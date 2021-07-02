Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 07.01.21  

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Veer (w/ Jinder Mahal and Shanky) vs. Drew Gulak

-Just to remind everyone, Veer was a one time pitching prospect of my Pittsburgh Pirates. Let’s see what Gulak can do here. Patrick brings up Veer’s history of being called The Million Dollar Arm and having a Disney movie made about his baseball dreams. Veer pounds away as Gulak bumps all over the ring including a sweet big boot and then a sidewalk slam. A running boot in the corner misses and Gulak targets the damaged knee, but one strike turns the tide. Veer goes to a neck crank, but Gulak is able to escape and lands a few kicks. He hits a dropkick to the knee and goes to work modified figure four into a bridge. Nice! Veer tries to chop his way out, so Gulak stops that by pulling the beard. Effective! Some more chops finally break and Veer gets a slam followed by a leaping elbow. Gulak fights back but gets cut off with a knee. Veer hits a running splash in the corner and repeats it two more times from different angles and a heavy clothesline ends this one at 5:02.

Winner: Veer via pin at 5:02

-This was a perfectly acceptable wrestling match as they kept is simple and what Veer did looked impressive. Gulak fighting from underneath will always work. I had no issues with this as they did what was needed and got out before it went too long. **

-Recap of Reigns dominating Rey inside Hell in a Cell on SmackDown a few weeks back. That powerbomb into the cell is still sweet!

-Back to SmackDown as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman deliver a State of The Union address. According to Heyman there is nobody left and before Reigns can speak, Edge returns to set up a match for Money in The Bank. Edge asking Roman where he’s at while looking at the hard cam and Roman is just a few feet away up the ramp seemed kind of weird. I mean I know what they were going for, but it just struck me as funny. That match should be awesome though.

-Recap of Kofi vs Lashley up to this point including Lashley torturing Woods inside Hell in a Cell.

-Back to RAW as MVP confronts Kofi and gets decked for it. I assume MVP is close to returning to in ring action. It’s still crazy that it’s been MVP’s return at Rumble 2020 that has paid off more than Edge’s return at the same event. Now some of that is due to injury issues to Edge, but MVP has been great!

-Owen/Zayn Last Man Standing on SmackDown with the winner qualifying for MITB. Should be a banger.

Lucha House Party vs. Mace and T-Bar

-I believe we had this match a few weeks ago and sure enough as Patrick brings up that LHP is looking for retribution tonight. Ugh! Metalik and T-Bar starts us out with a lockup and T-Bar controls in the corner with his power. Metalik uses his speed to counter and lands a kick, but gets caught springing off the ropes. He slides out and gets a headscissors that sends T-Bar across the ring. Running bulldog and then a tag to Dorado. T-Bar quickly turns it around and makes the tag to Mace. Another round of power vs speed and Dorado wins the early exchange with a top rope flying clothesline. LHP double team and Metalik his a springboard splash on the floor on on Mace and Dorado gets a suicide dive on T-Bar on the opposite of the arena. That’s sends us to our break.

-Back with Mace in control as no clue what happened during the break. Dorado eats a sick boot from T-Bar and that gets a two count. Dorado tries to fight back, but only angers T-Bar who unloads with a flurry of strikes before taking things to the ground. Dorado continues to fight back, but it only takes one blow to end any comeback. Mace back in and he uses the middle rope to drop an elbow for a two count. Dorado gets in a crossbody and makes the tag to Metalik. He runs wild for a bit including a Tornado DDT for two. He drives Mace head first into the mat and heads back up top, but misses the moonsault. He lands on his feet, but gets dropped with a spinning sidewalk slam for two as Dorado breaks up the cover. T-Bar gets involved and ends up on the floor. Dorado takes him out with a springboard moonsault. Back in the ring Mace counters a sunset flip attempt with a sit-out bomb to end this one at 8:57.

Winner: Mace and T-Bar via pin at 8:57

-Much like the first match tonight this was speed/technical skill vs power and power won out again. This was a perfect acceptable tag match as LHP got to fly around a bit and Mace/T-Bar got to hit power moves and look impressive. This was fine. **

-Back to RAW as Riddle takes Orton’s spot to win a Battle Royal to get into the Triple Threat to fill RAW’s last spot in MITB. Riddle is awesome and this act with Orton is amazing. Riddle getting spooked by Orton’s pyro after he won the Battle Royal was a nice touch.

-Back to RAW as the show closes with AJ Styles vs Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle (representing Orton) to see how gets the last RAW spot in MITB. Good match and it was fun seeing Riddle in there with 2 legit Main Event stars. McIntyre gets the win to give him a chance to get another chance at Lashley (or Roman).

-Thanks for reading!