Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.30.21  

-Thanks for all the feedback on my look at Mind Games 1996. I am enjoying the journey through 1996 and may continue with the Oct shows from WCW next. I am open to ideas for other shows as well. Onward to Main Event. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Cincinnati, OH

Mace (w/ T-Bar) vs. Austin Crane (?)

-So, we are getting full fledged jobber matches on Main Event now? Poor jobber is already in the ring and doesn’t even get a graphic so I can get the correct name. He is noted as being from Cinci, so he has that going against him as well in this one. Mace slowly dominates with various slams and throws. Running back elbow sends Crane to the floor. Mace slams him off the announce table while yelling “Remember me, Byron?” Crane throws some weak shots before getting slammed down again. Mace picks Crane up at two and then rams him into the mat a few more times. A spinning head kick ends this one as Mace gets a one foot pin at 3:26.

Winner: Mace via pin at 3:26

-Finished looked solid, but rest was a generic big man vs little man SQUASH. SQUASH

-Back to Extreme Rules as we see still pics from The Usos successfully defending their tag titles against The Street Profits.

-Back to Extreme Rules as Roman Reigns defeats The Demon thanks to a rope break.

-Still to come tonight: John Morrison vs. Drew Gulak!

-Don’t Try This Anywhere commercial!

-Back to RAW for Priest/Sheamus in an no DQ US Title Match. It was a very good brawl that should have happened at the PPV the previous night. Would have made more sense for it to happen at a show called Extreme Rules, but maybe that’s just me.

-Back to Extreme Rules as New Day opened the show with a win over Lashley, Styles, and Omos.

-Video package on the Lashley/Big E feud and it’s leading to a Title Match on RAW.

-Back to Extreme Rules as Alexa was the latest to lose in her hometown as Charlotte gets the honors of not only winning, but destroying Lilly/

-WWE Draft this Friday and Monday!

-Back to RAW as Doudrop answers Charlotte Flair’s challenge and we join that match in progress. Eva Marie interrupts and Charlotte hits Natural Selection for the win. Charlotte attacks Eva Marie as well, because why not? Then things get worse for Eva as Shayna is out and destroys her to the delight of the crowd, and on this show they leave in the “one more time chant.”

-Back to Extreme Rules as Sasha Banks returned and cost Bianca her match with Becky. Sasha then dropped Becky as well and it seems a Triple Threat will be coming our way.

-Edge will address Seth Rollins on SmackDown!

John Morrison vs. Drew Gulak

-Johnny Drip Drip is cool, but I will always think of him as the athletic freak that won Tough Enough! Lockup to start and Gulak gets a go behind into a arm wringer. Morrison flips out to escape and gets a takedown into a cradle for a two count. The crowd loves Morrison! Gulak with a shot to the kidney and fires Morrison into the top buckle. Morrison escapes a whip with a handstand spring off the ropes and gets a standing Shooting Star Press. Gulak bails to the floor and Morrison follows with a twisting suicide dive. Nice! Morrison back up, but Gulak pulls him off and Morrison bounces off the ropes on the way down. Gulak gets a slam onto the ropes as Morrison is taking crazy bumps all over the place in this one. Patrick throws to our normal commercial break, but I don’t get one for whatever reason and instead just right back to the match with Gulak still in control. Cool! Gulak grounds Morrison as he has an armbar locked in. Morrison fights back and gets a rolling Alabama Slam and follows with a running kick for two. Gulak gets caught with a boot in the corner. Morrison heads up for Starship Pain, but Gulak rolls out of the way and suckers Morrison to drop him throat first on the middle rope. Morrison flips out of a belly to back and gets a roll-up for two, but he leaves the arm vulnerable and that gives Gulak an opening. Morrison is able to fight out and throws some kicks. He does a flip into a clothesline, which looks cool, but not sure what it added. Starship Pain finishes at 7:33 (shown).

Winner: John Morrison via pin at 7:33 (shown)

-This was solid as you would expect. Morrison bumped around a bit and hit his flashes move before getting the expected win. **1/2

-Back to RAW as The Lashley/Big E WWE Title match is interrupted by The Hurt Business and New Day. Pearce announces they will meet inside a Steel Cage later in the night. Better than going to the expected 6 Man Tag and you can say they did deliver the promised WWE Title Match.

-WWE Draft is on SmackDown and RAW!

-Goldberg interview from RAW. He is pissed as Lashley as you would expect. Sounds like a Saudi match to me!

-Back to RAW for the final time as Big E pins Lashley clean inside a steel cage with a Super Big Ending. Good match and a great way to kick off E’s reign. He needed a strong win and he got that here. Now we see what they do with the follow up, which looks to be a feud with Drew McIntyre as he has a stare down with E to close the show.

-Thanks for reading!