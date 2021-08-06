Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 8.05.21  

-Taped: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Angel Garza vs. Lince Dorado

-Garza lands a quick kick to the gut and looks for a take down, but Dorado is able to grab an arm. They exchange arm holds and Dorado does get a take down, but gets run over by a shoulder. Garza gets to show off a little power as he has Dorado in position for a Torture Rack, but Dorado is able to counter into an arm drag that sends Garza to the floor. Garza takes time to give a female fan at ringside a rose and Dorado comes out after him with a rana on the floor. Back inside a high cross body from the top gets two for Dorado. He hooks a headlock, but Garza punches his way out. Dorado catches him with a belly to back suplex for two and then back to the chinlock. In a nice touch, Dorado grinds his forearm on the face for added nastiness. He misses a charge in the corner and gets sent flying with a high back body drop. Nice! Garza pops Dorado in the air and catches him with a kick on the way down. He gets a monkey flip out of the corner and then a flapjack for two. We get an awkward camera cut to a kid in the crowd as the announcers talk about the action in the ring and it makes me wonder if something as botched. Dorado gets an armbar and that leads to them trading pin falls. Garza gets a dropkick and then tears off the pants. He throws them in Dorado’s face and hits a superkick before the Wing Clipper finishes at 5:37.

Winner: Angel Garza via pin at 5:37

-Fun sprint as you would expect from these two. Garza still looks like a star and continues to roll on this show. At some point they need to let him loose on RAW and see what he can do in the midcard/US Title scene. **1/2

-Recap of Cena and Heyman having a war of words on SmackDown 2 weeks ago and this time they include Heyman’s rendition of Cena’s theme song. They also include Reigns’ missionary position line as I think they are proud of that. Balor steps up and Reigns’ accepts his challenge.

-Back to SmackDown as Reigns signs the contract to face Balor, but before Balor can sign, down on his luck Baron Corbin attacks Balor. Good guy John Cena comes in to pick up the pieces and signs the contract to face Reigns. A weird way to get there and it kind of makes Cena look like a dick stealing Balor’s spot. I hope they follow up on that even if it is just a one off Balor/Cena match. McAfee working in a plug for NXT on USA is great! He has breathed new life on the commentary table. Again, this has happened before when Shawn Michaels signed his way into the Main Event at Mania XX.

-Back to RAW as MVP talks trash to Goldberg on MVP’s behalf. Goldberg responds, but we go to a commercial before he gets to the ring.

-Back to RAW as Goldberg and Lashley go face to face to set up their SummerSlam match. Keep it short and let them unload on each other with bombs before Lashley goes over and it will be fine. MVP eats a spear to close.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander

-Alexander gets a go behind and then a side headlock which Ryker uses his power to break. Alexander hides in the corner to play mind games and then lands a strike, but then gets mowed down by a shoulder tackle. Ryker gets a spinning slam and drops a headbutt for two. Alexander gets put in the Tree of Woe and Ryker pounds away with forearms in the chest. Another one gets a two count. Cedric escapes a slam, but gets clotheslined to the floor. Alexander forces Ryker to chase and attacks the arm back in the ring. Nice running clothesline on the apron from Alexander as it drops Ryker to the floor. That sets up our standard commercial break.

-Back with Cedric continuing to attack the arm. He gets a two count and then goes to a arm lock as he tells us all he is Prime Alexander. That lets Patrick work in a Prime Rib joke. Ryker nearly breaks, so Alexander fires off elbows to regain control. Ryker fires up again as the crowd is not buying him in this role. Ryker breaks and lands a spinebuster for two. Alexander gets a backstabber, but on the damaged arm and right back to the arm submission. Again, Ryker fights out and sticks Alexander with a release Rock Bottom. Double sledge and a running clothesline in the corner, but Alexander goes back to the damaged arm. He stick Ryker with a Tornado DDT, but Ryker gets a one armed suplex. The crowd boos the comeback in another poor sign for this run. Ryker finishes with The Boss Man Slam at 8:40.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker via pin at 8:40

-This was all Cedric Alexander as he bumped and carried Ryker to a totally watchable Main Event Main Event. You had to figure this crowd was going to crap on Ryker and that happened here. Again, this was better than anticipated as Alexander worked and bumped for the big man. Ryker should probably be SQUASHING people instead of fighting from underneath against CW. **1/4

-Back to SmackDown as a returning Sasha Banks saves Bianca from an attack by Carmella and Zelina Vega.

-Reigns/Cena commercial. Should be great!

-Back to SmackDown as Sasha and Bianca win their tag match against Carmella and Zelina. Then to the surprise of nobody, Sasha attacks Bianca because that is totally in her character and that looks like another match for SummerSlam.

