Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 06.17.21  

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Mace and T-Bar vs. Lucha House Party

-Gran Metalik starts with Mace and Mace uses his power advantage. He buries a knee to the ribs, but Metalik uses his quickness to stick and move. He makes a blind tag to Dorado who gets a head scissors take down, but gets caught and dumped to the floor. T-Bar hits a splash on the floor and after getting the tag runs Metalik down with a discuss boot for two as Metalik makes the save. Dorado sends T-Bar to the floor and hits an X-Factor on Mace, but the tag is cut off by T-Bar on the floor as he drops Metalik on the floor. T-Bar drops an elbow for two and rag dolls Dorado off the mat before locking in a bear hug. Tag to T-Bar who misses a charge in the corner which gives us a hot tag to Metalik. He connects with a tornado DDT and takes Dorado but hits a splash off the middle ropes before leaving. Dorado follows with a splash of his own for two. Everyone in the ring but Mace ends up on the floor where Metalik hits a moonsault from the top to the floor. Dorado hits T-Bar with an enziguri, but flies one time too many as he gets caught on T-Bar’s shoulders and gets flipped off into a knee to the face for the win at 5:19.

Winners: Mace and T-Bar via pin at 5:19

-Not much to this one as just a run of the mill tag match with the story being power vs speed. *1/2

-Back to SmackDown a few weeks ago as Roman Reigns destroys Dominick and Rey to close the show.

-Back to SmackDown this past week as Jimmy cuts a promo on Roman which seems like a bad idea. Jimmy doubles down as he doesn’t care about Roman’s Universal Title and accuses him of using and abusing Jey like he did when they were kids. He calls Reigns a spoiled bitch and again, I question the wisdom of that. Jey getting caught in the middle is great as he is tired of both of them and walks off.

-Again back to SmackDown as Rey Mysterio calls out Roman Reigns and acknowledges him as a rat bastard. Rey wants Roman inside Hell in A Cell to get revenge for what happened to his son. Reigns acknowledges Rey as a father, but before he can continue, a kendo stick ends up in the ring and Rey wears Roman out with it. Roman shakes that off and drops Rey with a Superman Punch, but Dominick returns and uses the kendo stick. Roman has had enough of that though and powerbombs Dominick to the floor in a great bit of camera work.

-Heyman accepted on behalf of Reigns on Talking Smack and it will be Rey vs. Reigns inside Hell in a Cell.

-Recap of Lilly vs. Shayna. Alexa tells us that with WWE going back on the road, Lilly is being put in timeout. Nia interrupts Alexa and it will be Shayna vs. Alexa at Hell in a Cell. Nia throws some shade at Alexa which sets up a match for RAW this past week.

-Hype video for Bianca vs. Bayley at Hell in a Cell.

-Back to RAW for the previously mentioned Bliss/Jax match. Reginald gets involved to cause a DQ as we can’t even get a winner in this match apparently. Bliss seemingly puts Reginald in a trance, but Jax makes the save.

Ricochet vs. Drew Gulak

-Every time I think Ricochet has been pulled out, they keep sending him back. Well, for those of us watching this show, it’s our gain. Lockup to start and Ricochet gets the edge in the corner, but we get a clean break. Another go and Gulak is able to grab an arm, but Ricochet twists his way out into an arm wringer. They work a Greco Roman knucklelock into a bridge/monkey flip sequence. Ricochet ends up with a go behind, but gets caught with a sunset flip for two. Ricochet wins the race to a vertical base and lands a head kick for two. A clothesline is missed and Gulak hits a body slam on the top rope which has Ricochet bouncing around the ring and then to the floor as we take our mandatory commercial break.

-Back with Gulak controlling with a headlock. Ricochet elbows his way out and lands a forearm, but gets caught with a gut wrench suplex for two. Gulak continues to work the body as he fires Ricochet into the corner. Gulak goes to a modified single leg crab to continue the damage on the body. Ricochet gets to the ropes, so Gulak decides to taunt him and slap him around a bit. Gulak lands a few more strikes and goes to work on the arm and shoulder now. Ricochet gets in a kick and hits a middle rope crossbody, but that’s not good for the ribs. They exchange blows and Ricochet wins that battle by landing a forearm. A clothesline follows to get a two count. Ricochet grounds Gulak, but he escapes easily and then sticks Ricochet with a slam for two. Ricochet escapes another submission hold and goes back to the ground game. Ricochet actually gets the tap out with an overhead armlock at 9:34.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 9:34

-Again, a different type of match here from Ricochet as he opted to play the mat game with Gulak and got the win. It started slow, but I got into the story of Ricochet showing he can hang with Gulak in a match more suited to his style. **1/2

-They shake hands after the match!

-Back to RAW for the final hype of what should be the final Lashley/McIntyre WWE Title match for quite some time. Inside the Cell on Sunday has to be the blow-off and hopefully we will be a great hoss war.

-Back to RAW for the last time as AJ Styles vs Drew turns into Drew and The Viking Raiders against Lashley, AJ and Omos. Drew pins Lashley clean with The Claymore to put the final touches on the build to Hell in a Cell.

