Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 04.01.21  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Tropicana Field), St Petersburg, FL

Angel Garza vs Mansoor

-What is this? This should be the Main Event of this show! It’s The Undefeated Mansoor vs. Mr. Main Event: Angel Garza. I mean, you could also give me this match on 205 Live where I know they would be given a little more time and freedom. Lockup to start and they jockey for position before getting tangled in the ropes. Garza grabs a waistlock and gets a go behind, but Mansoor is able to hook a headlock. He grounds Garza with the hold, but Angel powers into an overhand wristlock. Mansoor turns it around as Garza ends up doing a bridge. Garza bites the fingers to gain an advantage, but Mansoor escapes a hammerlock by springing off the top rope into a armdrag. Garza has had enough as he tosses Mansoor into the air and kicks him on the way down. The pants are off as Garza unloads with right hands in the corner. Mansoor gets hooked in the Tree of Woe and Garza hits a running boot. Garza buries a knee in the back while going to a bow and arrow. Mansoor avoids another kick by sidestepping and hitting a belly to back suplex. Mansoor lands a few punches and then a clothesline. A slam drops Garza on his face and a inverted atomic drop into a spinebuster gets a two count. Mansoor goes for another cover immediately, but Garza is out at two again. The Tornado DDT is countered and Garza gets caught trying to cheat with his foot on the rope. He argues with the ref and walks into a small package for the win at 5:45.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 5:45

-BOO! If you don’t want Garza losing cleanly (which he shouldn’t on Main Event) then don’t book this match? This was a massive disappointment through no fault of either man. Such a waste they don’t even give these two 205 Live and 15 minutes to tear the house down. Mansoor winning was a given, but it was booked for him to luck into the win. I am not opposed to these two wrestling on Main Event, but I want more than what we got here. **

-Back to Elimination Chamber and Bryan making Reigns tap, but shenanigans with multiple refs and Edge lead to Roman retaining his Universal Title.

-Back to SmackDown as Bryan stages a sit in until Pearce gives him a Universal Title Match at WrestleMania. Bryan wants to face the winner of Edge/Roman and Pearce shoots that down. Bryan then wants Edge/Reigns at Night One and the winner faces him at Night Two. Edge is out as he has an issue with that one. Angry Edge is great and much needed from what he was giving us. He makes a great point as he beat Daniel at The Rumble and Bryan is now 0-2 vs Reigns. Bryan attacks as he apparently doesn’t agree with the facts Edge is spitting. Edge beats Bryan with a chair to cement that Bryan is the clear babyface in this scenario. Edge is going to get booed like crazy by the returning fans.

-Later in the night Pearce announces a Triple Threat Match for Mania and Bryan is the only one that is happy with that decision. Orton and Batista can feel their pain! Bryan eats a Superman punch, Reigns eats a spear for Edge and then Edge beats on both men with a chair. Again, this version of Edge is so much better than what we were getting. Edge snaps and even attacks some WWE officials with a chair.

-RAW 10 days ago as Drew beats Shelton and Cedric in a handicap match.

-Back to RAW as Lashley ends The Hurt Business by attacking Shelton and Cedric.

-Back to RAW as they join Shelton Benjamin vs Lashley in progress. Count me among those that feel it is premature to break up The Hurt Business. Hopefully, they have others in mind to join the group at some point. Lashley wins in dominant fashion with The Hurt Lock. Making Drew and Lashley look like unstoppable monsters before their clash is appreciated though.

-Alexa Bliss cuts a promo from her playground. He talks about her jack in a box and how they used to be called Devin in a Box. The Fiend was never gone as he was just weakened and trapped in her Fiend in a Box. Bliss is great in this role and as I have said I am riding with this one, but I will be disappointed if this match doesn’t end up being a Firefly Fun House Match. I don’t want to see a regular match between them.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak

-Lockup to start with neither main being able to gain an advantage. They jockey for position all around the ring and then realize it’s a stalemate. A second go and Gulak gets a takedown, but Carrillo is able to grab an arm. Gulak is out, but ends up getting caught with a dropkick for a one count. He tries to follow with a suplex, but Gulak blocks by getting a wide base. Gulak ends up on the apron and drops Carrillo. He heads up top, but Carrillo meets him up there and hits a Spanish Fly for two as we take a break. That was different as usually our break comes when someone ends up on the floor.

-Back with Carrillo controlling with a wristlock. Gulak breaks, but gets caught with a sidewalk slam. Snap suplex gets a two count as Carrillo is showing some frustration. Gulak gets a slam into a pin for two. Seated dropkick to the shoulder sends Carrillo to the floor. Carrillo back in the ring and he springs off the middle rope with the side kick, but Gulak catches him with an anklelock. Nice! Gulak switches into an STF in the middle of the ring. Carrillo rolls over into a pin which forces Drew to break the hold. Carrillo gets set up on top for a belly to back, but Carrillo shifts his weight and get pin for two. Patrick mentions Gulak has tried two moves from the top and both have backfired. Carrillo starts flying around the ring as he hits a springboard headbutt for two. Gulak gets a choke on the pin attempt and looks for a Dragon Sleeper, but Carrillo gets to the bottom rope. A neckbreaker is countered into as backslide from Carrillo for two. Small Package for two. Jackknife cover for two. Gulak gets a suplex for two. He looks for a cradle, but Carrillo keeps his weight in a spot where he gets the pin at 9:05.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo via pin at 9:05

-Not a fan of two rollup wins in the only two matches on show, but this was solid. I enjoyed the ending sequence and was hoping it was building towards something more definitive, but perhaps this leads to more down the line with these two. **3/4

-Back to RAW as Drew beats Ricochet and then Ali before challenging Lashley to show up. They have a face to face with Drew cutting a promo. This seemed weird as they don’t really need any words at this point. Lashley must agree as he pie faces Drew and the brawl is on. Drew gets the upper hand, but King Corbin (from SmackDown) is here to collect the bounty. Deep Six leaves Drew laying so Lashley is back in with The Hurt Lock. I figure someone else would cash in and part of me was hoping it would be Joe to explain why he wasn’t at the commentary desk, but sadly no dice.

