo winning is obviously the right call. *

-Wendy goes for the marker, but Kylie Rae is here. She hits a superkick to send Wendy packing as this feud must continue!

-We see a car pulling up in the parking and it’s NXT’s Lexis King! Cool!

-WWE invades Tampa for a series of shows!

-Lexis King is here in involve as Stone mentions he and King had beef a year ago, but are cool now. Rosenberg asks how the match went and Stone just ignores him. Lexis tells us he wanted to be in Evolve years ago before he was a big star. He puts over Evolve and how it shines a spotlight on new talent. He knows all about the spotlight as he lives for it. He is The King of NXT and gets interrupted by Sean Legacy. He was going to let Lexis ramble as he knows Lexis loves hearing himself speak. He tells Lexis the WWE Universe decides who is a Superstar. He won’t let Lexis disrespect those in the back. Lexis asks if he is the big superhero and leader and that gets a “Legacy” chant. Sean says there is nothing special about him as he is just himself: a kid from Augusta, GA. He has done the 16 hour car rides for 20 dollars and a handshake and is busting his ass to get a chance on NXT. Evolve is giving him the chance of a lifetime and he will stand up for it. King challenges him to a match next week and Legacy accepts with a handshake. “That sounds Super.” King won’t let the handshake go and tells Legacy, “you have a long way to go to become a King.” Sweet! I’m all for it next week!

-Backstage Kendal Grey is with the trainer and says she is fine and nothing will keep her from tonight’s match.

-NXT and AAA: When Words Collide and WWE Money in The Bank head to LA! Curious to see what kind of crowd that NXT/AAA show draws at The Forum.

-Keanu Carver is pacing backstage looking for Gallus and Lewis is looking for them as well. Stevie lets them know that they left. She books the Tag Match for next week. Is this going to be a running gag where they keep teasing the match, but we don’t get it as they never taped it before releasing Gallus?

Jackson Drake (w/ Vanity Project) vs. Drako Knox

-Lockup and Knox backs Drake into the corner, but we get a standing switch. Drake talks some trash and gets punched in the face for it. Shoulder tackle from Knox and he hooks a side headlokc. Drake misses a clothesline, but ducks down to avoid a cross-body. Drake off the middle ropes, but gets caught and thrown with an overhead suplex. Running clothesline in the corner, but Drake avoids another clothesline and gets a Side Russian Leg Sweep while also pulling off the du-rag. Drake hooks a chinlock and takes it to the mat. Knox fights to his feet and elbows his way out and gets an armdrag. Backdrop from Knox followed by a slam. Suplex is blocked but Knox counters a whip and gets a knee to the gut. Sliding clothesline gets a two count. Drake back to t he side headlock and then ducks a clothesline to deliver a Flatliner. Knox nearly gets pinned with a crucifix. Enziguiri follows. He tries Lethal InJackson, but Knox counters with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Drake bails to the apron and is able to drop Knox on the top rope by the throat. Drake rushes in and gets turned inside out with a clothesline. Drake goes to the eyes and this time hits Lethal InJackson. Running Knee to the face gets the pin at 5:10.

Winner: Jackson Drake via pin at 5:10

-Solid little match here where they used the 5 minutes they were given as best as they could. I liked that Drake got the win without help from Vanity Project. **1/2

-Chuey Martinez is backstage for a sit down with Javier Bernal. He has dropped The Big Body name and is more himself now as he talks about being at a Metalcore Show. All his anxieties washed away and he felt like the person he was meant to be and that’s what he wants to bring to Evolve. Sucks we won’t get to see what he can do. It’s Gal interrupts and we will see if we get that match or not.

-SummerSlam commercial!

-Lexis King meets up with Vanity Project outside. They bond and Vanity Project offers their help if needed.

-Next week: Lexis King vs. “Super” Sean Legacy; Javier Bernal vs. It’s Gal; Harlem Lewis and Keanu Carver vs. Gallus.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Kendal Grey

-Grey has her knee wrapped and she hobbles to the ring. Main Event in ring introductions! Grey can’t put weight on the knee and Lyons goes right after the injury. Grey hobbles and gets caught, but finds a way out and tries a roll-up but no dice and she gets run over with a shoulder tackle. Lyons misses a chop in the corner and Grey gets a trip. She hits a basement dropkick and tries to slide to the outside, but comes up short and Lyons slams the knee off the apron. Split Leg Drop on the apron (Yam Slam) gets a good reaction. Lyons wraps the knee around the ropes and the commentary is doing a good job of putting over how this may cost Grey in three weeks when she wrestles for the Evolve Championship. Roundhouse kick hits clean and gets a two count. Kneebreaker from Lyons and next she just drops her weight on the knee. This is going as it should. Grey gets a fluke sunset flip for two, but misses an enziguiri. She fights on one leg, but she has nothing behind it. Catapult into a one legged Boston Crab! Grey gets to the ropes to force a break. Splash misses and Grey fires off strikes but one kicks sends her back down. Lyons misses a clothesline and Grey gets an armbar out of it, but Lyons picks her up off the mat. Grey jumps on her back and goes to a choke. Lyons runs her into the corner, but misses a charge in the corner. Grey heads up top and hits a shoulder tackle for two. Lyons misses a kick and Gret tries to spring off the ropes, but the knee gives out and she crashes to the mat. Vader Bomb from Lyons finishes at 6:16.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons via pin at 6:16

-This was another solid match and went the way it should with Lyons dominating a one legged opponent. The hope spots were there, but Lyons was never in any danger. Grey looks okay in losing as she fought like crazy even with the injury. **1/2

-Kali Armstrong hits the ring and goes right after the knee. She hooks a knee submission as the refs come down to force her off Grey.

-Thanks for reading!