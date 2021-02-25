Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.25.21  

Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Tropicana Field), St Petersburg, FL

Mansoor vs Drew Gulak

-205 Live has come to Main Event! Lockup to start and Mansoor controls with a standing side headlock. He turns into a hammerlock, that is reversed by Gulak. Mansoor escapes by bouncing off the ropes and gets a roll-up but Drew rolls through into a choke. Mansoor is able to escape and we go again as they exchange chops. Mansoor keeps trying to get the pace quicker, but Gulak keeps cutting him off with submission holds. Finally Mansoor gets a slam and then a nice dropkick. Mansoor goes for a victory roll, but instead of the pin pops up to hit a moonsault for two. Gulak escapes a chinlock and gets a slam followed by a swank running clothesline in the corner for two. I always loved that move! Gulak gets caught with a shot to the midsection and then some chops that sound amazing. Mansoor with an inverted atomic drop into a spinebuster for two. A kick to the neck gets another two count as they two are beating the crap out of each other. Mansoor to the second rope and connects with a bulldog. Mansoor to the apron and the slingshot neckbreaker finishes at 5:03.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 5:03

-This was fun for a 5 minute match and I was hoping we were getting another 3-4 minutes, but then I remembered this is Main Event and not 205 Live. I guess Main Event is the next step for Mansoor and he continues to look impressive as they bring him along slowly. **1/2

-We go back to Elimination Chamber as Drew retains inside The Chamber, but thanks to help from Lashley, loses the WWE Title to The Miz who finally cashed in his MITB briefcase. It was bound to happen, and I am fine with Miz getting a reign to set-up Lashley getting back in the WWE Title Picture. I just hope Lashley wins the WWE Title as he deserves it with the work he and the entire Hurt Business have done in the last year.

-Back to RAW as The Miz celebrates his WWE Title win on Miz TV. Lashley is out to collect on the Title shot Miz promised him in exchange for his help. Miz as you would expect does his best to weasel out of it and Lashley gives him 1 hour to pay up or he will put him in a hospital. This Lashley is awesome!

-Rhea Ripley is coming to RAW!

-Back to last week as Lacey Evans announces she is pregnant. Congrats to her and her husband!

-Back to this past RAW as Asuka and Charlotte took on the Women’s Tag Champions: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jaxx. That kick to the face by Shayna on Asuka was nasty. Nia gets the win on Asuka with the leg drop. Later in the night Charlotte confronts her father for trying to steal her spotlight. She calls out Flair for wanting to be The Nature Boy even on his daughter’s time. She loves him, but just wants to be Charlotte Flair instead of Ric’s daughter. Good emotion from both here!

-Stills from Elimination Chamber covering Riddle’s win, Bryan’s win and then lose and Edge picking Reigns for Mania.

Humberto Carrillo and Akira Tozawa vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker

-Elias and Carrillo start us off and immediately Elias gets a standing side headlock. He mows down Carrillo with a shoulder, but gets caught chasing and eats a kick to the chest. Carrillo flies around the ring and Elias bails as he makes a tag to Ryker. Carrillo gets a slingshot crossbody for two and makes the tag to Tozawa. He comes in off the top with a shot to the arm and fires off some strikes including a superkick. Tozawa gets caught and dumped by Ryker who makes the tag to Elias. Ryker gets sent to the floor and Elias follows after as Tozawa is a one-man wrecking crew. Elias tries to get back in, but gets knocked off the apron and then gets caught with a suicide dive. Ryker tries to get involved, but Carrillo meets him with a crossbody off the steps as we take a break.

-Back with Tozawa hitting the cannonball off the top rope for a one count. Ryker gets a blind tag and plants Tozawa with a spinebuster for two. I like Joe calling in a soul buster. Someone needs to find a move to fit that name now. Elias back in and he talks some trash and hooks in a chinlock, but Tozawa has life to Elias tags back to Ryker. Tom brings up that Joe was in the ring with Ryker before their time in the WWE. I like continuity! Tozawa gets in a shot to create space and makes the hot tag to Carrillo. He catches Elias with a springboard crossbody and then hits a head kick. The standing moonsault follows, but Ryker is there to break the count. Tozawa in to take out Ryker and as they battle, Elias catches Carrillo with a knee strike for two. Tag back to Ryker and Carrillo gets a few roll-ups for two and makes the tag to Tozawa. He comes in with a missile dropkick, but gets creamed with a Bossman Slam for the pin at 8:38.

Winners: Elias and Jaxson Ryker via pin at 8:38

-This was a solid tag match that got the time it needed and showed off Ryker. Tozawa eating the fall was expected and he will be fine with his 24/7 stuff. I had no problem with this as it was mainly all action. **1/2

-Back to RAW as Miz tells Lashley he needs time and wants 1 week before their match. Strowman is out and he wants a match with Miz and calls out Pearce and Shane for being against him. That brings out Shane who explains why Strowman wasn’t in the Elimination Chamber. Strowman asks for a match with Lashley and Shane likes that idea and will put Strowman in a match with Miz and Lashley next week for the WWE Title if he wins. Miz pisses himself over that news!

-Back to RAW as Lashley mauls Strowman and gets the clean win to set him up for his WWE Title match with The Miz. At this point Lashley should run through Miz for the WWF Title, but I assume McIntyre will be getting involved and who knows where that is going to lead. The Miz is fine, but it’s Lashley’s time and the move needs made either on RAW or the next PPV. After the match, Lashley destroys Miz and stands tall with The WWE Title.