Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.03.22  

Next up is In Your House: Final Four and then back to WCW with SuperBrawl. It's been enjoyable looking back on these shows twenty-five years later. Now to Main Event. Let's get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Cincinnati, OH

Veer Mahaan vs. Akira Tozawa

-Woo! They actually mention Veer was a former player in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ farm system. That’s my home team! Tozawa starts cautiously but lands a back slap which probably wasn’t smart. Next he tries a dropkick and then another. He then gets mowed down by a shoulder tackle. Clubbing punch to the gut from Veer and then some stomping in the corner. Veer with a slam followed by the jumping elbow drop which gets two. Veer hooks a nerve hold which isn’t needed really as this should just be a hard hitting SQUASH. Tozawa fights out which gets the crowd into it a bit. He lands a roundhouse kick to the stomach, but Veer no sells. He misses a charge in the corner and this time Tozawa gets a spinning head kick. He makes the mistake of charging and gets blasted with a Million Dollar Arm clothesline. Inverted neckbreaker finishes at 4:02.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 4:02

-I guess Veer is back to being a heel this time. Just a SQUASH, but kind of a dull one. SQUASH

-Back to The Royal Rumble as we get the highlights and still photos of Lashley’s win over Brock for the WWE Title thanks to Roman Reigns. Heyman is once again back with his Tribal Chief. That should be a fun monologue from Paul tomorrow.

-1 Hour and 22 Minutes Later: Brock Lesnar enters at #30 to win The Royal Rumble. Entry 30 has now tied Entry 27 with four Royal Rumble winners.

-Still photos from The Royal Rumble shown!

-Back to RAW as Lashley gets to brag about beating Brock for the WWE Title. Brock interrupts and wants a rematch right now, but MVP talks Lashley down. We do find out that Brock is one of the 5 challengers that will be inside The Elimination Chamber with Lashley. That should be fun as I want someone suplexed through a chamber or the wall or something. Just give me carnage and chaos!

-Video package on Reigns/Rollins from The Rumble. Rollins trolling with Shield music and gear was a nice touch. Fun match, that ended too soon with a bad finish.

-WrestleMania Dallas: Two Months!

-Back to RAW for KO Show as Owens welcomes Seth Rollins. KO tells Seth he is the Universal Champion of his heart. Seth informs us he is also in The Elimination Chamber thanks to what he did at The Rumble. Owens is annoyed he must qualify and thinks Seth should pull some strings to get him into the match without qualifying. Owens saying “allegedly” when Seth points out he was tossed over the top cracks me up no matter how many times I hear it. Seth is going babyface soon and we will see how long it lasts this time.

-That all leads to Austin Theory vs. Owens in a qualifying match and Theory gets the upset win.

-Riddle then beats Otis to punch his ticket inside The Elimination Chamber.

-The final spot is earned by AJ Styles as he knocked off Rey Mysterio in a good match that you would expect considering it was AJ vs. Rey. They need to revisit that one down the line!

-Alexa Bliss is still in therapy as she continues her journey back to RAW.

Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop

-So these ladies go from PPV challengers for Becky Lynch to Main Event Main Event in the same month. Lockup to start and Doudrop overpowers Liv. Duh! She pie faces her and walks away. Liv tries a side headlock, but Doudrop powers out easily. Liv goes with crazy kicks and hits a seated dropkick, but Doudrop kicks out rather easily. Liv hits several back splashes in the corner, but Doudrop comes out with a flying body press for two as we take a break.

-Back with Liv trying a dropkick, but Doudrop just shrugs her off. She tries a crossbody, but get real, as Doudrop catcher and hits a slam. She lands a splash for two and then talks some trash. Doudrop hammers away in the corner and goes to a modified chinlock as the crowd starts an impressive “Let’s Go Liv” chant. She responds with kicks to the legs and this time drops Doudrop with a top rope shotgun dropkick. Liv hits a step-up enzuigiri and follows with a knee to the jaw. Springboard into a jaw breaker off the knees gets two for Liv. Doudrop counters a rana and drops Liv face first into the mat. That gets two, so Vader-Bomb is next, but Liv gets the knees up to block. Oblivion finishes at 8:50.

Winner: Liv Morgan via pin at 8:50

-This was solid as they used the time old big vs small formula and duh, it works. Not sure what is next for either woman, but I guess we will have to wait and see. **1/4

-Recap of The Woman’s Royal Rumble. Ronda Rousey returns and gets the win by last eliminating Charlotte.

-Back to RAW as Ronda is out to make her decision as she has unfinished with both Rebecca and Charlotte. Becky Lynch interrupts and mentions she is the only person that has even defeated Ronda and nobody has been able to take the title off her since. Becky wants an answer tonight as time is money. Ronda gets an arm throw and tells her she will have her answer on Friday and walks off. Becky runs her down some more and then runs down the crowd before Lita interrupts. Lita suckers Becky into defending her title at Elimination Chamber. Cool!

