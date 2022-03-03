Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 03.03.22  

-Welcome to another edition of The Veer Mahaan Show! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Veer Mahaan vs. Storm Grayson

-Someone in the crowd has a “Send Veer” sign and the reaction to his is getting louder each week. Perhaps this running gag of him Coming to RAW is working to some degree. Lockup and Veer pushes Grayson around the ring a bit but offers a clean break in the corner. Gray gets a side headlock, but gets shoved off and mowed down with a shoulder. Leaping elbow drop follows for two as Veer picks him up to stop the count. Sidewalk slam followed by a body slam and then to a nerve hold. This SQUASH is way too long at this point. Grayson tries to fight back, but Veer no sells and hits The Million Dollar Arm as he rebounds off the ropes. Running splash in the corner and then again and then the leaping Thesz Press ends this one at 3:46.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 3:46

-A SQUASH as expected, but not a particular good one. Went too long and not dominant enough. SQUASH

-Back to RAW as Alpha Academy are guests of The KO Show. Gable shooshs Owens one time too many and eats a stunner.

-Later in the show we join KO/Rollins vs. Alpha Academy in a non-title match. This was solid and again, it’s nice seeing how much run Gable has been given since the move to RAW. Gable eats a buckle bomb, Stunner, and Stomp to get the win for Seth-KO.

-Next week on RAW it’s Alpha Academy defending against RK-Bro and Seth-KO.

-Back to RAW as Edge us out to find out what accepted his Challenge for WrestleMania. As we hoped and expected, AJ Styles is out and it’s going to happen. Edge wants the bulldog AJ and not Omos’ tag team bitch. Edge then sucker punches AJ causing a brawl between the two. Edge gets the upper hand with a kick to the balls and then gets conflicted before hitting AJ with a conchairto x 2. Rated R Edge vs AJ adds heat to the match at least instead of just being “you are great and we are going to steal the show at WrestleMania.”

-WrestleMania Dallas commercial! 30 Days!

-This Friday on SmackDown: The Usos defend their Tag Titles against The Viking Raiders and Sami Zayn defends his IC Title against Ricochet.

-Back to SmackDown as Michael Cole interviews Ronda Rousey and Charlotte is out to tell Ronda she will tap at WrestleMania. Sonya Deville jumps Ronda from behind and then Charlotte attacks the surgically repaired knee as she wraps it around the post. Sonya continues to talk trash and Ronda still gets a takedown before Sonya bails. It’s Ronda vs. Sonya this Friday!

-WWE 2K22 commercial! They’ve sold me and I will be buying it ASAP.

-Back to RAW as we join Damian Priest defending his US Title against Finn Balor in progress. Good match and Priest gets the win to become our new US Champion. Priest cuts a promo attacking the fans and then lays a beat down on Balor after the match to turn heel.

-Recap of all things Brock/Roman since Day One including Roman testing positive for COVID.

-Steve Austin WrestleMania Dallas commercial!

-Back to SmackDown for Roman/Brock contract signing. Unhinged Roman going on about everyone working for him was fun. He informs Brock that the security in the ring work for him as well. Brock disposes of them with ease and we just need Brock throwing furniture at some Indy geek in disguise on a weekly basis.

