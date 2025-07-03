Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 7.02.25  

-Welcome to your weekly Evolve Review. Well, one of two you will find, right here on 41mania. We were promised six-man tag action tonight, so let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Two months Vanity Project cost Lince Dorado a chance at becoming EVOLVE Champion. They have been battling since and Dorado now has back up with the LWO. Tonight, it’s Vanity vs. Insanity in a 6 Man Tag!

-Also for tonight Evolve has their first ever contract signing!

Jamar Hampton vs. Edris Enofe

-Hampton’s entrance theme is a vibe! We get a prematch interview from Enofe, who says Hampton is from LFG trying to prove himself, while he has already proved to be a superstar. We have two freak athletes here, so let’s see what they can do. Enofe controls with a side headlock, but gets shoved off and knocked down with a shoulder tackle. Another go and Enofe backs Hampton into the corner and gives him a shove. Hampton shoves back and Enofe goes flying backwards. Hampton with one of the highest leap frogs I have ever seen. Again, FREAK athlete. He goes for a dropkick, but Enofe holds the ropes and then hits a clothesline. Double Foot Stomp to the chest and then back and then chest gets a two count. Enofe with a reverse chinlock as there is one person in the crowd clapping to rally Hampton. Well, they tried! Enofe works Hampton over in the corner and hits a DDT for a two count. Head scissors which is then transitioned into a choke. Enofe jumps at Hampton, but gets caught and Hampton dumps him over his head. He starts to run wild with forearms and there is the dropkick. Great height, but it looked a little awkward. He hits a leaping splash for a one count. Enofe throws elbows while on Hampton’s shoulders. He gets a kick in the corner and avoids a Stinger Splash. They fight on top and tease a suplex to the floor. Oh man! Enofe drops Hampton throat first on the steel that connects the buckle to corner and then hits a arm trap neckbreaker for the pin at 5:48.

Winner: Edris Enofe via pin at 5:48

-This was solid. Enofe winning makes sense as Hampton is fresh out of LFG and as his song says, Enofe is “far from a rookie.” Again, both men are freak athletes and got to show off a little bit. Good ending boosted it a little. **

-Stevie Turner is backstage with Dorado and the LWO. Tonight, they get Lucha Lit!

-Great American Bash a week from Saturday!

-Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel vignette as they debut their team name: Adrenaline Drip. That’s fine! They want Stevie to announce Evolve Tag Titles. I am sure it’s coming.

Layla Diggs vs. Jin Tala

-More LFG talent. Lockup and Diggs gets a hammerlock. Tala counters with a headlock which Layla counters and after a brief head scissors, it’s a stalemate. Layla uses the ropes to flip out of arm control and hits a version of a standing blockbuster. Diggs with a powerslam and standing moonsault for t forearms, but Tala keeps control and takes her down again. Tala breaks out a Full Nelson using the wo. Layla uses the ropes to flip again, though a little rough that time, but Tala attacks the arm. She sends Layla shoulder first into the corner and then again. She works an armbar an transitions into a Full Nelson using her legs in a unique move. Cool! Diggs powers back to force a pin, which causes Tala to break the hold or be pinned. Side Kick from Layla and she gets a front flip into a splash as the arm work apparently didn’t do anything. Scissors Kick gets a two count. Now the arm hurts as she goes for a slam. Tala goes to the hair and then locks in the Bakunawa Bind for the submission win at 4:34.

Winner: Jin Tala via submission at 4:34

-This was fine as it was what we would get weekly on Level Up. Of all the people in LFG Season 1, I wouldn’t have pegged Jin as someone they would have rushed to Evolve. I kind of dig that idea that she is a submission wrestler. *1/2

-Vanity Project get fired up backstage!

-Contract signing next!

-Stevie Turner is in the ring and brings out Evolve Woman’s Champion, Kali Armstrong and Natalya. Kali knows who Natalya is and just wants the contract so she can sign. She puts pen to paper, but this won’t be quick as Nattie has a lot to say. She calls Kali out for being rude to her. Kali doesn’t see it that way as she had to fight three of the best women in the roster and Nattie yells, “cry me a river.” SHOTS FIRED AT CM PUNK OR JACK PERRY, or something like that. Where is Jack Perry by the way? No matter as Nattie calls Kali a selfish brat and Kali tells her to sign the contract. Nattie puts pen to paper. Kali tells Nattie she isn’t leading her and then we get the expected brawl. Nattie ducks punch and hooks The Sharpshooter and Kali taps. Nattie stands over her with the Championship Belt! Well, they got that first contract signing out of the way and it was like most every other contract signing. The match should be solid and we will see what Kali can do against a season pro.

-Thatcher gives Sean Legacy a pep talk backstage. Legacy thanks Thatcher for standing up to Keanu Carver. Thatcher respects the ID Program and he will take care of Carver next week. Cool!

-Clash in Paris commercial! I really wants CM Punk vs. AJ Styles there, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.

-Keanu Carver is pumping iron and tells Thatcher to check himself before stepping to him. Carver is going to embarrass Thatcher.

-Vignette for Chantel Monroe who notes the division has called her cocky, arrogant, and conceited, but she isn’t mad. She says Kali is Champion for now and soon it will be around the perfect waist of the show stopping Diva.

-Next week: Kali defends The Evolve Woman’s Championship against Natalya!

-Also, next week, Thatcher vs. Carver!

The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake and Swipe Right) vs. Lince Dorado and The LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro)

-Wilde and Del Toro back on my screens. Level Up flashback! Lince starts with Ricky Smokes and Smokes backs him into the corner and pats him on the head. Shoulder tackle, but Dorado is back and works on the arm. Smokes with a kick to the gut and he goes after the arm with a hammerlock. Elbow from Dorado and he gets a head scissors followed by a dropkick. Tag to Wilde, but Baylor is in as well. Stone notes he is best friends with Wilde and they used to be tag partner. TNA! TNA! TNA! Cruz in and Baylor eats a double elbow. Wilde suplexes Cruz onto Baylor! Two count and we get all six in the ring staring each other down as we head to a break.

-WrestleMania Vegas: Double Down commercial! I assume they got HHH off that roof!

-Back at 3:8 with Baylor delivering knees to the ribs of Wilde. Drake in for the first time and he hits a release German Suplex. Stone makes the joke that Drake is the Greatest WWE Evolve Champion of all time. Smokes back in and he lands a boot to the arm and grounds Wilde. Baylor back in with a double ax to the back and then a forearm. Quick tag back to Smokes and he lands a big boot to the face for two. Jackson lands a head kick from the apron and is back in the match. Wilde fights to get to his corner, and escapes a suplex to roll and make the hot tag to Lince. Running forearm and an enziguiri from Dorado. He knocks Swipe Right off the apron and lights Drake up with chops. Handspring Stunner! Drake gets dumped to the floor and Lince clears the top rope with a flip dive. He misses a charge in the corner, but lands on his feet and hits a superkick. Moonsault, but Drake gets his boots up to block and that looked sweet! Del Toro made a blind tag in the middle of all of that so the ref won’t count a pin attempt on Dorado. Del Toro rolls Drake around the ring like a ball and gets a cradle for a two count. Drake it bleeding from the mouth, but catches Cruz with a stungun. Swipe Right double team and then Drake off the top with a Swanton, but Wilde breaks up the pin. Smokes and Wilde exchange blows as this one is hitting another gear. Tornado DDT from Wilde! Baylor in and he hits a suplex into a backbreaker on his knee. Sweet! Cruz springs in with a dropkick. Drake in and ends up on the apron. He hangs Cruz on the top rope and heads up, but Cruz hits a kick to stop that. Dorado in and he slaps Drake. Up top and he brings Drake down with a rana that sends him into Swipe Right. LWO hit stereo suicide dives on Swipe Right and Dorado hits a Shoot Star Press to pin Drake at 11:06.

Winner: Lince Dorado and The LWO via pin at 11:06

-This is obviously setting Dorado up as Drake’s first challenger, which is fine. This was a pretty sweet match that took off when they just all went for it and ditched the tagging in and out. I believe the term is PARTY MATCH! I like Swipe Right as they have a nice mix of old school tag wrestling with the current style. This was going to be good just because of the talent involved. Dorado and LWO are pros, and they knew what to do with the kids out there. One of the better Evolve matches we have had since the show launched. ***1/2

