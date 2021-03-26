Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 3.25.21  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Tropicana Field), St Petersburg, FL

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

-These two were partners in a loss a few weeks and apparently wanted a match against each other to settle any differences Tozawa calls on Ninja Power and immediately gets in the gut for it. Tozawa comes back with a quick tempo and Gulak bails to the floor to slow things down. He doesn’t get far enough way though as Tozawa hits a dive from the corner of the ring. That gets a two count back inside and then Tozawa follows up with some strikes. Drew has had enough apparently and just dead lifts Tozawa into a slam. A second slam is escaped and Tozawa goes crazy fists, but gets caught running in with a back breaker. Gulak ties Tozawa up on the mat while also raining down some elbows. Tozawa breaks by getting to the ropes. He then lands a few strikes and snaps off a rana. Shinning Wizard follows and Tozawa heads to the top and comes off the cannonball for two. Tozawa gets a head kick and then The Octopus in the middle of the ring. Gulak uses his strength to break and ends this with The Cyclone Crash at 4:45.

Winner: Drew Gulak via pin at 4:45

-Too short, but it was fun for the time given. Apparently this win builds momentum for Gulak on the Road to WrestleMania according to our announce team. I wonder if ARMBAR returns this year? **1/4

-Back to RAW as they actually paid of Royce’s wonderful RAW Talk promo as she was given a match with Asuka. Giving Royce a higher spot in the division to see what she can do isn’t the worst idea and hopefully this was more than a one off. Asuka wins by submission and Rhea Ripley is out to challenge her for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania. Like Asuka would ever say no. It’s on!

-Back to RAW as Alexander and Benjamin run interference in Lashley’s match with Sheamus. Drew makes the save for his friend/enemy. MVP and Lashley are not happy with Cedric and Shelton and expect them to make things right. Drew then asks for a handicap match against Shelton/Cedric with the stipulation that if he wins they are banned from ringside at WrestleMania.

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre beats Benjamin and Alexander in a handicap match. Lashley is not pleased and offers a Title shot to anyone in the locker room that can take Drew out before Mania. I am kind of hoping it’s Ricochet and he finally joins The Hurt Business. The other option is someone not shown on camera was also in the room and takes Lashley up on the offer.

-Back to RAW as The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV where he challenges Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania. I was kind of liking the idea of Priest/Bunny vs Miz/Morrison but it seems Miz is going to get the chance to carry a celebrity in a singles match. Bunny blasts Miz with a guitar as payback and accepts the challenge while also calling Miz a bitch.

Gran Metalik vs. Angel Garza

-Lockup to start and Garza controls an arm, but Metalik flips out and grounds Garza by tying up his legs. No issue with Garza as he grabs hold of the head and tosses in an eye gouge behind the ref’s back for good measure. Reasons like that are why Garza is awesome and the MVP of Main Event (for what that’s worth). The mat wrestling continues as Garza gets the better of it and he dumps Metalik to the floor which means we are due for a commercial break.

-We are back with Garza still in control as he stomps away on Metalik. Garza launches Metalik in the air and punts him on the way back down. Nice! The pants are off and now Garza means business. Byron reminds us that Garza was involved in a RAW Tag Title Match at Mania last year and man does that seem like a lifetime ago. Metalik finally gets off the ground and lands some strikes. He comes off the middle ropes with a missile dropkick for two. He preps Garza on his shoulders, but Garza is out and hits a pump handle slam for two. He covers again and again it is only gets two. Inverted slingshot suplex is escaped and Metalik springs off the middle ropes with a back elbow for two. Metalik heads up top, but nobody is home on the moonsault. Metalik lands on his feet, but gets mowed down with a clothesline. Metalik gets a small package for two, and that only irritates Garza as The Wing Clipper finishes at 8:30.

Winner: Angel Garza via pin at 8:30

-Solid match as Garza continues to roll on this show. Garza is wonderful and deserves much more, but I will take him on this show every week. **1/2

-Back to Fastlane as Roman Reigns successfully defended his Title against Daniel Bryan. So we are in the clear for Edge vs Reigns. Yep, no way that is changing!

-Back to Fastlane for a video package recapping Bliss vs Orton and the return of The Fiend. Again, I am all in on this storyline and am riding it out to the end. I will be disappointed if it’s just a regular match at Mania. I want a Firefly Fun House match!

-Back to RAW as Randy Orton calls out The Fiend. He answers and Orton dowses him in gasoline, hits the RKO and goes to set him on fire again, but Bliss makes the save and The Fiend uses the distraction to lay out Orton with The Mandible Claw. Bliss then points at The Mania sign and they have a graphic for Orton/Wyatt II at Mania. Last time we hand bugs projected on the mat, so we will see what they have in store this time.

-Thanks for reading!