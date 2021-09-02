Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.02.21  

-RIP Daffney! Check on your folks, people and please don’t be afraid to call someone, anyone if you need help.

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Oklahoma City, OK

Jeff Hardy vs. Cedric Alexander

-Yes, working Main Event is a step down for someone like Hardy, but the good thing is that it gives us a match the fans care about on this show. Right on cue the crowd pops for Hardy at the start of the match as he and Cedric have a contest of playing to the crowd. Cedric powers Jeff into the corner and then talks some trash before giving a clean break. Loud “Let’s Go Hardy” chant starts and again, having fans back in great! Alexander controls with a side headlock, but gets backed into the corner where Hardy delivers some shoulders. Hardy takes him on a tour of all 4 corners and rams his head into the top buckle before coming off the top with a double axe. Twist of Fate is blocked, but Hardy gets a dropkick that sends Cedric to the floor. Hardy ties to come off the apron, but Alexander trips the foot and Hardy crashes and burns on the floor. Back inside a suplex gets two for Alexander as he tried to capitalize quickly. The crowd gets behind Jeff, but Alexander maintains control by choking on the middle rope. More trash talk from Alexander as Hardy tries to fight back. He gets in a kick, and is able to bring Alexander down with a head scissors. Twit of Fate blocked again and each man hits a clothesline to leave them both down and out. They exchange strikes in the middle of the ring and the crowd knows what to do with that. Hardy gets a running forearm and then an inverted atomic drop. He drops a leg to the groin and then the seated dropkick. Another Twist of Fate is countered and Alexander gets a two off a Michinoku Driver. Cedric heads up, but as he comes down Hardy tries to deliver a kick, but Cedric catches that. He talks a bit too much as Hardy escapes and on the 4th try connects with the Twist of Fate and The Swanton finishes at 6:12.

Winner: Jeff Hardy via pin at 6:12

-Solid match with a hot crowd that loves Jeff. It was very similar to the match Jeff had with Shelton last week, but I enjoyed that one a little bit more. **1/2

-Back to SummerSlam as Becky Lynch pops the stadium with her return and then turns heel as she pins Bianca in seconds after a cheap shot before the bell. The video package is a little weird here as they isolate the fans that are cheering Becky’s win.

-Back to SmackDown as Becky tells Bianca no to having a rematch that night and walks out. That leads to a 4 way elimination match between Zelina, Carmella, Liv, and Bianca. We get the close of that match her with Bianca getting the win as expected. Liv got to shine a bit and the crowd seems to like her, so perhaps keep giving her chances instead of putting her on ice for weeks and months at a time.

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Lashley all wanted to accept Priest’s open challenge for the US Title. RK-Bro come out and we end up with RK-Bro defending their RAW Tag Titles against Lashley and MVP while Sheamus. They ignore the triple threat between Drew/Priest/Sheamus being set up during all this.

-Back to RAW as we join RK-Bro vs MVP/Lashley in progress. Fun match with Omos and AJ getting involved before MVP eats the pin (as he should considering no need to pin Lashley). Orton hits Lashley with the RKO after he ripped through Riddle with a spear. I guess we are due for another Orton WWE Title feud.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Lucha House Party

-If this was 205 Live, this would be a banger of a tag match. Metalik starts with Mansoor and they start quickly with pin attempts and then a handshake which angers Ali. He gets the tag and Dorado is on as well. Dorado gets in some strikes and uses his speed to avoid Ali before hitting a head scissors. A dropkick sends Ali to the floor and The LHP tease stereo dives to the floor as we take our standard break.

-Back with Dorado in control of Mansoor. Ali low brides Dorado who takes a nice bump over the announce table to really sell it. Mansoor is not pleased with the shenanigans, but I side with Ali on this one. Ali gets the tag back in and gets a two count. He stomps away and wants Mansoor to get his stomp game on as well, but he opts for a suplex for a two count. Mansoor goes to a body vice, and powers Dorado back to his corner so he can tag Ali. Nice! Ali gets a whip into the corner and then punches away on top. He preps for a superplex, but Dorado shoves off and then comes off with a crossbody. Metalik gets the tag and Ali eats a head scissor. Metalik hits a twisting moonsault off the middle rope to the floor and then we get wacky double teaming from LHP as they fly all over the ring. Mansoor in and he plants Metalik with a Tornado DDT and then Ali hits one of his own. Dorado gets rolled up as Ali uses the ropes to his advantage, but Mansoor stops that noise as he doesn’t want to cheat to win. Ali yells at him and gets caught with a rana for two. Dorado hits the handspring stunner, but Ali falls into Mansoor who gets the tag and he catches a confused Dorado with the slingshot neckbreaker for the win at 8:27.

Winner: Mustafa Ali and Mansoor via pin at 8:27

-This was fine and started to get rather good after the break, but never really got going. They need a little more time like LHP vs Viking Raiders got last week. Still, fun tag match. **1/2

-Back to SummerSlam as Roman Reigns pinned John Cena to send him back to Hollywood and Brock Lesnar returns to a monster reaction. Kick ass babyface Brock should be fun considering we haven’t seen it in 18 years or so.

-Back to SmackDown as The Bloodline Celebrate their success at SummerSlam. Finn Balor interrupts as he still wants his crack at The Universal Title. Balor knows he is outnumbered so he just gets in whatever licks he can and then before the numbers can overwhelm him, The Street Profits are out to make the save. Again, should be some fun 6 man tag house show main events. Finn vs Roman should be wonderful!

