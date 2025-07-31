Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 7.30.25  

-I did all five hours of the WWE’s Unreal docuseries in the last 48 hours, plus my weekly dose of Nitro and now it’s time for Evolve. Funny how after 40 + years I never get tired of wrestling. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Recap of Keanu Carver hunting down WWE ID prospects and Sean Legacy standing up for the program. They meet tonight!

Bryce Donovan (w/ The Vanity Project) vs. Marcus Mathers

-Marcus, my dude, I am going to do my best to keep from typing Marshall. They give me a Marcus Mathers and a Peter Rosenberg on this show and expect me not to slip up. Mathers will a side headlock, but gets shoved off and knocked down with a shoulder. Slam from Donovan! Mathers avoids a charge in the corner and springs up top for a cross-body for a two count. He sides off Bryce’s back but gets too close and Bryce runs him into the middle buckle. He sends him to the floor where he bangs into the cameraman. Back in the ring Bryce lands some clubbing blows to the back and then hooks an abdominal stretch. A pop-up lets us know that Bryce is undefeated in Evolve. Mathers lands on his feet off a suplex and fires off some loud chops. Donovan misses a running boot in the corner. Mathers goes to work on the legs to chop the big man down and hits a Stunner from the second rope. Cool! It only gets two though. He tries a Perfect-plex, but he’s not perfect and Bryce plants him on the mat. He lands a punch on the mat for two and then a clothesline for another two count. Chokeslam is countered into roll-up for two. Superkick lands for Mathers. He heads up top, but takes too long. He jumps over Bryce and hits a head kick from the apron. He takes out Swipe Right from the apron and then looks for a dive but Zayda gets in the way. He turns around and walks into a Black Hole Slam for the pin at 6:16.

Winner: Bryce Donovan via pin at 6:16

-This was going well, but I wasn’t a fan of the ending. I don’t think Donovan needed to have help to get a win here, but that’s not the story they wanted to tell. Curious to see what Mathers can do with more work. **

-Thatcher gives Legacy a pep talk backstage and knows he can slay the giant tonight.

-Kali Armstrong, our Woman’s Champion, is out and she wants Jin Tala. Tyra Mae Steele is out instead and she is still really excited to be out there. She tells Kali she won the Triple Threat two weeks ago, so Kali needs to worry about her or she will have more gold to add to her collection. Kali doesn’t know who Tyra is and Tyra tells her she will find out. Here’s Jin as we have 2 people in the ring from the first season of LFG in the ring. She wants a Title Match and Kali is down for it. Tyra is not happy and notes she won LFG. That doesn’t impress Kali and they argue, so Jin runs them into each other. She posts Tya and stands tall with The Evolve Championship.

-Cheuy Martinez is backstage with Jamar Hampton, who made news this week with his social media content. He is the top dog in the WWE PC and faces Jack Cartwheel tonight. He says this isn’t gymnastics. It’s Evolve. SHOTS FIRED AT AEW OR SOMETHING. It’s Gal shows up and is getting a workout in. Okay then.

Jamar Hampton vs. Jack Cartwheel (w/ Cappuccino Jones)

-Hampton is another person from LFG Season One. Cartwheel avoids a charge and gets a kip up. Lockup and Cartwheel looks small standing next to Hampton. Cartwheel controls with a side headlock and that goes for a beat. Hampton shoves off and gets a shoulder tackle. Cartwheel flips which doesn’t impress Hampton. He hits an arm-drag and then a Stinger Splash in the corner. He tries another, but Cartwheel avoids. He sweeps the leg from the apron and hits a Slam Stand for two. Cool! Cartwheel hooks an armbar and then they start trading right hands. Cartwheel grabs hold of a leg and gets a Half Crab into a bridge. Cool! Cartwheel releases which seems like a mistake. He angers Hampton by throwing clotheslines at home. Blockbuster from Hampton gets two. He hits a slam, but Cartwheel rolls to the floor to catch a breather. He avoids a sling shot dive from Hampton and that lets Cartwheel hit a Space Flying Tiger Drop. He flips back in off the ropes with a splash for two. They fight up top and It’s Gal is out here using his resistance bands. It apparently distracts Hampton and Cartwheel hits It’s Not a Cartwheel for the pin at 5:58.

Winner: Jack Cartwheel via pin at 5:58

-This was the Cartwheel show as he did the major lifting, which is understandable as Hampton is fresh off LFG. Cartwheel has some fun spots and hit of them tonight and for this week speed beats power. **

-Zara Zakher hype video!

-Next week: Carlee Bright vs. Wendy Choo; Women’s Championship: Kali vs. Jin!

Keanu Carver vs. “Super” Sean Legacy

-Lockup to start and Legacy can’t do much with Carver. He seems a little more apprehensive the second lockup. He lands a chop in the corner and Carver just stares him down. Legacy goes to right hands and Carver knocks him down and lands a right hand. Rosenberg compares Carver to Clubber Lang. Aw, Thunder Lips! Legacy throws a lot at Carver, but runs into stun-gun. Carver tosses Legacy across the ring and then talks trash to the fans. Heavy forearms from Carver cut off a brief Legacy rally. Legacy skins the cat and takes Carver to the floor with a head scissors. He tries a dive, but Carver catches him. Legacy slides off his back and sends Carver into the post. Now he hits the suicide dive as we take a break at 3:43.

-Back at 4:27 with Legacy missing a moonsault from the second ropes and POUNCE. That was cool! Legacy fires off punches, but one knee cuts that rally short. Carver with a Cobra Clutch as we get a smattering of applause for Legacy to get back into the match. Carver takes his time and hits a shoulder tackle in the corner for two. Carver does it again in another corner as the story is that Legacy can’t find anything to match Carver, but also won’t give up. Carver gets a bear-hug and then a World’s Strongest Slam for a two count. Carver misses a Vader Bomb and Legacy has an opening. He snaps off a DDT after two clotheslines and both men are down. He throws some YES kicks and Carver just eats them with no problem. Legacy tries other parts of the body and again, nothing. He lands a kicks to the back of the head and fights to get a German Suplex into a pin for two. Legacy tries to spring but Carver catches him before he can even come off the ropes. Carver pushes Legacy back up and catches him with a forearm to the face on the way down and that gets two. Carver wants to end this the same way he did against Thatcher, but Legacy mounts another comeback. This time the springboard works as he gets a dropkick for two. Shambles is set up, but Carver is too big and pulls Legacy’s ear. He picks Legacy up for a suplex and bounces him off the ropes to catch him and then hit twisting powerslam for the pin at 11:27.

Winner: Keanu Carver via pin at 11:27

-I got the story they were going for, but I think this went longer than needed. Legacy showed good fire and Carver winning is the right call. I think he needs to use The Pounce as his finisher as it looks was more impressive than the twisting powerslam. This was okay but I was expecting a little bit more. **1/2

