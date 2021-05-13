Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.13.21  

-Time for Ali/Ricochet III! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-We start with Ali looking at his phone in disgust while highlights of his loss to Ricochet from last week are shown. He sends a text and we cut to Ricochet driving when his phone goes off and it’s Ali with a simple message, “run it back?” So as expected we get Part III tonight! Hype videos for Main Event matches! You love to see it!

Nikki Cross vs. Naomi (w/ Lana)

-Nice to see Nikki Cross back and she looks thrilled to be back. Lana and Naomi clap as she makes her entrance. Handshake to start! Lockup and Naomi uses her power to back cross into the corner. She offers a clean break and we have another go. Naomi gets a headlock but is brought down with a head scissors, but Naomi is out easy and pats Nikki on the head. Nikki is not happy at the disrespect and when she gets a take down of her own she returns the favor. Nikki heads up top, but gets caught with an enziguiri that sends her to the floor. Back in he ring Naomi goes back to the headlock and Cross breaks, but Naomi hits a flying kick to the head. Cross ends up on the apron and gets in shot and gets a slingshot into a pin attempt for two. Naomi then gets her own roll-up for two and then to the body scissors. Cross sets back to get a 1 count, so Naomi releases the hold. Cross with a neckbreaker and then seated butt splash. Running splash in the corner, but Naomi comes back with the springboard kick for two. Nice near fall! Naomi with a back breaker for another two. Cross side steps Naomi and sends her into the corner where she gets tied up. Cross grabs hold and hits a rope assisted twisting neckbreaker for the win at 5:21.

Winner: Nikki Cross via pin at 5:21

-Nice to see Nikki back and kind of a surprise to see her get the win since Naomi has been featured more on RAW in the tag title picture. Match was perfectly fine. **

-Recap of Roman Reigns beating Daniel Bryan to send him packing from SmackDown, Cesaro tries to save after the match, but he gets jumped by Jey Uso and is formed to watch Reigns deliver a conchairto to Bryan.

-Back to SmackDown as Jimmy Uso returns and Cesaro interrupts only to get attacked from behind by Seth Rollins.

-That leads to us joining Rollins/Cesaro in progress. Good match as you would expect and Cesaro gets the win as next up is his first chance at a world title in the WWE. Rollins and The Uso have issues during the match and I am sure that is leading to Rollins/Reigns somewhere down the line.

-Still on SmackDown as Roman wants to know what Jimmy’s issues are and wants him to fall in line. Jimmy is still bothered by what happened at Hell in a Cell which is great to see. Reigns tells him to fall in line or sit at home with his kids. Jimmy walks away and Jey goes to talk sense in him which leaves Roman vulnerable so Cesaro attacks. Jey goes back for the save and now Jimmy is conflicted before he goes back as well. Cesaro lays out everyone to stand tall! Everything Reigns touches is gold since the heel turn.

-Eva Marie is coming as she sees herself as super role model!

-Back to RAW as Asuka pins Shayna to win a 6 Woman Tag. Charlotte jumps her from behind and that somehow leads to Asuka vs Rhea as they are just throwing out Mania rematches on a weekly basis. Rhea gets the win to continue her run against Asuka. Charlotte claps from ringside!

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

-We are 1-1 between these two the last 2 weeks with each cheating to win. This is the rubber match and finally it Main Event of Main Event spot. Trash talking to start and then an aggressive lockup. Ali gets a tackle into a cover for one. Ricochet back up and he controls with a side headlock. Ali knocks him down again with another shoulder and another one count. Back to the collar and elbow and Ricochet powers to the corner. Ali reverses and doesn’t offer a clean break so Ricochet lands a shot and gets a near fall off a slam followed by an elbow drop. Ricochet back to the side headlock and Ali goes to the eyes to break. He hits a belly to back suplex which gets a two count. I appreciate that both guys are constantly going for covers as it shows they just the win to end this series. Ricochet lands a bac elbow and gets in a slap. That annoys Ali who sends Ricochet through the ropes and to the floor as we take out standard Main Event of Main Event break.

-Back with Ali stomping away in the corner and then using his boot to choke. A replay shows Ricochet hit the announce table with his back on the toss to the floor. Ali demands Ricochet tell everyone he is better, but with a boot on his throat that could be hard. Now Ricochet is angry as he lands strikes and fires away chops. He ducks a clothesline and gets a hiptoss. He rolls through Ali on the ground into a suplex for two in a sweet spot. Deadlift German Suplex for another two. Ricochet to his feet first and he lays in some chops. He preps Ali up top and follows for a superplex. Ali blocks and kicks the knee to send Ricochet crashing to the mat. Ali comes off with a sunset flip and transitions into a sweet sit-out powerbomb for two. That was beautiful! Now Ali heads up top, but Ricochet delivers a dropkick from out of nowhere. Ricochet joins him up top and comes off with a top rope swinging neckbreaker for two as Ali gets his foot on the rope. That was fantastic! Slo-mo made it look even better! They battle on the apron as Ricochet heads to the middle rope. Ali catches him and tosses him to the floor and ends up crashing down with him and it’s a double count-out at 9:18.

Winner: No Contest at 9:18

-This was going wonderfully until the ending and I am willing to forgive the ending because you know it is just sitting up another match. I can live with them facing each other every week on this show if they aren’t going to use them on RAW or SmackDown. It’s better than wasting away in catering. I still would like to see them given time on 205 Live or NXT to really show what they can do since a PPV is seems unlikely. Good stuff here with likely more to come. Run it back indeed! ***

-Back to RAW as we join Drew vs Lashley in progress. A hoss fight as they guys are good at smashing each other! No finish obviously as Braun interrupts to put the final hype on Sunday’s WWE Title Match. Braun mauls Drew as Lashley watches on approvingly, but Braun drops him as well to stand tall. He’s not winning Sunday so sure!

