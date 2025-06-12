Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 6.11.25  

-We have Evolve Champions now and that should give the show more of a focus. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Highlights from last week’s Fatal Four-Way that saw Jackson Drake become the inaugural WWE Evolve Champion.

-Show opening!

-The Vanity Project are out first, and Jackson Drake is announced as the First WWE Evolve Champion. Makes sense to start with our new Champion! Rosenberg calls Ricky Smokes an idiot. Smokes steals a line from Heenan and Perfect at Rumble 92, “we aren’t the type of guys to say we told you so, but we told you so.” The crowd chants “We Don’t Care,” at them. Drake mentions Buddy Rodgers being the first WWE Champion, Balor being the first Universal Champion (I forget that sometimes), and Rollins was the first NXT and World Champion. Well, I mean, technically there was a World Title before that World Title in the WWE, but I know what he means. They pose as this was kind of a subdued celebration and nobody interrupted.

-Lince Dorado gets backstage promo time and he is after Vanity Project and teases getting help.

-The High Ryze (Wes Lee and Tyreke and Tyson) are walking backstage. Lee is shutting down all the noise about Cappuccino Jones being the next Wes Lee.

-Later tonight, It’s Gal vs. Troy Yearwood!

Zayda Steel and Nikitta Lyons vs. Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs

-We go to break before Holiday and Diggs make their entrance.

-Cappuccino Jones is backstage with Jack Cartwheel and he is ready and extra caffeinated for tonight as Wes Lee is sleeping on him.

-Diggs and Holiday have matching gear and a choreographed dance so perhaps this is a team that sticks. Even Stone notes there aren’t many women’s tag teams in Evolve or even friends in the women’s division. Steel and Diggs start and not much happening so Holiday is in and goes to work on the arm. Steel drops her and makes the tag to Lyons. She nearly lands a sweet looking head kick, but Holiday avoids and goes after the arm. Lyons pushes off and catches Holiday on a cross-body, but a blind tag was made and Diggs hits a dropkick. Lyons gains control and brings in Steel. She lands a kick for a two count. Diggs flips over the ropes from the apron and gets a powerslam followed by a standing moonsault for two. Holiday back in and we get a double shoulder block and then a double elbow drop for two. Holiday gets distracted by Lyons, which lets Steel hit her from behind. Lyons in and she mauls Holiday in the corner. She runs her into the corner and Steel tags Lyons on the ass to make the tag, which Stone notes is a unique way to tag into the match. Holiday gets a roll-up for two, but gets planted with the ZDT for two. Lyons back in and she leans on Holiday against the ropes. She hooks a choke and wraps Holiday up on the mat before going to a standard reverse chinlock. Holiday gets to her feet and elbows out. Lyons misses a charge in the corner, but it’s her own corner so Steel makes the tag. Holiday makes the hot tag to Diggs and she hits a side kick and then a sweet looking scissors kick. Great elevation and extension on that one. Cartwheel into a shoulder in the corner. She gets a double under hook into a throw for a two count. Holiday back in and she assists on a standing moonsault and then hits a splash for two as Lyons makes the save. Chantel Monroe (probably losing that last name if she makes it to NXT) is watching in the aisle and it distracts Holiday so Steel gets a roll-up for two. Lyons lands a head kick from the floor and Steel gets a roll-up for the pin at 7:51.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons and Zayda Steel via pin at 7:51

-This seemed to go a bit long, but was okay. Lyons is the biggest star in the punch and Steel is with Vanity Project so they weren’t losing here. *3/4

-Troy Yearwood video package as he is the best athlete we will ever see. I don’t know man, I have seen a lot of athletes in my 44 years. I mean, Bo Jackson was pretty awesome and a cheat code on Tecmo Bowl. Yearwood is also a poet and recites a short poem. He tells us this is a new chapter and he will evolve. Goodbye to Troy Yearwood and say hell to Jamar Hampton. Man, it took me most of LFG to remember Troy Yearwood.

-Natalya is walking backstage and is confronted by Kali Armstrong, who tells her she didn’t need her help. Nattie tells her to she needs to learn to swallow her pride. Next week they team to face Nikkita and Zayda. Cool! Nattie working with the kids is a good thing.

Jamar Hampton vs. It’s Gal

-Hampton is from Virginia and there is a Hampton University in Virginia, but probably just a coincidence as Hampton went to UNC. I hear Hampton and think of a Western PA High School that used Talbots as a nickname. We get an old school test of strength and Hampton wins that rather easily. Gal stomps the feet to break, but gets run over with a shoulder tackle. Hampton with a headlock, but Gal counters with a head scissors and he cranks out some push-ups in a cool douche move. Hampton regains control and he does push-ups of his own. Inverted atomic drop and a good looking dropkick. Nice height on that. Gal slides out of a suplex and slaps Hampton in the face. It actually pays off though as Hampton gets flustered and gets caught. Gal goes after the leg and lands a series of clotheslines in the corner. Discus clothesline gets a two count! Gal goes to a choke and gets in some more push-ups because you need to get a pump when you can. Clubbing blows to the back and then a discus European Uppercut in the corner. Gal continues to work the leg and hooks a Half Crab. Hampton fights out and fires off punches to the ribs, but one kick to the leg knocks him down. Gal hits a splash in the corner, but gets caught and Hampton hobbles on one leg to deliver a suplex. He slaps the knee to get some feeling in it and starts his comeback while selling the leg. Suplex and then a backdrop and props to him for doing it on one leg and then falling to sell it. He tries to lift Gal, but the leg gives out and Gal gets a two count. Gal charges into a modified Attitude Adjustment and Hampton gets the pin at 6:30. Nice wink, wink moment as Rosenberg references Robbie E in TNA. I see what he did there!

Winner: Jamar Hampton via pin at 6:30

-This was solid and I dug Hampton’s selling of the bad leg throughout the match. The man is a freak athlete and we just have to see how he develops now and if he can get the entertainment side of the business. **1/4

-Chuey is backstage with Marcus Mathers and man, I already mistakenly call Rosenberg, Paul and now you give me Marcus Mathers.

-Jordan Oasis video package. He talks about living on a bus going from city to city. He hears indie wrestlers talking about splitting a hotel room and he can’t remember the last time he had one. He has had to sneak into gyms just to take a shower. It is part of his journey and everything he needs is in his backpack.

-Next week: Lyons/Steel vs. Natalya/Armstrong!

Cappuccino Jones vs. Wes Lee (w/ TNT)

-Special in ring introductions as is custom for our Main Event. I always appreciate that little touch! I expect lots of flips and dives! We start with a lock-up and Jones gets arm control. Lee rolls out to escape and gets a side headlock. They trade headlocks as we continue the mat game before getting to the fireworks factory. Jones gets a leg trip and a quick pin attempt for two. Lee lands some strikes but Jones catches him with a head scissors in the corner. Backdrop sends Jones to the apron, but he blocks a right hand. SWEET dropkick from Jones that looked like it hit Lee right in the face. Jones with a no hands dive into a flip onto Jones on the floor as we take a break at 2:43.

-Back at 3:23 with Jones hitting a boot in the corner, but he goes up top and Lee yanks him down by the leg. Lee stomps away in the opposite corner and hits a basement dropkick that takes him through the ropes and he lands on the floor. He brings Jones out with him and they brawl out there. Back in the ring Lee lands kicks to the back and slams Jones down on the back of his head. He steps on the back of Jones’ head and talks trash while standing there. I love heels being heels! They start trading punches and Jones gets the better of the exchange, but gets cut off with a spin wheel kick. Rosenberg notes that Lee seems less than engaged and I think that is the story. He thinks he is better than Jones and isn’t pushing himself yet. Jones starts his comeback and hits an enziguiri. Double chop from Jones and another. Half and Half Suplex gets two! DDT is blocked and Lee hits a pump kick. Michinoku Driver from Jones gets two! Somehow Rosenberg and Stone are talking about Frank Thomas and we share a birthday. Jeff Bagwell and Eric Bischoff have the same birthday as me as well. Lee is now begging off as Jones has his full attention. TNT offer a distraction but Cartwheel hits a suicide dive on Igwe and we have refs out to send them to the back. Lee hits a Tornado DDT and another head kick into a pin for a two count. Lee heads up but lands on his feet over a 450. Jones hits The Decaffinator for two! We get a “this is awesome” chant! Jones up top, but he misses his coffee themed elbow. Lee with a roll-up with his feet on the ropes, but the ref catches him. He argues with the ref and Jones gets a roll-up for two. Lee turns things up as he hits a kick to the back of the head and then The Cardiac Kick finishes at 11:14.

Winner: Wes Lee via pin at 11:14

-This was fun and gave me what I wanted. Jones had a couple near falls at the end that had me thinking an upset could happen, but Lee is the bigger star and got the win when he finally kicked things into another gear. I dug the story of Lee not pushing himself as he looked past Lee, but needing to hit that gear when it was needed. This was good! ***1/4