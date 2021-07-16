Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.15.21  

-First a belated Happy Anniversary to my wife. We celebrated 8 years of marriage on July 13th, Now, it’s finally time to end The ThunderDome Era as this episode of Main Event shuts the place down. Next week we get fans back in the building and it will actually be my first episode of Main Event with a crowd as I took over a few months into The PC era. Let’s get to it!

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Angel Garza vs. Jaxson Ryker

-Oh man, I don’t see this going well for Garza. Handshake to start and then a lockup. Ryker powers Angel into the corner and then offers a clean break. Another go and Garza gets a side headlock. Ryker tries to break, but Garza maintains the hold. He finally breaks free and knocks Garza down with a shoulder and lays into him with a forearm to the chest to block a hiptoss. Ryker hits a slam and falling headbutt for two. He takes Garza up for a suplex but dumps him forward on his stomach. Ryker tries for a hold but the pants come lose and that gives Garza an opening. Garza lands some strikes and goes for the leg with some kicks and then a seated dropkick for two. Garza stretches Ryker and throws some elbows while working the hold. I always appreciate that! Modified bulldog from Garza, but he gets dropped by Ryker charging out of the corner. Ryker with a running corner clothesline followed by a slingshot suplex. Ryker misses a strike, but so does Garza and Ryker gets an ugly sidewalk slam for the pin at 5:04.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker via pin at 5:04

-This wasn’t very good and it takes some work to make me bored by an Angel Garza match. The ending looked a little rough as well. *

-WWE commercial letting you know not to try this at home. Wonder what happened to make them bring that warning back?

-Back to RAW as we join Rhea Ripley vs Natalya in progress. Fine match with Rhea getting the win. Nattie is always solid in the ring and why she will be in MITB as she will help direct traffic. Charlotte attacks Rhea after the match to put final touch on their build to MITB. The apron figure four looked sweet!

-Recap of Reigns and Family vs Edge.

-Back to SmackDown as Roman reunites the family and we get a group hug with him and The Usos.

-Toni Storm is coming to SmackDown.

-Back to SmackDown as Edge calls Roman out. Roman takes him up on the offer and tells his cousins to stay back. They fight is on, but The Usos are out but Roman stops them. Cue The Mysterios who takes out The Usos and that sets up our Main Event for tomorrow with fans back: Roman and The Usos vs. Edge and The Mysterios!

-Tomorrow on SmackDown, Bianca Belair defends her title against Carmella.

-Also tomorrow it’s Big E vs. Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

Mansoor vs. Shelton Benjamin

-Patrick puts over that Shelton was in the first Money in The Bank ladder match and man that seems like a lifetime ago while also feeling like it was just yesterday. Shelton gets an aggressive take down and then gains control with a side headlock. He knocks Mansoor down with a shoulder. Mansoor back with his own side headlock. Benjamin breaks and then casually dumps Mansoor to the floor. Mustafa Ali joins us at the top of the ramp as they are bringing a story running on RAW to Main Event. Back in the ring Mansoor gets an armdrag and then a dropkick as he asks Ali if he saw that. That brief lack of concentration gives Shelton the opening he needs as he is all over Mansoor and buries a knee to sends him to the floor. Ali heads down for a closer look as we take our commercial break.

-Nearly 2 minutes later we are back with Shelton in control in the corner. He hits a snap suplex and goes to a reverse chinlock. Mansoor elbows his way out, but Shelton catches him with an overhead belly to belly suplex for two. Back to the chinlock and then Shelton dumps Mansoor at the feet of Ali. Ali tells him to stop thinking with his heart and start thinking with his mind. Mansoor seems inspired as he lands a shoulder on the apron and gets a sunset flip for two. Shelton snuffs any rally though and gets another suplex for two. Back to the chinlock as this one is just staying in one gear. Shelton switches to a headlock and then lands a knee. Mansoor blocks a shot in the corner and fires back with chops and then a jawbreaker. Enzugiri followed by an inverted atomic drop and a DDT gets two. Tornado DDT is countered as Shelton gets a pin with his feet on the ropes, but Ali alerts the ref. Shelton goes after Ali and that leaves him vulnerable to the most devastating move in the WWE, a roll-up for the win at 8:59.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 8:59

-What was this? I was expecting a solid match and instead it was basically non stop rest holds and a screwy ending to play up the Ali/Mansoor storyline. Shelton got hosed in this one and unless it leads to a Mansoor heel turn, I don’t see the point of him winning matches like this. *1/2

-Back to RAW a few weeks back as New Day beat Lashley and MVP in a tag match.

-Back to RAW as we join Lashley/Woods in progress. Woods gets the upset win as the story has been that Lashley has lost his edge and New Day has been ahead of him at each step. Lashley then destroys The VIP Lounge and cuts the best promo of his career as he threatens to destroy Kofi on Sunday. Pissed off Lashley is the best Lashley!

-Thanks for reading and so long ThunderDome!