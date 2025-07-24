Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 7.23.25  

-Welcome to Evolve as this week we don’t have a Championship Match, so not as much intrigue as the last few weeks, but that’s bound to happen. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Dante Chen vs. Edris Enofe

-Level Up! Again, I don’t recall these two meeting on Level Up, but they did team once. Lockup to start and Stone lets me know they have never met one on one. That’s what I thought. Chen controls with a side headlock on the mat, but Enofe fights to his feet. Chen with a shoulder tackle and basement dropkick. Edris blocks a kick to the gut, but Chen goes back to the side headlock. Edris hits a stun-gun followed by a boot to the back of the head. He drops a knee and keep it on the throat until the ref forces a break. Chen blocks being sent into the ropes and after sending Edris into the ropes starts firing off chops. Brainbuster is blocked and Enofe hits a DDT for a two count. Edris hooks a modified chinlock, but Dante counters into a neckbreaker. Chen goes to the ground and pound and then hits a series of running clotheslines. Enziguiri followed by a Pump Kick. Gentle Touch is prepped, but Edris rolls to the floor. He yanks Chen over the ropes and goes for his finisher, but Chen counters with a roll-up, which Enofe then counters into his own roll-up and holds the tights for the pin at 5:13.

Winner: Edris Enofe via pin at 5:13

-This was what we would get on Level Up and I am okay with that. They got a bit more freedom and chance to shine, but was on par with what they would have done there. This was solid. **1/4

-Earlier today Jordan Oasis was searching for tag partners and runs into It’s Gal and Sam Holloway. He makes a pitch to them, but they turn him down. Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones interrupt and have Jordan’s back. You would think that means Jones or Cartwheel would be his partner, but he thanks them and says he will go find a partner. We see why as these four have a tag match coming up next.

-Tubi commercials!

-WWE ID video hyping some prospects working indie shows and how they are working to appear on Evolve and then NXT before achieving their dream of getting to WrestleMania.

Adrenaline Drip (Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel) vs. It’s Gal and Sam Holloway

-Jones and Gal starts us off with a lockup. Gal backs Jones into the corner and gives him a shove. Jones shoves back and hooks a side headlock that he takes to the mat. Gal reverses to a head scissors and has time to break out some push-ups. Jones escapes, but gets caught on Gal’s shoulders for some squats. Jones flips out of there and makes the tag to Cartwheel. Jones with a dropkick and Cartwheel hits a standing shooting star press for two. Step-up enziguiri from Cartwheel, but he crashes through the ropes as Holloway holds them open. Holloway wrecks shop on the floor as he sends Jones into the post. He comes back in the ring with an elbow from the middle ropes. Sweet! That gets two and Holloway lands a chop in the corner. Tag to Gal and I kind of want to see more from Holloway. Gal with a vertical suplex and then he breaks out some more push-ups with a hand on Cartwheel’s chest. Gal fires Cartwheel across the ring and then Holloway is back in and hits a suplex for two. Another throw, but this time it sends Cartwheel to his corner where he tags Jones. Cappuccino runs wild and hits a Shot of Espresso. He sends Holloway into Gal and his megaphone. Half and Half on Holloway and then Drip and Sip gets a two count. Man, I thought that was it. Now, they kick things into another gear as Jones dives to the floor, but gets caught by Gal. Cartwheel hits a SPACE FLYING TIGER DROP and then Holloway clears the ropes and dives on the pile like The Undertaker. That gets a “this is awesome” chant from the crowd. No kidding! Back in the ring Holloway comes off the top with a splash, but Jones hits an elbow off the top to break up the count. Crash Wheel on Gal as Jones takes out Holloway with a suicide dive. It’s Not a Cartwheel finishes this craziness on Gal at 6:39.

Winners: Adrenaline Drip via pin at 6:39

-They were having an okay tag match and then just went crazy with the dives and flips to pop the crowd and deliver a heck of a 6 minute match. This was a fantastic little match and I want to see more of everyone involved. ***1/2

-Jordan is still wandering in the back and Brooks Jensen offers to be his partner. Jordan thought Brooks was done being a tag guy, but Brooks says he is trying to find himself. I think we know where this is going.

-Tubi commercials!

-Heatwave is the next NXT show!

-Marcus Mathers wants a match with Keanu Carver, but Stevie can’t do that and offers him a WWE ID showcase match against Bryce Donovan. He is okay with that.

-Kali Armstrong storms in and she wants Jin Tala in the middle of the ring next week. Stevie just wants everyone to use their inside voices.

Kendal Grey vs. Zayda Steel

-Steel with an early armdrag and she is happy with herself. She follows with a side headlock, but gets rolled back for a one count. Steel runs Grey down with a shoulder, but misses another one and Grey gets a side headlock that she takes to the mat. Steel backs her into the corner and gets a SLAP to the face. That angers Grey and Steel backs off as she calls for a timeout. She suckers Grey into following her and catches her with knees to the face as she tries to get back in the ring. Hammerlock followed by a clothesline gets a two count. Weak CM Punk knee in the corner. She stands on Grey’s back and stomps the head repeatedly. That’s better! Grey fights back and gets a roll-up for one. Steel misses a charge in the corner. Grey hits a release German Suplex to leave both women down. They start trading strikes to a standing position. Grey comes off the middle ropes with a cross-body, buy Steel rolls with it and gets a two count. Grey with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and she pulls the straps down. Wendy Choo pops up to offer a distraction which leads to a roll-up but Grey counters that with a unique roll-up of her own for the pin at 5:16.

Winner: Kendal Grey via pin at 5:16

-Kind of surprised by that one as they have protected Vanity Project. Kudos for teasing the distraction finish and going the other way. This was fine otherwise and again was more Level Up than Evolve, but people needs reps and I have no beef with this. *3/4

-Sean Legacy is ready to stand up to Keanu Carver. Sounds totally smart!

-Clash in Paris! Just get me AJ Styles on that show for the crowd reaction alone.

-Chantel Monroe video package and her target is Kylie Rae for costing her a Championship opportunity twice.

-Next week it’s Carver vs. Legacy! Cool!

Swipe Right vs. Jordan Oasis and Brooks Jensen

-You know, I watched a lot of Jensen on Level Up and for some reason I forgot his dad was Bull Buchanan. Jensen starts with Baylor, who uses the hair to maintain control of a side headlock. Jensen catches a boot and gets his own side headlock and pulls the hair to pay Baylor back. Jensen plants Baylor on his face. Jordan in with a neckbreaker and then gets an armdrag on Smokes, who tagged into the match. Oasis sets too early on a backdrop, but not sells a kick and lights up Smokes with chops in the corner Jensen in and we get a contest to see who can chop Swipe Right the hardest. Jordan drops an elbow on Smokes for a two count. I have to say it again, but Ricky Smokes is a fantastic douchebag wrestling name. We take a break at 3:07.

-WrestleMania 42 commercial with HHH on a roof in Vegas!

-Back at 3:54 with Swipe Right in control as Baylor gets a one count on Oasis. A pop-up tells us that Swipe Right are the Wrestling Open Tag Champions. I appreciate little tidbits like that. Smokes in and he hits a dropkick to the back of the head after a Baylor neck snap. That gets two. He buries a knee to the back and drops a knee for another two count. Baylor back in with an elbow and he throws some clubbing blows to the chest. Oasis fires up off and starts landing strikes, but can’t get to his corner. Atomic Drop, but Smokes gets the tag and knocks Jensen off the apron. Oasis gets to the corner, but Jensen is not there and I am sure everything is fine. Smokes talks to the camera and Oasis lands a chop. No tag though as Smokes goes to the eyes and runs Oasis back to his corner. Baylor in and he hooks a side headlock. A lot of headlocks in this show. Oasis breaks, but instead of making a tag hits the Blackout Cannonball. Jensen has had enough and brings Jensen over to him and makes the tag. He runs wild on Swipe Right and hits a double clothesline. He has words for Drake at ringside. Jensen brings Oasis back into the match and says he wants the Evolve Title. “Screw you,” and he walks away. Super Swipe finishes at 10:12.

Winner: Swipe Right via pin at 10:12

-We all knew Jensen was turning on Oasis so that went as expected. I guess the idea is he wanted to get a piece of Vanity Project to show Drake he is coming for him and didn’t care about winning the match here. Swipe Right is entertaining and I enjoy seeing them on this show. They know they role and play it well. **1/2

