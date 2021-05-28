Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.27.21  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-Today is my 40th birthday and the WWE gifts me Ricochet vs Ali in a 2 out of 3 falls match. This is easily the biggest match in Main Event in years and definitely since I started covering the show a year ago. Let’s get to it!

-Kevin and Byron welcome us to the show and because of the high profile nature of the match we have tonight they start with the weekly recap stuff.

-Back to RAW as we see the conclusion of the Women’s Tag Title Match. Tamina and Nattie retain as Reggie shenanigans lead to Shayna getting caught by Nattie in a small package. Shayna is not happy and seems we are getting Reginald vs Shayna next week.

-I was curious how they were going to handle Ali vs Ricochet tonight as I assumed it would be the only match, but my concern was they would do 1 fall and then throw to all the weekly recap stuff before coming back to the start of fall 2. Thankfully, it seems they will have the match uninterrupted.

-Back to SmackDown as Paul Heyman celebrates and acknowledges our Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. He deserves it! Roman wants Jimmy Uso out here, but instead it’s Cesaro who wants another Universal Title match at Hell in a Cell. Roman: “cut this bum’s music!” Rollins jumps Cesaro and attacks his bad arm and finishes with a Curb Stomp on the floor. Then another on the steel ramp!

-Back to RAW two weeks ago as MVP and Lashley celebrate with some women. Drew accepts an open challenge, but it was to anyone other than Drew and Braun. Kofi ends up accepting the challenge and gets a win thanks to help from Drew.

-Back to RAW as Drew interrupts Lashley and wants another Title match. Kofi doesn’t agree as he did what Drew wasn’t able to do and pinned Lashley. Adam Pearce makes a #1 contender’s match between Drew and Kofi. Solid match from these two, but no winner as MVP and Lashley hit the ring for the non-finish. Woods gets involved as well and it leads to Lashley eating Trouble in Paradise and a Claymore. Next week it’s Kofi/Drew II to determine the next challenger with MVP and Lashley barred from ringside with a 90 day suspension coming if they interfere.

2 of 3 Falls: Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet

-1st Fall: Cautious start as Ali talks crap and then the fists start flying. Ricochet pounds away but gets caught with a boot to the face followed by some chops and a headbutt. More trash talk from Ali as he tries to dump Ricochet to the floor. He lands on the apron and then avoids a trip that sends Ali to the floor. Ricochet sprints to the top and comes off with the moonsault to the floor. Ali gets tossed into the barrier and then back in the ring where he catches Ricochet coming in with a kick. They each get a small package for one and then pin each other simultaneously so the ref doesn’t even count. Back to the floor as Ricochet gets pulled to the apron and then sent into the barrier and finally the ring steps. Ricochet can’t beat the count and we have our first fall at 2:57. You had to see that a quick first fall was coming. That was a fun 3 minute sprint though! Ali goes up 1-0!

-Commercial break!

-2nd Fall: Back as Ricochet is back in the ring and Ali keeps getting quick covers trying to get the win but Ricochet still has fight in him. Ali to the reverse chinlock, but Ricochet breaks with a nice belly to back suplex. Back to trading blows in the middle of the ring and Ricochet wins the exchange with a flying forearm and another one that turns Ali inside out. Now Ricochet is laying the bad mouth. He catches a charging Ali with a back elbow, but misses a blind move from the top. Ali is right there and plants him with a Tornado DDT for two. Sweet! Ali heads back up, but Ricochet is able to grab the foot to stop that and drops Ali with a German suplex. Now Ricochet heads up top, but Ali kicks the ref into the ropes to knock Ali off balance and that draws a DQ at 8:30. Lame! Tied at 1 fall each.

-Commercial beak!

3rd Fall: On one hand you can say Ali knew he was screwed and took the loss as a way to damage Ali but there would have been better ways to go about that. Go HHH/Rock and have Ali just plaster him with a chair to set up a better chance to win the 3rd fall. Ali in control as we return and he goes back to the headlock, but Ricochet has enough fight to force a break. Ricochet is able to create space and then starts firing right hands again. Running corner clothesline and then again on the other side of the ring. A 3rd clothesline is missed and Ali connects with a superkick to the back of the head and then a sit-out powerbomb for two. To the top, but Ricochet rolls to the floor so Ali gives chase. They battle around the time keeper area and Ricochet is able to land a suplex off the barrier which teases a double count-out like a few weeks ago, but both men are back in at 9. Nice callback! They trade shots in the middle of the ring and Ricochet wins that exchange. He turns to run the ropes, but Ali sends him to the floor. Ali hits a slingshot plancha, but Ricochet rolls through and hits a Michinoku Driver on the floor. Ali tossed back in the ring and Ricochet misses the springboard 630 and gets caught in the Koji clutch. He makes the ropes to break and Ali talks some more trash as he chokes with his boot. He gets caught charging in though and Ricochet connects with Recoil. Up top and again the 630 misses, but Ricochet lands on his feet. They each get a roll-up and Ali runs to the middle rope off the kick-out and gets caught in midair with the Recoil to finish at 16:18.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 16:18 (2 Falls to 1)

-That 3rd fall was great and even the second one was very good outside of the finish though I assume they wanted to protect Ricochet since he is back on RAW and involved in the US Title picture. The commercials breaks hurt a little though that is minor. This was great and easily the best match of my run on Main Event. Definitely check this one out as they gave them some time and they delivered. Kudos to both men! ***3/4

-Aleister Black vignette.

-The Usos vs. The Street Profits tomorrow on SmackDown!

-Back to SmackDown for the IC Title 4 Way. Wonderful match as they were given a ton of time and went for it. Aleister Black returns and hits Big E with Black Mass to let Apollo steal the win and save his title. I’m just happy to have Black back on my TV screen.

-Thanks for reading!