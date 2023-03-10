Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 03.09.23  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Carmelo Hayes vs. Akira Tozawa

-Melo is back for his second Main Event Match. He won his Main Event debut and had one of the best matches of the year for this show. The announcers put over Melo being the number one contender for The NXT Title. Hayes is from Boston and now it makes sense why they called him up for this show. The crowd immediately starts a “Let’s Go Melo” chant and that has to feel good. Tozawa gets a dropkick and gets a cover, but Melo out before the ref can even make a count. Tozawa gets sent to the apron and Hayes uses the middle rope to bring him back with a snap suplex. Hayes does some sit-ups to work on those abs. Charge in the corner catches an elbow, but Melo then catches Tozawa’s boots and sets him up on the middle ropes for a springboard reverse leg drop. Cool! Melo springs again off the middle ropes and gets the flying clothesline for two. Tozawa tries to fight back and gets caught with a knee. Tozawa is able to catch Melo with a dropkick and then snaps off a rana. Running knee and then Tozawa heads up top. He connects with the flying back elbow for two. Hayes fights off the shoulders and gets a modified bulldog for two. Tozawa with a roll-up for two and then lands the spinning head kick. Tozawa back up top, but Th Senton misses. Melo with a Code Breaker and then he heads up. Nothing But Net Leg Drop connects and Hayes gets the pin to a good pop from the crowd at 5:43.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes via pin at 5:43

-Fun, energetic match with an invested crowd for obvious reasons. Hayes continues to impress and it is obvious they see him as a future star. Good stuff here! **3/4

-WWE Celebrates Women’s History Month!

-Hulu commercials!

-Rhea Ripley hype video! She kind of has to win at Mania.

-Back to RAW as Miz moderates the face to face between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul. Logan is very good at being a heel and really needs to stay in that lane. Since Miz is the host for Mania he makes the match we all knew was coming: Paul vs. Rollins. Miz gets involved and Rollins eats a right hand from Logan to knock him out cold.

-WrestleMania Hollywood commercial!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to SmackDown as Prison Dom rips the mask that Santos received from Rey and then Prison Dom punches his father.

-Back to RAW as John Cena makes his return in front of his home crowd in Boston. He is quickly interrupted by Austin Theory, who wants to face Cena at Mania. Cena basically laughs at Theory and notes he hasn’t earned that spot. Theory runs down Cena until Cena polls the crowd and they want to see the match. Cena finally agrees and then ball taps Theory before making a dick joke.

-The Good Brothers vs. Maximum Male Models still to come!

-King and Queen of The Ring returns in May. Actually, on May 27th which is my 42nd Birthday. I’ll be on a golf course the day before at a charity outing that my work is covering.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to SmackDown as Uncle Howdy attacks Lashley and before Lashley can get his full revenge, the lights go out and Howdy disappears.

-Back to RAW as an angry Lashley warns Bray.

Maximum Male Models vs. The O.C. (Gallows and Anderson) (w/ Mia Yim)

-Sucks for The GB that they have been pushed aside, but AJ getting injured has put them on the back burner. Gallows and Mansoor start us and Mansoor poses. Lockup and Anderson gets knocked down with a shoulder and more posing. Anderson back with some arm drags and then he poses. Mace and Gallows in as we get a HOSS FIGHT! They collide and neither man goes down. Mace misses a boot and then gets run over by Gallows. Mansoor back in and he gets beat down in the corner. Anderson back with a back elbow and that brings Maxine up on the apron and she seems to like what she is seeing with Anderson. All a distraction though as the ref gets distracted and Maxine trips Anderson. Mia gets in Maxine’s face as we take out standard commercial break.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back with Anderson getting double teamed by MMM. Elbow drop from Mace gets a two count . Anderson slides out of a slam and knocks Mansoor off the apron, but Mace cuts off the tag and ends up getting a two count. Mansoor in and he hooks a chinlock which lets the crowd rally behind Anderson. He fights his way to the corner, and makes a leap for the hot tag. Gallows runs wild on both members of MMM. Double team neckbreaker gets two as Mace makes the save. Mace gets posted on the floor while Mia chases Maxine to the back and back in the ring Mansoor gets a roll-up for two. Spinebuster from Anderson and this time Magic Killer finishes at 7:50.

Winners: The O.C. via pin at 7:50

-Just a little over 6 minutes if you take out the commercial. The ending sequence after the hot tag to LG was fun, but not much to it prior to that. I am curious what happens with The Good Brothers when AJ Styles returns. *1/4

-Back to RAW as Solo and Kevin Owens ends up in a DQ because really neither should lose at this moment. Sami Zayn runs down for the save and offers a hand to KO, but he rolls out of the ring. KO doesn’t forget!

-The Miz and Maryse do a Top Gun commercial!

-Hulu commercials!

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have their first verbal joust and it was pretty good. Roman plays The Dusty card while Cody mentions that for everyone else Roman is impossible, but not for him. Roman’s “Have you ever won that one? Have you ever competed for these?” was pretty great!

-Back to RAW as Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn closed the show with a solid match. Jey Uso shows up and the question is what side does he choose? Sami gets the win with a roll-up and bails to the floor while everyone watches Jey. He walks away from his brother and heads to the floor to give Sami a hug and then rips the hearts out of the fans by hitting Sami with a superkick. Jey has made his choice as this gets some bigtime advancement. If the eventual Tag Match ends up on Night One of Mania it really needs to close the show. The reunited Bloodline lay the beats on Sami until Cody makes the save. Remember, KO told Sami he is done with him.

-Thanks for reading!