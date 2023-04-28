Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 4.27.23  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

Dexter Lumis vs. Joe Gacy

-Gacy lands a clubbing blow to the back, but Lumis no sells and then starts slithering around the ring. Lumis sends Gacy into the corner and alternates between a choke and some right hands. Nine count punch in the corner and then a thumbs down followed by the 10th punch floors Gacy. Gacy back with the handspring rebound clothesline which usually is his finisher, but is just a mid match move here. Gacy works the arm for a bit and then lands a boot to the face. He covers for one. Gacy with a slam and then he lays the bad mouth on Lumis. That fires Lumis up, but a knee to the chest cuts off that comeback. Lumis gets a DDT for a two count and then hooks a submission. Lumis fights out and gets a suplex. Elevated uppercut sends Gacy to the corner. Lumis with a running clothesline and then bulldog. Belly to back suplex followed by a legdrop. Gacy takes out the knee and tries another clothesline, but Lumis catches him coming it and plants him with a sit-out Rock Bottom for the pin at 5:12.

Winner: Dexter Lumis via in at 5:12

-Just a basic match that was fine and was a chance for them to see Gacy working in front of a bigger crowd. This was kind of a natural pairing as they both have the creepy gimmick down. *1/2

-Cora Jade vs. Nikki Cross is our Main Event this week!

-Back to SmackDown two weeks ago where Solo beat Matt Riddle.

-WWE celebrates their 40 year partnership with Make A Wish. WWE has granted over 6000 wishes!

-Back to WrestleMania for a highlight package of Usos vs. Zayn/Owens. Amazing match with a perfect ending that sent everyone home happy. They make sure to have Cole’s call of The Shatter Machine in the video package. FTR GETTING DRAFTED TO RAW OR SMACKDOWN THIS WEEKEND! That’s how this works, right? The rematch happens tomorrow on SmackDown!

-Back to SmackDown as Riddle and Solo did battle in a no DQ Match. Fun brawl and Solo gets another win. The Usos get involved and Riddle gets put through a table after the match as KO and Sami weren’t in the building.

-Back to RAW as Finn Balor interrupts Cody Rhodes and offers him a spot in Judgment Day. Well, they were both members of a certain Club at different points in their career. Cody turns that down and challenges Balor to a match tonight. Chicago likes that!

-Back to RAW as Cody and Balor have a good match as you would expecting considering the talent involved. Cody gets a much needed win as he rebuilds after the Mania loss and in preparation for Brock.

-Nikki Cross vs. Cora Jade is next!

-Back to RAW as HHH brings back a new version of The WWF World Heavyweight Championship. The new Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27 (my birthday). I am cool with the look of the new Title as at least it is not the same as Roman’s belt with just a different color strap.

Cora Jade vs. Nikki Cross

-Jade is from Chicago and gets a good pop as she makes her entrance. Cool moment for her! Jade lets Nikki know that she runs NXT and can run this place too. Lockup and Cross gets a go behind, but Jade counters into a wristlock. Jade gets a knockdown, but celebrates too much and Cross catches her with a cross body. They battle on the apron and Cross heads up, but gets dropped with a knee to the face that sends her to the floor. We take our break at 1:42.

-Back with Jade choking Cross with her boot over the middle rope. More choking with the boot in the corner. Did I mention there is more choking from Jade? Jade gets a two count and then hooks a version of a bow and arrow. Jade buries a knee to the ribs and talks some more trash. She misses a charge in the corner and Cross starts firing back with right hands. Clothesline from Cross and then she ducks a couple of clothesline and hits a basement dropkick to the knees. Cross gets the running splash in the corner but the bulldog is countered by Jade into a roll-up for two. They battle on the ropes and Cross ends up getting a Tornado DDT for two. Cross looks for her neckbreaker, but Jade counters and then something goes wrong as I am not sure what they were going for. Cross gets a suplex for two as they kind of need to take this one home. Jade fights off a backslide and lands another knee for a two count. They battle up top again as Jade tries a superplex, but Cross knocks her off and then comes off with a cross body for the pin at 8:32.

Winner: Nikki Cross via pin at 8:32

-Not a fan of this one as they crowd just died out there and it got a little sloppier as the match went on. 1/2*

-Back to RAW a few weeks ago as Damian Priest puts Bad Bunny through a table.

-WWE Draft is tomorrow on SmackDown and then Monday on RAW!

-Rhea vs. Zelina at Backlash. Should be a wonderful moment for Vega in Puerto Rico.

-Back to RAW as Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio close the show. Solid match and no winner as Priest tosses a chair at Rey’s head. Sabu used to love doing that spot and he was the first person I thought of when Priest tossed the chair. Priest looks to continue the attack, but Bad Bunny arrives with kendo stick in hand. He wears put Priest, who bails and the Bunny lets him know they are facing each other in a Street Fight at Backlash. I am still surprised they didn’t do the tag match with Rey and Prison Dom.

-Thanks for reading!