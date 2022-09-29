Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.29.22  

-This show showed up on Hulo today, so we are good for another week at least. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Mustafa Ali vs. Akira Tozawa

-Ali gets a picture in picture promo and mentions last week he did things Shelton Benjamin’s way and lost. Now he hopes Shelton is watching as he does things his way this week. Tozawa throws a leg kick and head kick to keep Ali at a distance. He goes crazy with more kicks that are mostly for show as Ali just stares at him. Ali lands on his feet off a hiptoss and snaps off a head scissors. He mounts Tozawa in the corner and gets six punches in, but gets dumped to the floor. Tozawa follows with a suicide dive and hits a back splash on the apron (hardest part of the ring). That gets two so Tozawa hooks a body vice. Ali breaks, but gets caught in an abdominal stretch. He breaks by throwing elbows at Tozawa’s exposed knee and catches Tozawa with an elbow to the face. Whip out of the corner reversed, but Ali catches Tozawa with a boot to the face and follows with a neckbreaker. Tozawa gets a roll-u for two, but eats another boot to the face. Tornado DDT from Ali as he continues to sell the ribs. Ali up top, but Tozawa boots him down and delivers a spinning heel kick. Tozawa heads up top, but the Senton misses. Ali hooks a half crab with the arm trapped and Tozawa taps at 5:21.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via pin at 5:21

-Fun little match as expected. Again I appreciate the effort of them giving people on this show an actual storyline. Not sure where this Ali, Benjamin, Cedric stuff is going, but it’s intriguing. **3/4

-Back to SmackDown for the amazing opening segment featuring the Bloodline. Solo Sikoa was sent by The Elders, but he answers to Roman and he acknowledges him. They go to leave, but Sami has some words as he wants to show his gratitude and acknowledge the Tribal Chief. Roman likes Sami, but isn’t sure why he is talking. He doesn’t know why Sami is wearing their shirt (Jey: “TAKE IT OFF). You can feel the crowd getting uncomfortable and they lose it when Roman tells Sami to the shirt off. Jey rips the shirt off Sami because he has been waiting months for this moment. Roman never wants to see Sami in that shirt ever again because he has a new one for him. Jey’s reaction is gold and of course Sami kills it as he is over the moon happy with the new Sami Zayn Honorary Uce shirt. He does his handshake with Jimmy, hugs Solo, and annoys Jimmy while Roman just smiles. Sami acknowledges Roman and gives him a hug and in a key moment to pop the crowd, Roman hugs him back. This was glorious!

-Back to RAW two weeks ago as Bayley beats Alexa Bliss and Damage CTRL take out Asuka and Bianca. Bayley wants a RAW Woman’s Title Match at Extreme Rules!

-R-Tuth is backstage and he has a thank you note from Mustafa Ali. He talks to Little Jimmy and Shelton Benjamin interrupts. Shelton asks Truth how old he is. “I’m 25 dawg,” and that nearly breaks Shelton. “Ask my mom.” Shelton goes over his accolades which are real championships compared to Truth’s 24/7 Title wins. They meet in our Main Event. Truth misquotes Cena again with “You Can’t Feel Me,” and Shelton corrects him.

-Back to RAW as Bianca Belair wins a good match over Iyo Sky.

-At Extreme Rules it will be Bianca vs. Bayley in a Ladder Match.

-Next week on RAW it’s Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai and Johnny Gargano vs. Otis.

-Back to SmackDown as The Usos defended their Tag Titles successfully against The Brawling Brutes.

-SmackDown has their season premiere and we get GUNTHER/Sheamus II, Solo/Sami vs. Moss/Ricochet, Shotzi vs. Bayley, and Hit Row/Los Lotharios. It’s great having an actual card announced in advance!

R-Truth vs. Shelton Benjamin

-The crowd loves Truth! He dedicates this match to his childhood hero, John Cena. Shelton offers the handshake as he has been doing for weeks now and Truth accepts. Truth flexes to get ready and gets the crowd into the match. He wants Shelton to flex, but instead he kicks Truth in the gut. I mean, the bell did ring. Clothesline ducked and Truth gets the spinning forearm. Splash in the corner, but he eats a step-up knee in the opposite corner and posted shoulder first. He crumbles to the floor and that sends us to our break.

-Back with Shelton hitting a suplex. He uses the middle rope to choke and breaks on the ref’s count. He mocks Truth by doing the Macarana. Truth fights back, but one shot sends him back to the mat for a two count. Reverse chinlock from Shelton as the crowd tries to rally Truth. Shelton releases, but gets punches blocked in the corner. Truth fights back but again gets cut-off with an elbow to the face for two. Shelton delivers punches in the corner and just beats Truth down. He slaps Truth around a bit which angers the crowd. Truth fires up and avoids a splash in the corner. He goes through his John Cena offense, but eats a superkick before hitting The 5 Knuckle Shuffle. Mustafa Ali’s music hits and he heads down which gets the attention of Shelton. They argue in the aisle before Shelton sends Truth back into the ring. Truth gets a small package for the upset win at 8:57.

Winner: R Truth via pin at 8:57

-This was basically an extended SQUASH for Shelton before the upset win. Ali notes he didn’t do anything, but Shelton isn’t hearing it as he stalks him towards the back. Again, I appreciate the effort of giving these matches any kind of story and importance. *1/2

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn beats AJ Styles thanks to help from Solo. Judgment Day offer AJ another chance to join them and AJ flips Balor off. JD maul him but don’t Pillmazine his neck as Balor tells him they are still friends.

-Back to RAW as Riddle beats Damian Priest and Judgment Day attacks. Edge makes his return and runs off JD before challenging Balor to an “I Quit” Match at Extreme Rules. Balor accepts! I love that all the matches on the PPV/PLE has actual stipulations which is kind of the point of the show and gives it a different flavor than the other shows.

