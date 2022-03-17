Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 03.17.22  

-All due respect to Veer and his weekly adventures, but we have to knock this one out quick as NCAA Tournament has begun. For the record, my wife picked Richmond to win the whole thing because she thinks it’s great a team is named “Spiders.” Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Jacksonville, FL

Veer Mahaan vs. Gary Heck

-I assume if this was AEW he would be Gary Hell. Veer mauls him with a splash in the corner at the bell and then tosses Heck across the ring. We get some background on Mr. Heck as he has idolized John Cena his entire life. Veer continues to toss Gary around the ring. It should be noted Heck has some solid gear for a JOB guy. More info as Gary is the brother of WWE trainer, Larry Heck. Leaping elbow only gets two as Veer decides to pull Heck up off the mat. Bear hug from Veer which is not needed at all in a sub-4-minute SQUASH. Hit your offense and get this over with. Gary rallies with some forearms and it draws a decent reaction from the crowd. Veer catches him on a crossbody though and hits Snake Eyes in the corner. Million Dollar Arm connects and the DDT finishes at 3:26.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 3:26

-Better SQUASH than we have gotten recently, but he can do better. Tip: No rest holds in a SQUASH. SQUASH

-T-Bar vs. Ciampa set for later!

-Back to SmackDown as Brock is good and pissed after what happened at MSG and calls out Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman answers and informs Brock that Roman isn’t here. Brock informs Paul that means there is nobody here to protect him and the chase is on. Paul running is hilarious and Brock running full sprint at his size is terrifying.

-Brock and Roman will collide on SmackDown!

-Back to SmackDown as Boogs pins Jey Uso to earn a tag shot at Mania for him and Nakamura. That’s fine and good for Boogs and Nakamura getting on the card.

-RAW two weeks ago RK-Bro win back the RAW Tag Titles and they make sure to show the amazing moonsault into the RKO. Still wonderful!

-Back to RAW where RK-Bro celebrates, but The Street Profits want a tag shot at Mania because of their win over RK-Bro a few weeks back. It leads to a match between Ford and Riddle, but Alpha Academy attacks as they feel they should get the title shot at Mania since they haven’t had their rematch. This is why Triple Threats were created!

-Video package for Rousey/Charlotte with the story being Ronda has more than the armbar thanks to Kurt Angle. Charlotte attacks Ronda in the parking garage and it’s a pretty sweet brawl that sees Charlotte get the upper hand. Good stuff!

-SmackDown two weeks ago Austin Theory informs Pat McAfee he will be his opponent at WrestleMania.

-SmackDown last week as Theory is out before Ricochet/Sami II. McAfee gets slapped again and this time he unloads on Theory. Fun brawl to give some juice to this match. McAfee gets escorted out by security.

Tomasso Ciampa vs. T-Bar

-This is the third match between the two on Main Event with Ciampa being 2-0. Ciampa looks for a leg, but T-Bar drops him and poses to many boos from the crowd. Ciampa gets the waist. but T-Bar escapes into a hammerlock and then into a side headlock. Ciampa stomps the foot to break, but T-Bar clubs him down and stomps the fingers. The clothesline is ducked as T-Bar goes over the top to the floor. Ciampa lands a knee and then comes off the apron with a clothesline. Ciampa sits on the railing and claps for the good job he is doing. Back in the ring, Ciampa charges into a big boot as we take a break.

-Back with T-Bar controlling with a side headlock. Ciampa fights out, but one shot sends him down and back to the headlock. The good news is the crowd actually does rally behind Ciampa and it’s not sweetener while the fans aren’t moving like we have seen on this show. Ciampa escapes again and goes crazy with clotheslines as he is determined to get T-Bar to the floor. A fifth clothesline is ducked and Ciampa jumps right into a boot to the face. That gets two! Eyes Wide Shut is escaped and Ciampa gets discus clothesline for a two count. He charges again but gets goozled. Ciampa breaks and looks for Fairy-Tale Ending, but T-Bar is too big. Ciampa adjusts and opts to just hit a knee to the face for the pin at 7:25.

Winner: Tomasso Ciampa via pin at 7:25

-This was fine as the crowd was into it and they hit each other hard. **1/4

-Recap of Kevin Owens finding his way to Mania by challenging Steve Austin to appear on a WrestleMania edition of The KO Show. Austin accepts and we are getting a fight at Mania.

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins tries to ape Owens’ idea and wants his own Talk Show at Mania with Stone Cold. KO is flustered and tries to make sense of it all. Rollins wants a match where the winner gets to host a talk show with Austin. I mean, couldn’t Rollins just invite someone else on a different night?

-Roman/Brock hype video!

-We join KO/Rollins in progress as they fight to host a talk show at Mania with Austin as the guest. Sure! KO gets the win and Seth has no path to WrestleMania. As noted on commentary his vision is a nightmare and his dreams and hopes have been dashed.

-My rant on this who no path to Mania thing is as follows: It’s dumb and not because it can’t work in some way, but because they have left too much unexplained. What’s to stop Rollins from throwing out a challenge like Edge? All they would need to say is Edge is a Hall of Famer and is allowed to make a challenge. Same with Sami just challenging Knoxville. What’s to keep Seth from challenging a random celebrity promoting a movie? Rollins vs. Pattinson? McAfee gets a Mania match because Vince offered him one, but not Seth. Just give me context as to why can challenge and others can’t and this works a little bit better.

-Thanks for reading