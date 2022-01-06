Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 01.06.22  

-First Main Event of the new year and I am sure it will bring us much of the same. Within the next week or so, my countdown of every Main Event match from 2021 will be dropping. I love countdowns and I watched every match of this show, so it just seems natural to do such a thing. Now to start off our 2021, let’s get to it!

Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Taped:

T-Bar vs. Dennis Daniels

-Well, this should be quick. Daniels talks trash and slaps T-Bar. Well, this won’t go well. T-Bar just destroys him with a boot and beats the piss out of him from one side of the ring to the other. He hits a backbreaker and tosses poor Dennis throw the ropes to the floor. T-Bar goes out and javelins the poor kid into the ring post. This is great! I will take a whole show full of SQUASHES like this. T-Bar carries Daniels back into the ring and finishes with High Justice at 2:00.

Winners: T-Bar win pin at 2:00

-This was a high-quality SQUASH and more of these will get T-Bar over as big guys destroys pasty jobbers always works. SQUASH

-Back to Day 1 as Becky retains her RAW Women’s Title over Liv Morgan. They don’t show the botched finish of Becky being too far away from the ropes to cheat to win again.

-Commercials!

-Back to RAW as Becky cuts a promo comparing herself to fine works of art and dubbing herself Vincent Van Goat. Liv interrupts as she wants another chance, but Bianca is out and she feels she is next in line. They brawl and Becky stands tall.

-Later on RAW Doudrop barges in on Sonya and Pearce as she is tired of Liv and Bianca getting all the title shots. Sonya calms her down and makes Liv vs Bianca vs Doudrop for next Monday with the winner getting Becky at The Royal Rumble.

-Edge/Miz at Day 1 video package! Beth Phoenix gets involved and it’s rather obvious where this is heading.

-WrestleMania Dallas: Tickets available now.

-Back to RAW as Miz and Maryse have their promo interrupted by Edge and Beth. The Mixed Tag Match is made for The Rumble though Maryse doesn’t seem happy.

-Commercials!

-Alex Bliss’ Journey Back to RAW Next week!

The Mysterios vs. The Hurt Business

-This could be fun! Shelton and Rey start as Rey gets a head scissors take down. Tag to Dom and we get a double Russian leg sweep. Rey throws on Shelton gets a two count for Dom. Tag to Cedric and Dom springs off the ropes into an armdrag and then he follows with a head scissors take down. He charges and gets caught with an elbow to the face. Blind tag to Shelton as he trips Dom on the apron. Cedric decks Rey off the apron as we take out break with both Mysterios down on the floor.

-Royal Rumble commercial! Dome show in St Louis!

-Commercials!

-Back with Shelton in control of Dom. He tags Cedric who lands a running boot followed by an uppercut. Dom fights back, but gets slugged back down and eats a splash in the corner. Basement dropkick gets two. Cedric talks trash to Rey which lets Dom avoid a splash in the corner. The crowd is dying for a tag, but Cedric cuts it off. Dom avoids a move and plants Cedric which lets him make the hot tag. He runs wild on Shelton who also made a tag for a bit. Shelton comes back with a knee and tries to powerbomb Rey, but that doesn’t work. Rey looks for 6-1-9, but Shelton is off the ropes with a running boot to the face. Cool! All four men get involved and Cedric gets dumped to the floor. Shelton eats a double 6-1-9 and Dom jumps off the apron with a rana on Cedric. Rey heads up and the frog splash finishes at 7:54.

Winners: The Mysterios via pin at 7:54

-This was fun as things picked up after the break. Rey as the hot tag guy is great as the crowd loves him. I would like to see a rematch where they are given a bit more time as they could deliver something really good. **3/4

-Back to Day 1 as Brock gets added to the WWE Title Match due to Roman having COVID. They have a wonderfully, chaotic match with non-stop action for 8 minutes before Brock becomes WWE Champion once again.

-Back to RAW as Brock celebrates and is joined by his advocate Paul Heyman. Brock thanks him for all the strings he pulled. Paul was on fire here as he knows how to change things up when he is with Brock vs when he is with Heyman. Sadly, they cut out damn near everything Heyman had to say here. What was the about?

-Commercials!

-Back to RAW we Big E/Kevin Owens/Lashley/Seth Rollins battle for a WWE Title Match vs Brock at The Royal Rumble. Look, I would be all for Big E vs Brock or Owens vs Brock, but they had to give us Lashley/Lesnar. Great match here as they got to deliver what they weren’t able to at Day 1. Lashley gets the win to set-up the HOSS FIGHT we all have been wanting.

-Thanks for reading!