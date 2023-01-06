Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 01.05.23  

-We couldn’t even get a week into the New Year without crazy wrestling news to break. No clue what Vince returning means and what a sale of WWE means. Whoever wins this battle just please keep a version of the WWE library somewhere for streaming whether it’s Peacock, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu, Netflix. Eh, let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Nashville, TN

Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross

-No NXT vs. RAW? Lockup to start and they battle for position in the corner. Cross pie-faces Dana and talks some trash. She charges, but Dana moves and gets a knockdown. Another and Dana starts dancing as Nikki begs off in the corner. Dana takes Nikki to another corner and lays in the boots. Snapmare followed by a cartwheel into a boot for a two count. That looked a little awkward. Nikki goes to the hair and throws Dana into the middle buckle. Running crossbody gets two for Nikki. Nikki stands on the hair and pulls on Dana’s arm which looks painful. I swear Dana just yelled, “ow, my hair. I paid a lot of money.” Funny if true! Dana gets a sunset flip for two, but gets slammed down with a hand full of hair. That gets Nikki two and she follows with a strait-jacket submission. Dana rallies and gets a roll-up for two. Dana with a forearm followed by a back elbow. They end up hitting a clothesline on each other to leave both women down. Dana up first and she runs wild with clothesline. She hits a weak splash in the corner and drives Nikki face first into the mat. Dana gets a two count and gets the crowd into the match, but misses a charge in the corner. Nikki rakes the eyes and hits her swinging neckbreaker for the win at 5:28.

Winner: Nikki Cross via pin at 5:28

-This was watchable and it got better the longer it went. Nikki winning is the right call. *1/4

-Shelton Benjamin gets a 20 Year Celebration. On Main Event! I mean, I guess it’s better than no celebration.

-Schism cuts a promo backstage and one of them is facing Shelton Benjamin tonight.

-Back to SmackDown as Solo got the biggest win of his career so far as he knocked off former WWE and World Champion, Sheamus. Drew McIntyre returns to make the save.

-Video package on Roman/Sami vs. Cena/Owens on SmackDown this past week. Cena proved he is still a MASSIVE ratings draw as SmackDown did 2.6 million and sold a bunch of extra tickets. Cena and Owens get the win as KO pins Zayn. Our Tribal Chief won’t be happy.

-Back to RAW as The Bloodline invade and the battle with the RAW roster is on. It leads to a 6 Man Tag with The Usos and Sami getting a win over KO and The Street Profits. Before any more damage can be done, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre run down to make the save and build up to their tag title match against The Usos.

-Friday: Usos defend against Drew/Sheamus and Ricochet faces Top Dollah in a Royal Rumble qualifying match.

-Back to RAW as Bianca Belair defends her RAW Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. Alexa gets spooked by a couple people in the crowd sporting Uncle Howdy masks and loses focus. The Iron flickers and Alexa goes to that dark place and attacks the ref leading to a DQ. She then destroys Bianca with a DDT on the ring steps. And then another! Bianca needed some stitches after this match.

-Awesome Shelton Benjamin video package! This was great with talking heads putting over Shelton. HBK! Kurt Angle! Molly Holly! Shawn Daivari! Tamina! Cedric Alexander! Shawn calls his match with Shelton was one of the best of his career. DAMN RIGHT! Kofi wanted to be Shelton and wanted to try the athletic things he did in the ring. MIA YIM CALLS HIM AN ICON! PLAY THIS ON RAW OR SMACKDOWN! Shelton deserves it! They all congratulate Shelton on 20 years! Shawn says they will keep a spot for Shelton in The Hall of Fame!

-Shelton is walking backstage and Mia bumps into him and leaves. That’s better!

-Cody Rhodes video covering his return at WrestleMania and his goal of winning The WWE Title. Oh, he’s coming back at Rumble!

Rip Fowler (w/ Jagger Reid) vs. Shelton Benjamin

-Here’s the NXT vs. RAW that we come to love on this show! Shelton gets distracted by Reid and Fowler gets in a double thrust to the throat for two. And another two count! Fowler rakes the eyes and face and then mocks Shelton for 20 years. Fowler drops forearms and gets another two count. He hooks a side headlock as Reid tells the crowd it is time for Shelton to go. Shelton gets a brief flurry, but gets dumped to the floor and Reid tells him his time is up. Must be a Cena fan!

-Back with the crowd trying to rally Shelton. Fowler tries a suplex, but Shelton reverses and powers Fowler up into a vertical suplex. They trade blows in the middle of the ring as the crowd is into this one. Fowler tries a sleeper, but Shelton breaks with a belly to back suplex. He hits a Stinger Splash in the corner, but Fowler catches Shelton with a jawbreaker. Fowler up top, but Shelton catches him with a step-up knee. Jagger hits the ring and Shelton plants him with PayDirt. Jagger comes off the top and connects with a Code Breaker for a good near fall. He talks trash to Shelton, who responds with a series of German Suplexes. Another suplex gets the win at 6:56. A little old school from Shelton with that finisher!

Winner: Shelton Benjamin via pin at 6:56

-This was okay and the crowd was into seeing Shelton. **

-They shake hands after the match and Shelton grabs a mic. The crowd gives him a nice hand and Shelton informs the crowd he just recently passed 20 years since his WWE debut. He thanks the fans for letting him live out his childhood dream. I love Shelton! He should have been a World Champion at some point. The crowd starts a “Thank You Shelton” chant. He tells us he’s not done. He’s The Gold Standard and “THERE AIN’T NO STOPPING ME NOW.” HE DID THE THING!

-Back to SmackDown as we see the entire Ronda Rousey/Charlotte SmackDown Women’s Title Match. Charlotte gets the quick win and is Champion once again.

-Back to RAW as we join Austin Theory defending his US Title against Seth Rollins in progress. Very good match and Theory gets the win after a ball shot and Rollins wrestling on one leg. Did we ever get confirmation on if Seth is really hurt?

