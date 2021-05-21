Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.20.21  

-Bittersweet moment for me as this show marks one full year of covering Main Event for 411mania. I have had a blast with this show, but I shouldn’t be covering it. I only took on this role because of the passing of the great, Larry Csonka. A year later and I still find myself reading his old reviews and after each PPV I always think “I wonder what Larry would have thought of the show?” I’ll just post the words I put in my first review of this show nearly 365 days ago:

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Naomi and Lana

-These two teams are actually featured on RAW on a regular basis and have been arguing to be next in line for Tag Titles, so it’s weird they are throwing this match on Main Event. I guess with Ricochet back on RAW and Carrillo a little banged up they needed someone. Dana and Lana start with Dana getting a headlock into a takeover. Brooke uses her power to get a shoulder tackle and flexes. Brooke gets a roll-up and Lana gets one of her own before making a tag to Naomi. She delivers a rolling kick for a one count. Tag back to Lana who delivers knees to the back of the next for a two count. Back to Naomi and she grounds Dana with a headlock. Dana rolls out and gets a boot up on a charging Naomi to finally get the tag to Mandy. They hit a Flapjack for two and Rose lands strikes in the corner. Quick tags by Rose and Brooke as they keep Naomi in their corner. Rose gets a waistlock takedown into a body scissors. Naomi uses her leverage to get a two count to force a break. Jawbreaker follows into a version of a cutter. Tag to Lana and she gets a running bulldog. She follows up with a Side Russian (DUH) Leg Sweep for two. Rose gets the tag and catches Lana and drops her with a slam. She powers Lana into the corner and hits a nice running knee. Tag back to Brooke who gets a neckbreaker for two as Naomi makes the save. Everyone in the ring as Naomi ends up tackling Rose to the floor. Lana gets a tag to a returning Naomi and they hit a double X-Factor for the pin at 6:01.

Winners: Lana and Naomi via pin at 6:01

-This was fine as they worked hard and gave us an enjoyable six minute match. Lana is improving and working tags with a veteran like Naomi is helping. Same on the other side with Rose working with Brooke. The division needs teams and one of these teams should get the next shot. Probably the team that just won, but this is Main Event so who knows if it even gets mentioned on RAW. **



-Back to SmackDown as Natalya and Tamina end the reign of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Hopefully this mean Shayna is done with tag teams and gets back to solo competition. Good job by WWE in letting the new champs celebrate and show us the emotion of the win as they get interviewed by Kayla.

-Video package on Riplex/Asuka/Charlotte from WrestleMania: Backlash!

-Back to RAW as Asuka beats Charlotte Flair in a strong match as you would expect. A small package beating a Flair is a nice touch!

-Aleister Black vignette!

Mansoor vs. Cedric Alexander

-Time to start a new streak for Mansoor as he is coming off his loss to Sheamus on RAW a few weeks back. Cedric is back to Main Event duty after being turfed from The Hurt Business. This could be good! Cedric clowns him to start on the ground and slaps him around a bit while talking trash. Mansoor goes to the arm, but Cedric escapes easily and lets him know that he’s not ready. Mansoor to a side headlock and Cedric punches his way out and back to the trash talk. Mansoor fires up and goes for the legs, but Alexander lands a knee. Mansoor back with a chop, and then a dropkick. He gets a roll, but keeps the momentum back to his feet and hits a standing moonsault. Alexander gets in a cheap shots in the corner. Mansoor tries for the Tornado DDT, but Cedric uses his power to dump Mansoor on the top first. He drops him with a shot on the apron as we head to our Main Event Main Event break.

-Back with Cedric in control as he lays the boots to Mansoor. He attacks the ribs in the corner and Mansoor answers back with chops and rights, but Alexander just laughs them off before landing one shot to take control. Mansoor ducks a clothesline and gets a head scissors take over, but Alexander wins the race to a vertical position and lands a sweet clothesline. Cedric to a body vice as he continues to talk trash. Mansoor out and he fires off right hands, but gets caught with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker and then a gut buster for two. Back to the body vice as I think about how much of a banger this would be on 205 Live. Alexander charges into an elbow to give Mansoor an opening and he hits a running clothesline in the corner. A top rope bulldog is followed by a Tornado DDT for two. Mansoor up top, but Alexander grabs the leg to stop that noise. Mansoor hits an elbow, but misses a moonsault though he lands on his feet. Alexander catches him charging with a Michinoku Driver for two. Belly to back is countered and Mansoor side steps a charging Alexander who runs into the buckles. Mansoor comes off the apron with the springboard neckbreaker for the win at 10:53.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 10:53

-Solid match that picked up a bit in the final few minutes. As mentioned you know they would deliver a banger on 205 Live or NXT, but this was a fine match to close out Main Event. **3/4

-Highlights from Lashley defeating Strowman and McIntyre at WrestleMania: Backlash!

-Back to RAW as MVP and Lashley celebrate their win with ladies! MVP issues an open challenge to anyone that wants to step up and face Lashley. Drew answers immediately, but MVP points out he didn’t get to finish and the open challenge is for anyone other than Drew or Braun.

-Later on RAW, Kofi Kingston answers the challenge and gets the win thanks to help from Drew. Drew vs. Lashley is probably going to happen inside Hell in a Cell and really it should as they have enough history to blow the feud off there. Not sure what Kofi’s role is, but perhaps this is just setting up as a challenger the following month.

