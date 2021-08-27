Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 08.26.21  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

Jeff Hardy vs. Shelton Benjamin

-I know it’s just Main Event, but throw a ladder stipulation on this one. Doesn’t even matter what they hang above the ring. Even a safe, generic ladder match between these two would be fun and would be a reward for people that watch this show every week. The crowd loves Hardy as he is one of those dudes that will always be over. Shelton gets a shoulder block and looks to hit Pay Dirt, but Jeff escapes and goes for Twist of Fate and Shelton escapes that. So that’s a stalemate then. Shelton back with a right hand followed by a slam. Jeff fights back and sends Shelton head first into the buckle and does it again in each corner. Twist of Fate again countered and Shelton runs up the ropes in the corner and hits a sick knee to the face. Shelton is still an athletic freak! Shelton gets a near fall and goes to the ground game with a chinlock. The crowd rallies Hardy and he connects with a jawbreaker and then an inverted atomic drop. He drops a leg on Shelton’s neither region and connects with a forearm. Side Russian Leg Sweep next and then a roll-up attempt gets a two count. Jeff gets caught charging in the corner and gets dropped with a powerslam for two. Shelton looks for a German but Hardy rolls into a victory roll for two. Another try for the TOF and Shelton escapes and gets a release German for two. Nice! Shelton preps for another power slam, but gets shoved off and then misses a spin wheel kick. Hardy finally connects with Twist of Fate and Swanton finishes at 5:27.

Winner: Jeff Hardy via pin at 5:27

-This was a joy to see two veterans going out there and having a perfectly fine sub 6 minute match. The crowd was into it because they care about both guys (especially Hardy) and it just brought a smile to my face. **3/4

-Highlight package of Lashley/Goldberg at SummerSlam. Obviously went too long and should have just been them unloading bombs for 5-7 minutes tops and ending it. I mean, Brock/Goldberg had the perfect formula at Mania 34.

-Back to RAW as Lashley and MVP explain what happened at SummerSlam, but new Champion, Damian Priest interrupts and we have a match. That gets interrupted by Sheamus and then Drew and then we have a tag match, but apparently we get that match after commercials.

-Back to RAW as we join the previous mentioned tag match in progress. Lashley walks off and Sheamus eats a Claymore and then the pin.

-Sheamus and Lashley then argue in the back and we get a match between the two next week on RAW.

-Video package with a mix of still photos from SummerSlam on the Triple Threat match for the RAW Women’s Championship. Charlotte wins gold….again.

-Money in the Bank 22 is July 4th weekend in Vegas as they are going to try to run a Non Big 4 PPV in a stadium for the first time. I mean, MITB means more than Survivor Series at this point, but that seems kind of hopeful.

-Back to RAW as Charlotte celebrates another reign as Champion and they cut out Alexa interrupting here. Okay then.

-Back to SummerSlam as Becky Lynch returns and sucker punches Bianca off a handshake in a dick move. Becky then gets the win and is your New SmackDown Women’s Champion. It didn’t bother me as much as others because Becky was clearly a heel here and I am excited to see what she and Bianca can do.

-Still photos from SummerSlam.

Lucha House Party vs. The Viking Raiders

-Erick and Dorado start us out and it’s speed vs power and in this case power gets the early edge with a shoulder tackle. Tag to Ivar and he tosses Dorado around for a bit before making a tag to Erick who hits a stiff chop for two. Dorado fights back as the crowd chants “LU CHA.” Dorado gets a head scissors and lands some kicks. He connects with a crossbody from the top and ends up sending both Raiders to the floor. Metalik in and tries a dive to the floor but gets caught. Dorado tries to come out with a suicide dive, but Metalik gets tossed in his face and then Erick slams Ivar onto Metalik as we take our break.

-Back with Ivar controlling the arm of Dorado. He lands some heavy blows as Metalik is still out on the floor. Dorado hit the handspring stunner and Metalik is back on the apron. Hot tag to Metalik and he hits a springboard cross body on Erick followed by a head scissors. He flies some more, but then gets dropped with a leg lariat. He comes back with another head scissors that sends Erick to the floor and he follows with a Senton over the top the floor. Metalik comes off Dorado’s shoulders with a splash and Dorado then gets one of his own for two as Ivar makes the save. Erick gets double teamed and then eats a bunch of moonsaults as the House Party is just flying all over the place. The final moonsault gets a two count as the crowd is getting into this one. Erick gets a backdrop and decks Metalik before getting his own hot tag. Ivar runs wild for a bit and Metalik is screwed as The Viking Experience finishes this one at 9:03.

Winners: The Viking Raiders via pin at 9:03

-This was a lot of fun as it was ground and pound vs speed and flying and that always works. Just a smartly worked tag match and VR going slight heel got the crowd into this one as they were rocking with LHP. Let these teams run wild on RAW or SmackDown. ***

-Back to SummerSlam as RK-Bro became the New RAW Tag Team Champions. Again, I can go for RK-Bro vs The Viking Raiders.

-Elias is here to conquer wrestling and then he can conquer the world. The old Elias is dead. Long live Elias, the WWE Superstar.

-Back to RAW as RK-Bro celebrate winning Tag Gold and Riddle present Randy with a scooter of his own. AJ and Omos interrupt and that leads to AJ vs Riddle for later in the show.

-We join Riddle vs AJ in progress and Randy uses his new scooter on Omos to take him out of the match. Cute spot! It’s Riddle vs AJ so you know it’s going to be good. Riddle gets the win as I am sure we get at least one more tag match between these two teams.

-Thanks for reading!