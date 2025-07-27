Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 07.24.25  

-My article covering the loss of Hulk Hogan can be found here. Thanks to everyone that had read and left any comments. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Penta vs. Grayson Waller

-Penta on Main Event is always a nice surprise. The crowd is rather excited to see Penta and I don’t blame them. He plays mind games as he does the walk and the hand signal. Waller decks him, but gets caught in the corner where Penta fires off a series of chops. Waller reverses in the corner and then goes for a suplex, but Penta gets a small package for two. Right hand from Waller and he lays in some forearms to the back of the head for a two count. Waller takes Penta to the mat with a cravat. Back to their feet and he sets too early on a backdrop. Penta with a kick to the chest and a reverse Slingblade. He slings out with a dive to the floor and then comes back in off the top with a cross-body for two. Waller slides outside and catches Penta throat first on the top rope. He rolls back in and his a Flatliner. Off the top with the baller elbow for two. Penta lands a kick and hits his headstand dropkick in the corner. Mexican Destroyer and Penta Driver finishes at 4:52.

Winner: Penta via pin at 4:25

-This was solid but never got into a higher gear, but this is Main Event and now RAW. Just a super basic match, but what they did hit well. **1/2

-Penta brings a couple of kids (wearing Penta masks) into the ring to celebrate with him.

-Video package going over The Gauntlet Match that CM Punk won last week on RAW to become #1 contender for The World Title. Reed and Breakker don’t take Punk winning very well and attack him and Jey Uso, but Roman Reigns returns and IT IS ON.

-Back to RAW as the build for GUNTHER/Punk officially gets underway. I was sure Punk was missing and Seth may/may not cash in, but WWE just ran GUNTHER/Styles as a dark match after SmackDown and I wonder if they are giving AJ a shot at Clash in Paris.

-Back to RAW as Becky and Lyra get into a verbal build. Becky tells Lyra when she loses at SummerSlam, she can never challenge for the IC Title again.

-Back to RAW as Judgment Day defended their Women’s Tag Titles agaist Lyra and Bayley. Dom gets bummed and needs medical attention, who ends up being AJ Styles. Too Funny! Becky Lynch uses the AJ distraction to send Lyra into the stairs and then disappears under the ring. Bayley is left alone and Raquel ends up getting the pin.

-WrestleMania XLI video package on Heyman’s turn on Punk and Reigns.

Michin vs. Kiana James

-Welcome back Kiana! She isn’t new to this show, but it’s been over a year since we saw her last thanks to a knee injury. Lockup and Michin backs James into the corner and offers a clean break. James puts Michin in the corner and looks to land a punch, but Michin avoids. She hooks a hammerlock which is reversed into a side headlock. Michin rocks back to get a two count and then another. James transitions to arm control, so Michin cartwheels her way out and then offers another clean break as James gets to the ropes. Michin hits a couple of arm-drags, but James puts the brakes on a third attempt and points to her head. She catches Michin on the apron and hits a running boot to the head. We take a break at 3:10.

-Back at 4:42 with Kiana using her boot to choke in the corner. Michin with a jawbreaker and then lands an up-kick. James reverses a whip and does a back flip before hitting a shoulder tackle in the corner. Someone yells out “boring,” and sadly, I agree. James with a suplex for a two count. James tries a cocky cover with one foot and she isn’t Warrior, so that’s not happening. James hooks a submission as this is going way longer than it needs. James misses a charge in the corner and after a headbutt from Michin, but women are down. The trade blows in the middle of the ring and Michin wins the exchange. She starts to run wild and hits a dropkick. Head scissors sends James to the floor. She hits a dropkick through the ropes. Michin nearly gets pinned off a small package back in the ring. Michin avoids a strike and hits Eat Defeat for the pin at 10:16.

Winner: Michin via pin at 10:16

-Not a fan of this one as given too much time without much to fill it. It’s great to see James healthy and she needs to work off some ring rust, but I would have given Waller/Penta this spot and had Michin/James go 5 minutes in the opening. 1/2*

-Back to RAW and Dom attacks AJ Styles backstage and tells Adam he is medically cleared and will see AJ at SummerSlam!

-Back to RAW as Roman Reigns is back and runs down Heyman crew on the mic and does it to their faces. He calls Heyman a dumb ass and that sets off Breakker. He tells Roman they don’t want him here anymore and calls himself the big dog and the future of WWE now. Roman lands a punch and then goes after Reed. Breakker back with a spear and here’s Jey Uso. We all knew where this was leading and the tag match has been announced for SummerSlam. That pop for Jey is still pretty strong. Jey and Roman stand tall to close RAW.

