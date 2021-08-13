Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 8.12.21  

-Again, 205 Live for tomorrow will be delayed until Saturday as I will be in Pittsburgh for AEW Rampage tomorrow. I would have thought it was weird if you had told me at the start of the year, I would be going to a AEW Friday television show to see Kenny Omega defend the Impact World Title against Christian, but here we are. Now on to Main Event. Let’s get to it!

-Taped: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai

-NXT in the house for this one and Dakota got to keep her last name….for now. Lockup to start and Aliyah gets in a strike in the corner. Kai catches her with an arm drag and gets a roll-up out of the corner. Running boot from Kai gets a two count. Aliyah gets a two count off a modified version of a slop drop and then another two off a swinging neckbreaker. Running boot in the corner and then she just tosses Kai across the ring by her hair. Kai eats a back elbow which gets another two count. Aliyah goes to a straight jacket choke, and jumps on the back for added pressure, but Kai breaks in the corner. Both women charge in and blast each other leaving both down. Kai to her feet first and she hits a running foot to the jaw in the corner. Kai hits a modified back stabber for two. Northern Lights suplex from Aliyah gets her a two count. They are throwing a lot out there, I’ll give them that. Aliyah misses a charge in the corner, but kicks out of a roll-up. We get a very sloppy jumping DDT from Aliyah for the win at 5:28. That looked rough as Kai got spiked on her head and they don’t even show us any replays and just move on to what else is to come.

Winner: Aliyah via pin at 5:28

-They were having a solid little match and then it just kind of fell apart a bit in the final 90 or so seconds. That DDT looked bad and hurt things here. They tried to cram in a lot in the time given and that kind of caught up to them at the end. Still, I like seeing some new faces and we will see what else they can do in the future. *1/2

-Recap of Sasha returning to SmackDown and then turning on Bianca after their tag match. Again, I wouldn’t expect anything else from Sasha as that is who her character is.

-Back to SmackDown as Bianca interrupts Sasha and then Zelina Vega interrupts Bianca. It leads to Sasha vs. Bianca at SummerSlam and Bianca vs. Zelina for later on SmackDown.

-Don’t Try This at Home commercial!

-Back to SmackDown as we see the conclusion to Bianca’s win over Zelina Vega.

-Back to SmackDown as few weeks ago as Finn has his SummerSlam Main Event stolen by Baron Corbin and then by John Cena. Again, kind of a weak move from Cena.

-Back to this past SmackDown as Finn Balor got some revenge by steamrolling down on his luck Baron Corbin. Balor calls out Reigns, who answers and tells Finn to keep his name out of his mouth. Balor pushes our Tribal Chief in the back, but before Roman can get into the ring, The Usos attack Balor. It takes a few minutes but he fights them off and now, Roman has to get involved. They have a brief brawl before The Usos return and it’s a 3 on 1 beat down.

-Recap of Charlotte/Nikki the last few weeks on RAW as they split the two matches.

-Back to RAW for Nikki A.S.H vs. Rhea Ripley and it’s a non finish as Charlotte runs in and attacks both women.

-Cardi B’s “Up” is the official theme song for SummerSlam!

Austin Theory vs. Odyssey Jones

-More NXT which isn’t a bad thing as they may as well throw some of them out there in front of the fans. Lockup to start and that goes as well as you would think for Theory. He hooks a headlock, but gets shoved off rather easily. He tries a roll-up, but that’s not happening. He then tries a waistlock and Jones just sends him flying to the floor. Back in and Theory throws himself at Jones and just bounces off like he hit a brick wall. Theory finally gets smart as he goes after the legs and then he rolls into the ring and hits a sweet dropkick to the face. He makes the mistake of getting too close again and gets pitched to the floor as we take our standard break.

-Back with Jones missing a charge in the shoulder and Theory goes to the legs with a dropkick for two. He goes for another cover and again, but Jones is out at two each time. Theory hooks a chinlock as the crowd rallies behind Jones. He breaks, but Theory goes to a chop block and then back to the chinlock. This goes on for a bit too long before Jones finally breaks. Theory lands some knees and tries to lift Jones on his shoulders and yeah, right. He collapses under the weight and Jones controls as he hits a back splash in the corner. Theory fires back with an elbow, but gets caught and dropped to the mat with a slam. Jones heads up to the middle ropes and SQUASHES Theory with a Frog Splash for the win at 7:00.

Odyssey Jones via pin at 7:00

-The commercial and chinlock ate up most of the match. The dropkick from Theory and Jones’ Frog Splash were sweet. *1/2

-Recap of Riddle and Orton becoming RK-Bro! Fun video package recapping their story over the last few months. Orton has to be having a ball with this.

-Back to RAW as Orton tells Riddle the team is over and he is better off on his own. AJ Styles and Omos come out to rub salt in the wound. That leads to AJ vs. Orton as our Main Event for RAW.

-Bianca/Sasha SummerSlam commercial!

-Back to RAW as Orton pins AJ thanks to Riddle distracting Omos enough. RK-Bro hug to pop the crowd and then Orton hits the expected RKO on Riddle while smiling at him. This should all be leading to RK-Bro vs. AJ and Omos for the Tag Titles at SummerSlam and that should be fun.

-Thanks for reading!