Leighty’s WWE Main Event Report: 10/29/20  

-Happy Birthday to my step-dad. He isn’t a wrestling fan and won’t see this, but Happy Birthday anyway. He did take me to my first wrestling show back in 1990. It was a house show at the old Civic Arena in Pittsburgh and the Main Event was Hulk Hogan vs. Earthquake. Fun times and just one of the thousands of things he has done for me over the last 35 or so years. Now to Main Event. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Humberto Carrillo vs. Tucker

-Well, this should be interesting as Tucker gets a chance here to show off the new heel persona. Props to them for giving Tucker a reason that made sense for turning on Otis. I will take any reason over, I don’t have to explain things to you. Humberto flies early with a springboard headbutt and then uses the ropes to get an armdrag. Another spring off the ropes leads to a crossbody that gets a two count. Humberto goes back to a headlock, but gets caught and eats a belly to back suplex for two. Tucker delivers a boot and nearly falls over from it. A body slam is followed by a Harley Race headbutt (you know the one) and then he continues the tributes with headbutts on the ground like JYD. That’s kind of cool! Humberto tries to fight back, but gets both arms trapped and suplexed. Tucker goes to a body scissor as the wall of fans try to rally Carrillo. Tucker turns it into a pin attempt, but it only gets two. Another falling headbutt misses and that gives Humberto a chance. He fires off some kicks and hits a second rope missile dropkick. Carrillo blocks strikes with his feet and hits a spinning kick. He rolls into a standing moonsault for another two count. Tucker is pissed and just pounds away in the corner, but eats a boot on a charge. Humberto heads up, but gets crotched by Tucker. They battle up there as Tuckers looks for a superplex. Carrillo tries a sunset flip bomb, but Tucker is out. Carrillo stays on him though and gets a sunset flip into a roll-up for the pin at 6:02.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo via pin at 6:02

-Huh, I figured they would put Tucker over here, but good for Carrillo finally getting a win. This was fine and about what you would expect as they worked a smart big man/little man match. This was a perfectly acceptable Main Event opener. **

-Back to RAW where The Hurt Business knock off Retribution in an Elimination Tag Match. Hurt Business get the win when Ali uses a chair to disqualify himself and leave Shelton and Cedric as the survivors for their team. Retribution losing all the time isn’t helping them in any way. At least Ali is avoiding eating pins, but man his group is losing steam after it seemed things were picking up when he was revealed as the leader.

-We go back to Hell in a Cell where Randy Orton becomes a 14 time World Champion as he ends Drew McIntyre’s reign at 202 days.

-Back to RAW as Miz and Morrison interrupt and annoy Drew McIntyre. That leads to Drew vs Miz later in the show and Drew wins rather easily.

-Back to Hell in a Cell where Sasha Banks ends Bayley’s run as SmackDown Champion and then Roman brings the awesome in his match with Jey Uso. Both great, but man Reigns/Uso was just fantastic with the story being told and the emotion involved.

Ricochet vs. Angel Garza

-SWEET! I am excited to see what these can do even if it’s only a Main Event match. Garza backs off to start and then we get a lockup. Garza gets a side headlock, but Ricochet is out and gets a hammerlock. He cranks on that, but Garza counters with a standing switch. They take turns trading off that until Garza says enough of this and kicks Ricochet’s head off with a superkick. Garza stomps the back in the corner and continues the work by stretching Ricochet a bit. Ricochet catches Garza coming in with a kick and starts flying around the ring. He catches Garza with a head scissors and a dropkick that sends Garza to the floor. Ricochet teases a dive, but Garza moves to another side of the ring. Ricochet heads over there but gets caught and gets his face rammed into the ring apron. That takes us to a break.

-Back with Garza still in control as he goes to a reverse chinlock. Ricochet breaks and lands a back elbow. Garza charges into another elbow, but goes to the back to regain the advantage. Garza locks the legs and stretches Ricochet some more, but he gets to the ropes to break. Ricochet lands a heavy forearm to leave both men out. They get to their feet at the same time, but Ricochet lands some strikes and then a flying forearm. They battle in the corner where Ricochet hits a head kick and then he brings Garza off the top rope with a rana. A standing shooting star press gets a two count. Ricochet talks a little bit as he fires off some chops. His back fails though on a lift attempt and Garza hits a sweet inverted slingshot suplex into another superkick for a two count. That was a good near fall. Garza preps for the Wing Clipper, but Ricochet counters with a roll-up for two. Garza to his feet first and hits a big right hand. Ricochet responds with a head kick. Garza responds to that with a pop up knee strike, but Ricochet comes back with a clothesline and the Kick Back finishes at 8:35.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 8:35

-This was fun and was getting really good just as it ended. Another one where I wasn’t sure who was going to win and that’s always a plus on this show. These two are great and deserve weekly spots on RAW, but I will take them giving me good sub 10 minute matches on this show. ***

-Hype for Survivor Series: Reigns vs Orton.

-Back to RAW as Orton is a guest on A Moment of Bliss. Alexa is fantastic in this new role and The Fiend just seems better suited for RAW for whatever reason. Orton being wise to Alexa’s game was a good character touch. I loved Drew coming down and wanting to continue the war as he wants his title back. Alexa laughing as Orton and Drew brawl was another great character touch. The lights go out and The Fiend’s eerie music which gives Orton a chance to escape. Orton knowing The Fiend is behind him and heading back to fight Drew was also great as better to deal with the devil you know than the one you don’t. I loved this entire segment!

