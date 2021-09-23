Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.23.21  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC (NC State)

Lince Dorado vs. Cedric Alexander

-Dorado is out by himself which makes sense if the rumors of Metalik asking for his release are true. This would have rocked a few years back as part of The Cruiserweight Classic. Saxton informs us this is the first 1 on 1 encounter between these two. Cedric gets a front facelock and switches to a hammerlock as he looks to keep Dorado grounded. That doesn’t last long as Dorado gets a head scissors take down, followed by a dropkick. They fight on the apron in a nice sequence that ends with Dorado getting posted and then slammed on the apron. That was sweet! Alexander throws some elbows and talks trash. He throws in some chops and then chokes away in the corner and then lets us all know he has until the count of 5. Hmm! Dorado gets hung ribs first on top rope with a release suplex. Cedric back to the ground game with a headlock. The crowd seems rather subdued compared to last few weeks on this show. Cedric preps from a powerbomb, but Dorado lands on his feet and hits a head kick. He charges, but gets caught with a Falcon Arrow for two. Dorado throws kicks from his back and then rolls into a DDT. Swank! Dorado with a splash and then spinning heel kick. He follows with a rana and then heads up top. He comes off with a crossbody into a pin attempt which gets two. A charge in the corner misses, but he catches Cedric with a superkick. He hits two moonsaults, but Cedric rolls out of the way off the third. Dorado gets another superkick and looks for handspring, but Cedric catches him with Lumbar Check for the pin at 6:22.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin at 6:22

-This was a mighty fine sprint as they made the most of the 6 plus minutes they were given. I enjoyed this and it’s also nice to see Cedric win a match again. ***

-We go back to RAW 2 weeks ago as Lashley successfully defends his WWE Title against Orton and then destroys Riddle which causes him to injury his knee. That brings out Big E as promised and he cashes in his MITB contract to become our New WWE Champion! Great moment!

-Back to SmackDown as Mayor Kane presents Bianca with a key to the city of Nashville and Bianca leads the crowd in a rendition of Rocky Top. Becky interrupts and Bianca is rather annoyed. It all ends with the hometown hero getting the short end of the stick as is custom in the WWE. All about that HEAT!

-Over to RAW as Alexa Bliss and Charlotte continue their issues on an episode of Alexa’s Playground. They trade shots about originality! Alexa even breaks out “bitch” and that draws “ohhh” from the crowd. Charlotte laughs at Alexa and then pie faces her, and the brawl is on.

-Last Friday on SmackDown, Big E and Balor defeated The Usos. Later The Uso got revenge by attacking Big E.

-WWE Draft is coming Oct 1 (FOX) and Oct 4 (USA)!

-Back to RAW as Big E gets his celebration with the rest of New Day. That rolls into the 6 Man Tag Match against The Bloodline. This was all great as was Lashley showing up and destroying everyone to sell how pissed he is about losing The WWE Title. Reigns gets the win for his team in all the chaos and then Lashley destroys him as well. I know some have stated the ref needs to call the belly with Lashley interfering, but I took it that he never got in the ring and never put his hands on Reigns or Woods who were the two legal men. I could be wrong on those rules though or they just enforce what they want to fit the story.

-Karrion Kross hype video!

Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross

-Ricochet controls early with a side headlock, but gets flipped out where he lands on his feet. Kross with a knockdown, but Ricochet responds with leg kicks. He springs off the top with a dropkick that sends Kross to the floor and then teases a dive to the floor as we take our standard mid match commercial break.

-Commercials!

-Back with Kross in control with right hands. Ricochet tries to throw hands and loses that exchange and then eats an exploder suplex. Kross waits to cover and only gets two. The crowd rallies behind Ricochet which is great to hear though apparently those who matter never hear them. Ricochet gets a springboard moonsault for two followed by a running enzuigiri. Flying forearm next and then a boot to the head. Springboard clothesline and another head kick. Standing SSP gets a two count. Ricochet gets caught with a powerbomb for two and Kross Jacket finishes at 8:05.

Winner: Karrion Kross via pin at 8:05

-The best parts of this match involved Ricochet being on offense. This did Kross no favors as he didn’t show much and then just hit a powerbomb and submission for the finish. If you want to push the man then do it. **

-Commercials!

-Finn Balor pre-taped promo where he morphs into The Demon.

-Back to RAW for the close to the HOSS FIGHT between Reigns/Lashely/Big E. Just a great match as it was three big dudes landing bombs on each other until only one was able to stand tall. The good thing is Big E seemed right at home in a Main Event match with the two guys that have dominated WWE’s Main Event scene. Roman gets the win while selling the way he just went through and thankfully, Big E didn’t take the pin.