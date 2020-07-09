Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.09.20  

-Another week and another quarantined Main Event show. Preview has Bianca on tap again as this time she takes on the other half of The IIconics, Peyton Royce. Let’s get to it!

-Commentary Team: Tom Phillips and MVP

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Titus O’Neil vs. Akira Tozawa (w/ Ninjas)

-Titus appearing on RAW Talk makes more sense now. There is history here as Phillips mentions that Tozawa was part of Titus Worldwide when he won the Cruiserweight Title. Titus controls with his power and threatens to hit a chokeslam to the floor, but the Ninjas prevent that. Titus opts to light Tozawa up with a chop and then throws him across the ring. Tozawa huddles with his ninjas and with them all masked Titus isn’t sure which one is Tozawa. He opts to destroy all of them, but it creates enough of a distraction that Tozawa gets in some kicks and then a Senton for a two count. Tozawa goes to the headlock as MVP talks about the history of Ninjas. They then discuss if MVP is the greatest US Champion of All Time while the headlock continues. Titus gets to his feet as Tozawa switches to a sleeper and that brings Titus back down to one knee. Titus uses his power to break and then fires off punches and a big boot that sends Tozawa across the ring. A splash in the corner is followed by Clash of The Titus and that ends this one at 4:50.

Winner: Titus O’Neil via pin at 4:50

-Poor Tozawa! Titus is a great man doing great and important things in this world. With that said this was what it was and outside of Ninja shenanigans was a SQUASH for Titus. *

-Back to RAW as Kevin Owens replaces Aleister Black (who was attacked earlier in the show) as Rey’s partner against Murphy and Seth Rollins. The winner of the match gets to pick the stipulation for the Seth/Rey match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. We join the tag match in progress with Rey beating on Murphy in the corner. Murphy gets sent shoulder first into the post and Rey sets for the 6-1-9. Rollins gets involved and gets put in position for the 6-1-9 but powders and uses Dominick as a shield. Black’s music hits as he comes down to distract Seth. In the ring Rey rakes Murphy’s eye, hits the 6-1-9 and Frog Splash for the pin. Rey then picks the eye for an eye match for their battle at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. They better give me violence to end this feud even if there is no real way to pay off the stipulation.

-Back to RAW again as Dolph Ziggler tells Drew McIntyre that he won’t be announcing the stip for their match until The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. They get into a war of words which ends with Dolph bringing out Heath Slater as he was stabbed in the back by Drew. Heath tells Drew that he wants what he deserves. Drew promised him a match and Drew doesn’t want to go through with it now. Heath slaps him in the face and it’s on.

Drew McIntyre vs. Heath Slater

-Dolph tries to distract Drew and that lets Heath get in some punches. He then goes to take of his shirt and eats a Claymore as Drew gets the win at 0:25.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via pin at 0:25

-Conflicted Drew was fun and this is what this match should have been. SQUASH

-Dolph attacks Heath after the match and Drew returns to save his long time friend. Again, this made sense and I like conflicted, ass kicker Drew. 2/3 of 3MB reunite to give us a nice moment. Seeing Heath back on WWE TV again was fun.

Bianaca Belair vs. Peyton Royce (w/ Billie Kay)

-Bianca is undefeated on Main Event heading into this match including a win over Kay last week. Peyton stalls to start and then poses as she ducks away from a tie-up. A second go and this time Peyton rolls through to continue the mocking of Bianca. They finally lock-up and Bianca gets an easy take down thanks to her power. She tosses Peyton around the ring as she holds the waistlock. Peyton gets an elbow to break, but then gets mowed down with a shoulder. Bianca then flips out of a move and poses herself to play her own mind games. Peyton gets in a knee and tries to send Bianca into the corner, but she hops to the middle ropes and taunts Peyton by telling her to kiss her ass. Peyton heads to the floor to regroup and Bianca gives chase and gets sent into the ring post as we take a commercial break.

-Back with Peyton controlling in the ring with an arm wringer. She switches to a standing armbar as she targets the elbow. Bianca uses leverage to escape, but charges and gets dropped into the middle buckle. Peyton grounds her again with a Bow and Arrow this time. Bianca powers out and hits multiple clotheslines and then a dropkick. She stomps away in the corner and then backflips out of the corner. She misses a charge so Royce drapes her injured arm over the top rope. Peyton heads up top and hits a double stomp to the back for a two count. MVP points out that Peyton should have hit the double stomp on the injured arm that was on the ropes. Psychology! Bianca looks for a Glam Slam, but Peyton rolls into a pin for two. Bianca gets her own roll-up as Billie gets on the apron. Bianca decks her and then ducks a roundhouse kick from Peyton. A Glam Slam into the top buckle is followed by the KOD and that’s a wrap at 8:08.

Winner: Bianca Belair via pin at 8:08

-Bianca continues to own Main Event as her undefeated streak continues. If this was canon, she would be deserving of a Title shot, but alas, this is only Main Event. The match was better than Kay/Bianca from last week, but still just an average match. Which is fine for a show like this. **

-Recap of Strowman/Bray as they will be having a fight in Bray’s Swamp. Yep, another cinematic match and hopefully this one hits on something like Taker/Styles did. Also after seeing the previews for the new 2K arcade style game, it shouldn’t shock anyone they are doing a swamp match.

-Back to RAW as apparently nothing of note happened on SmackDown. We join Asuka vs Bayley in progress: Asuka fires off some elbows and then hits a stiff backfist to the face. Nasty! Bayley gets sent off the apron with a hip attack. Asuka tries to follow with a move off the apron, but Bayley knocks her off balance. Bayley is still rocked, so Asuka just keeps coming and connects with a dropkick from the top rope for two. Bayley rolls to the apron to break as Asuka gives chase as they fight on the apron. Asuka charges and gets dropped face first on the top buckle. Bayley smashes her with a running knee to the face and then she takes time to speak to the commentary team. She follows that with a cheap shot to Sane and that brings her into the ring. The ref is distracted as Sasha helps Bayley connect with a suplex for two. Bayley talks smack as she asks Asuka if she is thirsty. Sasha gets a water and Bayley tosses it in Asuka’s face. We then see Nikki Cross in the front row and that distraction gives Asuka the chance to hook the Asukalock. Bayley tries to roll over like Sasha, but Asuka is hip to that. Sasha tries to get involved, but Sane takes her out. Asuka then lets go of the hold and gets a roll-up for the win.

-That closes this episode and as always, thanks for reading!