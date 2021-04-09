Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 4.08.21  

-As a note this review will be late on Thursday now as my son just started t-ball and practice eats up the hour I had after work to review the show. Now the show has to wait until both of my boys are in bed. This is Main Event’s go home show for WrestleMania and according to the announcers the last few weeks all these guys have been building momentum for the show. Yep! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Tropicana Field), St Petersburg, FL

Mansoor vs. Drew Gulak

-No lockup as Gulak immediately gets a take down and goes to work on a leg. Mansoor escapes and gets a side headlock before getting shoved off. Mansoor hits a running shoulder tackle and then it’s a stalemate. Another go with Mansoor working the arm. Gulak gets a scoop slam, but Mansoor rolls through to keep the hold. Nice! Gulak starts rolling all around the ring and it eventually gets a break of the hold. That was wonderful! Mansoor goes to work on the ankle, so Gulak grabs a chinlock as they are just grabbing body parts and trying to inflict damage. I like it! Gulak goes to the hand and steps on Mansoor’s face for good measure. Mansoor gets a guillotine for a bit, but Gulak dumps him which Mansoor turns into a sunset flip for two. Gulak has been studying as he bails as Mansoor preps for the slingshot neckbreaker. Another go as the mat wrestling continues. The pace picks up a bit and Gulak gets a unique counter of a lead into a pin attempt for two. Mansoor counters a hiptoss and rolls with it until he can can get Gulak over in a modified backslide for the pin at 5:17.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 5:17

-Oh man, this was going well and then just came to an abrupt end. I enjoyed that the match was a pure wrestling match as it was just an exchange of holds and submissions until a counter into a pin ended it. They had another gear or two easily, but this is Main Event. Give them another 5-6 minutes and it easily becomes Main Event match of the year. Mansoor moves to 45-0. **1/2

-Recap of the events that have led us to Roman vs. Edge vs. Bryan at WrestleMania. Match should be great and I look for them to tell an amazing story.

-Back to SmackDown as Edge explains why he attacked Roman and Bryan the previous week. Edge thanks Daniel for bringing out The Rated R SuperStar.

-Back to SmackDown as Daniel Bryan shows an vicious side in a win over Jey Uso in a Street Fight. After the match, Daniel takes out Edge (who was on commentary) and Reigns (who was watching from the aisle). Roman tossing his chair at Bryan still makes me laugh! Again, this match is going to be great!

-Back to RAW as Miz and Morrison paint Bad Bunny’s 3.6 million dollar car. They then attack Bunny and it leads to the Tag Match that we all expected from the start. Good for Priest and Morrison getting on the card.

Lucha House Party vs. Akira Tozawa and Angel Garza

-Garza starts with Metalik and they fly all over the ring and Metalik gets the upper hand with a flying head scissors. Dorado comes in and gets in a flurry before making the tag back to Metalik. Tozawa gets a blind tag, but doesn’t fair well as he ends up on the floor. Metalik look to fly, but Garza comes out of nowhere with a cheap shot to stop that noise and that sends us to our Main Event commercial break.

-Back with Garza in control as he launches Metalki in the air and catches him on the way down with a knee. That move is great! Tozawa back in with a slam and standing senton for two as Dorado makes the save. Tozawa fires off chops in the corner and lands some strikes. Tag back to Garza and he hits a running face wash boot in the corner. Garza telling the ref he isn’t doing anything is wonderful and this man should be on RAW every week and wrestling at Mania this weekend. Metalik gets in some offense, but gets crotched on the top rope. Garza meets him up there and gets caught with a strike that leaves him out on top. Metalik brings him down with a rana and the hot tag is made to Dorado. He runs wild on Tozawa and connects with a crossbody for two as Garza makes the save. Metalik avoids a baseball slide from Garza and hits a beautiful springboard moonsault. Inside the ring Dorado gets hit with a stomach kick, but lands on his feet off a German Suplex attempt. He catches Tozawa with a superkick and a Shooting Star Press ends this one at 7:25.

Winners: Lucha House Party via pin at 7:25

-The result made sense here as the tag team should knock off the thrown together team and Tozawa taking the loss is better than Angel. This was fun as they went all action though as always the commercial hurt things as what we saw ended up being as long as the opener. **1/2

-Recap of The Fiend/Orton/Bliss shenanigans. Again, I have rode with this story from the start and I am not giving up on it now. Still annoyed they never announced this as a Firefly Fun House match. I want a trip on Orton’s psyche like we got with Cena last year.

-Back to last week’s RAW as Baron Corbin answered Lashley’s challenge to take out Drew McIntyre.

-Back to RAW as Lashley and Drew have a war of words that is interrupted by Corbin who wants to take Drew’s spot at Mania. Nobody was buying Corbin having a chance and Drew probably should have ran through him just days before Mania. Lashley/Drew should be a good Hoss fight though.

