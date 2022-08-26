Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 08.25.22  

-Sorry for this being so late, but I had softball games tonight and then my boys didn’t want to go to bad. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Toronto, Canada

Tamina and Dana Brooke (24/7 Champion) vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

-Nikki has dropped her cape for a leather jacket, but still has the mask. Nikki and Dana lockup to start and Dana uses her power to gain an advantage. Tag to Tamina and she gets a whip into the corner. Doudrop pulls her out of the ring to avoid a splash in the corner. Doudrop and Tamina trade blows in the middle of the ring. Just some ugly brawling. Tamina avoids a slam, and no sells a headbutt as you can’t headbutt a Samoan. Brooke back in and she hits a handspring elbow in the corner. Nikki distracts which lets Doudrop hit a clothesline. Nikki back in and she hooks a chinlock. Tag back to Doudrop as Dana gets worked over in the corner. Dana counters a throw into a bulldog and the tag to Tamina. Samoan Drop from Tamina gets two as Nikki makes the save. She tags herself in and gets a crossbody off the top for two as Dana makes the save. Doudrop and Dana end up on the floor and Doudrop hits a back splash. In the ring Tamina looks for another Samoan Drop, but Doudrop gets the blind tag. She hits Tamina from behind and gets the basement crossbody. Double Team Samoan Drop/Neckbreaker combo finishes at 5:14.

Winners: Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop via pin at 5:14

-Back half started to pick up, but some sloppiness early. The right team for the win though. *1/4

-These two teams plus Nattie/Sonya and Xia/Shotzi compete in a 4 Way on SmackDown with the winner taking Toxic Attraction’s spot in semi-finals of the Tag Tournament. Finals next week on RAW with whoever wins on Friday facing Damage Control.

-Ali and Cedric vs. Benjamin and T-Bar is our Main Event.

-Video package for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle!

-Don’t Try This At Home or School or Anywhere!

-Scarlett and Karrion Kross promo vignette focused on Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

-Back to SmackDown as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre come face to face. Drew wants a fight and tries for a Claymore, but Sami Zayn pushes Roman out of the way and takes the bullet for him. Reigns hits the Superman punch but Drew recovers and hits the Claymore to stand tall with both Titles.

-GUNTHER vs. Sheamus at Clash at The Castle for The IC Title.

-Damage Control vs. Bianca/Alexa/Asuka hype video for Clash at The Castle.

-Back to SmackDown two weeks ago as Shayna and Liv sign their contract for CATC. Shayna attacks and goes after the arm. Morgan survives and puts Shayna through the table with a bulldog.

-Back to RAW as AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley face Miz and Ciampa. Dexter kidnapped Miz (before showing up on NXT and giving us a great moment as he reunited with Indy). That leads to a DQ and Ciampa is left alone against Styles and Lashley and that goes as you would expect.

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Shelton Benjamin and T-Bar

-Hurt Business and Retribution explode! T-Bar and Shelton argue as they make their entrance. Shelton and Cedric start and the crowd starts a loud “Shelton” chant. Handshake and that irritates T-Bar so he tags himself into the match. He pounds away with clubbing blows in the corner. Cedric floats over in the corner and hits a dropkick. Tag made to Ali and they try a double suplex, but T-Bar blocks and hits a suplex on both men. Hard tag to Shelton and they try some tandem offense, but Ali counters. Cedric tries a dive to the floor, but Shelton meets him up there and catches him with a knee to the face. Ali tries a dive, but T-Bar goozles him and plants him with a chokeslam on the apron as we take out standard commercial break.

-Rey Mysterio gets the A&E Bio treatment Sunday. I assume that means Eddie vs. Rey is our Rivals episode this week.

-Back with Shelton hitting a clothesline on Cedric. He gets a two count and goes to a reverse chinlock. Step up knee in the corner by Shelton and T-Bar tags himself back into the match. He hits a few moves, but Shelton tags himself back into the match. Cedric gets a flash roll-up and hits a basement dropkick. Tag to both me and Ali hits a running dropkick. He ducks a clothesline and gets a head kick from the apron. He rolls back in, but gets his head take off with a T-Bar clothesline. That gets two as Cedric makes the save. Everyone in the ring and Ali hits Shelton with a Tornado DDT, but he turns around and eats a big boot from T-Bar for two. Nice! Cedric charges and gets dumped to the floor. T-Bar up to the middle rope and Cedric distracts which lets Ali hit Spanish Fly for two as Shelton save. Shelton and T-Bar get into a shoving match, but turn their attention to Ali. Springboard body press from Ali. Cedric with a brainbuster on T-Bar and Ali hits the 450 for the win at 8:30.

Winner: Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali via pin at 8:30

-Solid tag match here that picked up steam after the commercial break. The actual team that has been teaming for weeks winning was the only way to go here. **1/2

-Video package on Edge and his problems with Judgment Day!

-Roman/Drew CATC commercial!

-Back to RAW as Riddle and Rollins brawl in the crowd to open the show. They come face to face next week on RAW.

-Kurt Angle returns to RAW as it is live from Pittsburgh. Sadly, I won’t be there!

-Back to RAW as Edge gets to wrestle in his hometown against Damian Priest. Fun match with Edge pulling out a Canadian Destroyer which popped the crowd. Spear and Edge gets the win to send the fans home happy. Rhea Ripley in and she hits a ball shot on Edge. Balor is out to continue the beating, but Beth Phoenix shows up with a chair. That gives us someone that can actually do something about Rhea.