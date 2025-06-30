411’s WWE LFG Season Two Report: Episode Two

-Last week we began this journey with Season 2 and saw a lot of familiar faces from Season One and some newbies. We were in the process of finding out teams, when new Legend, Michelle McCool pissed off Booker T by taking two of his Future Greats from the previous season. Let’s get to it!

-Joe Tessitore is our narrator.

-Show opening!

-Back to where we left off with Michelle McCool drafting P-Nasty and Anthony Luke. Both were Team Booker in Season One and he is pissed and storms off. Taker tells Michelle she has a target on her back and she seems cool with that. Booker composes himself and says he is winning anyway.

-Bubba picks Zena Sterling, which makes sense as she was his star last season. “

-Booker says it is going to get a lot hotter and picks Harlem Lewis. Harlem likes it as he is not here to make friends.

-Undertaker takes Shiloh Hill, and again, makes sense as Taker had him last year. Elijah Holyfield feels Taker made the wrong pick and said he will have a chip on his shoulder.

-Back to Bubba and he takes Elijah Holyfield.

-Booker takes Chris Island, who was Team Mickie last season.

-Taker picks Dani Sekelsky and she seems pretty happy.

-Mickie takes the rookie, Trill London.

-Bubba takes another rookie in Haze Jameson.

-Booker goes with Sirena Linton and tells her it is all about checks and championships.

-Taker goes with Bayley Humphrey as he tells her to come home. She was on his team last season. I am kind of shocked she lasted this long.

-Michelle picks Summer Sorrell as she notes that Summer reminds her of herself.

-That leaves Tatyanna Dumas as the last lady and she automatically goes to Team Booker.

-We have Drake Morreaux and BJ Ray left and Bubba gets to pick, with whoever is left going to Team Taker. Now you would think Bubba wants no part of BJ Ray again, but this is a reality show. They were both Team Bubba last year. Bubba gets into the ring with them as Taker says he is already thinking about how he is gong to approach BJ Ray. Drake tells Bubba he doesn’t want to do it again as last season Bubba picked BJ over him. Damn! He doesn’t know why Bubba would want to take him now. Bubba says Drake just confirmed the reason why he picked BJ as it is about putting asses in seats. Bubba says he is going to make BJ Ray or break him.

-Taker is excited to get Drake because he is a big guy and working with them is his specialty.

-The Legends meet with their Future Greats and Taker is the only one not to have a newbie on his team. Tessitore lets us know the four newbies will all have their first matches this week.

-Matches for tonight: Summer Sorrell vs. Dani Sekelsky, Trill London vs. Drake Morreaux, Haze Jameson vs. Bayley Humphrey, BJ Ray vs. Harlem Lewis.

-Bubba sees tenacity in Haze as she is the dog in the fight that has no business winning, but won’t quit and ends up getting the win. He tells BJ he has the personality but needs to show people in the ring. Bubba tells BJ that Harlem is the sleeper of this season and he can go.

-Harlem says Team Booker is going to dominate the competition and calls everyone else a joke.

-Commercials!

Trill London (Team McCool) vs. Drake Morreaux (Team Taker)

-Trill had a match on Evolve earlier in the year and he has a thing for horror movies, so he wears a Jason mask out during his entrance. Drake is our Bayou Boy and has a big size advantage so the story should be easy to tell here. Drake tries to use his club and the ref takes it away, so Drake decks Trill behind the ref’s back. Whip to the corner but Drake misses a charge. Trill tries a springboard into an arm-drag, but Drake stops that. Trill is able to get Drake to the floor and tries a slingshot dive, but Drake just swats him away. Back in the ring Drake gets a splash for a two count. Taker notes that Trill has good instincts and Bubba agrees. Trill gets a roll-up for two, but gets destroyed with a running boot to the face. Michelle and Booker also note that Trill has good instincts. Trill fights from underneath and his movements in the ring looks a lot like Jeff Hardy. This time he hits the dive to the floor and takes his shirt off, like Jeff Hardy. Trill then slips trying to spring back into the ring and that didn’t look good. Chokeslam finishes at 3:36.

Winner: Drake Morreaux via pin at 3:36

-I don’t rate the matches in what is basically an empty building as it’s edited down from what they really did. I will say I like Trill and wants to see how he develops. Drake is Drake and I have seen a lot of him from this show and the times he was on Level Up. I did like that he was more aggressive here.

-Commercials!

Summer Sorrell (Team McCool) vs. Dani Sekelsky (Team Taker)

-Summer has a college Track and Field background. She is listed at 5’7” and is from Chicago. Dani made it to the semi-finals last year and was knocked out by eventual winner, Tyra Mae Steele. Summer with a arm-drag that seems to have caught Dani off guard. Dani gets a roll-up for two and then a cradle for two. Dan gets back control and takes Summer to the mat. She goes to work on the arm, but Summer uses the hair to switch the hold. Nice! Dani with a side headlock and gets shoved off, but ducks a clothesline and gets a cross-body for two. Summer hooks a hammerlock as the small amount of people in the crowd cheer for Dani. She fires off some strikes, but Summer cuts her off with a knee. Dani blocks a hip-toss and gets a leg submission for the tap at 3:25.

Winner: Dani Sekelsky via submission at 3:25

-Bubba says Dani needs to find a way to make her offense look bigger. Taker feels Summer has presence and just needs reps. This was very mat based and I assume Summer had some nerves going, but they got through it.

-Commercials!

Harlem Lewis (Team Booker) vs. BJ Ray (Team Bubba)

-Harlem has been a big part of Evolve and had some matches on Level Up. BJ was our problem child last season. Booker wonders why BJ looks so pudgy. Harlem goes for a slam, but BJ slides out and gets an amateur take down. Taker just wants BJ to be able to work a little bit. Lewis gets a side slam and a running boot. Booker likes Harlem! BJ gets a kind of spear and hits a running shoulder block. He ducks under a clothesline and gets a bulldog. Lewis with a Jack Hammer for the pin at 3:03.

Winner: Harlem Lewis via pin at 3:03

-Bubba notes that BJ took a step forward and says this was the best he has done. Taker agrees that he had moments. Bubba says he is the last person that wants to put BJ over.

-Commercials!

Haze Jameson (Team Bubba) vs. Bayley Humphrey (Team Taker)

-Haze is listed at 5’7” and is 22 years-old. She has a college volleyball background. Bayley is a MONSTER according to Taker and Booker agrees. This is another one where the story is already there with the size disparity. Bayley grabs Haze by the throat and sends her into the corner. Haze tries a cross-body, but gets caught and slammed. Elbow misses and Haze throws some weak punches in the corner. She then bumps before a clothesline hits which has Taker ready to explode. Bubba says he will work with her. Haze’s best move so far has been avoiding Bayely in the corner. She finally hits a cross-body for two. Bayley with a Gorilla Press into a gut-buster. Cool! Haze kicks out at two which has The Legends baffled. Bayley hits her sweet finisher she broke out in season one for the pin at 3:22.

Winner: Bayley Humphrey via pin at 3:22

-Weakest of the four matches tonight. Haze looked rough out there, but that’s to be expected with some of these young kids. Bayley basically SQUASHED her in this one.

-Commercials!

-Back at The PC where The Legends will award this season’s first points. There will be one point awarded to the best male and female. Taker getting three people in matches tonight while Bubba only got one seems kind of unfair.

-The Women: Michelle, Booker, and Taker all pick Dani. Bubba says it doesn’t matter what he has to say, but Dani gets the point from him. He tells Dani that is 4 votes of confidence and he doesn’t think she has confidence in herself yet.

-The Men: Bubba gives his vote to BJ Ray as he says pigs fly. BJ tells confessional Bubba would have given him every point last year if he didn’t have an ego. That’s our BJ! Taker gives his vote to Drake Morreaux as he looked confident and big. Michelle gives her point to Harlem and Booker gets to decide. Booker is shocked Michelle and Taker didn’t vote the same. He obviously picks Harlem and that gives Booker’s team the point.

-Scoreboard: Team Taker 1, Team Booker 1, Team Bubba 0, Team McCool 0

-We gets previews for next week’s episode and Chris Island seems angry.

-Like I said last week, this show is working better at one hour versus 90 minutes in the first season. I liked the idea of having the newbies get their first matches out of the way. It was a mixed bag with the matches which is expected. There wasn’t much manufactured drama this week and you could see Bubba picking BJ coming because that’s the opposite of what you would think was going to happen. I am excited to see how Trill continues to develop and Harlem is very much the dark horse in this contest. I continue to enjoy this show as it’s different enough from previous reality shows WWE has done. It’s not Seasons 1-3 of Tough Enough, but still a fun watch. Thanks for reading!