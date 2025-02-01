Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 1.30.25  

-It’s Royal Rumble Saturday and my review of the 1991 Rumble can be found here. As I sit to watch Main Event we are about 90 minutes away from The Rumble. My picks for the two Rumbles Matches: CM Punk and Charlotte. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Atlanta, GA

Natalya vs. Isla Dawn (w/ Albya Fyre)

-We saw this match just a few weeks ago and my review of that show is here. Isla attacks before the bell and sends Nattie to the floor. She beats on her out there and after sending her back into the ring we get an opening bell. Nattie starts to rally and Isla bails to the floor. Nattie gives chases and decks Isla in the back with a forearm. She yells at Albya which lets Isla hits a dropkick through the ropes. Dawn buries a knee to the back and chokes Nattie on the middle rope. Cheap shot from Alba on the floor as the ref was distracted. Dawn gets a two count off a modified Rock Bottom. Dawn goes to a chinlock which lets the crowd get behind Nattie. She responds with a roll-up for two, but Dawn is to her feet first and lands a knee to the gut. Dawn goes for a double chicken wing, but Nattie sits out and gets a roll-up. Nattie ends up in the corner and avoids a splash. She goes for The Sharpshooter, but Dawn slaps her in the face. Meteora gets two for Dawn! Nattie counters a slam and goes for the leg, but Dawn gets to the ropes. Dawn forces a break with the ropes, but misses an enziguiri. Nattie gets a two count and then goes for The Sharpshooter again. Fyre on the apron which draws Nattie over. Dawn tries a roll-up, but Nattie rolls through and now gets The Sharpshooter for the tap at 4:57.

Winner: Natalya via submission at 4:57

-More aggression with the start compared to their last match, but they ending was the same with Nattie getting distracted and then turning a roll-up into the submission. I think I liked the match a few weeks ago better. *1/2

-Back to RAW a few weeks back where Seth Rollins got a win over Drew McIntyre, but then ate a Helluva Kick (on accident) from Sami Zayn.

-WrestleMania: Vegas! Just a tick over two months!

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins addresses the crowd and they chant CM Punk at him. His focus is now on The Royal Rumble and what Champion he is going to challenge. GUNTHER interrupts and wonders if Seth still has it in him. Seth takes credit for The World Title existing as it is synonymous with him. GUNTHER tells Seth it is 2025 and he is no longer the best wrestler in the company anymore. He wants Seth to win The Royal Rumble and face him at Mania because he will be laying on his back and looking at the lights. Logan Paul interrupts to many, many boos. I mean, Logan does rhyme with Hogan. I need a Dom and Logan Paul team now. I would actually be interested in seeing GUNTHER vs. Logan as well. Paul announces he is in The Rumble and he has to work smarter and not harder. He just has to be the last one in the ring. GUNTHER responds and Seth gets the last word.

-Back to SmackDown (two weeks ago) as Liv Morgan gets a pin on Bianca in a tag team match.

-Charlotte Flair return video package!

-Back to RAW as Liv and Raquel got a win over Bianca and Naomi thanks to some help from Prison Dom, who is trying to get out of the doghouse.

-Run down of what’s to come on SmackDown, but it happened last night as the timing of when this show is released is still weird to me.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. R-Truth

-Go watch the hour plus long video of various WWE Superstars sitting down to watch last year’s Royal Rumble. Truth is on there with Priest and it’s amazing to watch Truth crack Priest over and over again. Props to Prison Dom as he was great on there as well. Truth spends too much time asking the crowd about objects in the sky and Kaiser attacks from behind. Truth turns it around and does a split to taunt Kaiser. He charges and Truth low bridges him and Kaiser ends up on the floor. Truth apologizes and holds the ropes open for Kaiser to enter. Great sportsmanship from Truth. Oh man, they mention Cena being in The Rumble and we need a Truth/Cena moment in the Rumble. Kaiser offers a handshake and then decks Truth to many boos from the crowd. Kaiser sends Truth into the post and hits a basement dropkick to send Truth to the floor as we take a break at 2:06.

-Royal Rumble commercial! Almost that time! KO vs. Cody! Ladder Match!

-Back at 3:38 with Kaiser still in control though the crowd is letting him know that he sucks. Truth gets in a few punches, but Kaiser cuts him off. He stands on Truth’s hair to many more boos. Hard kick to the chest Kaiser. Truth fights from underneath again, but gets caught with a step-up enziguiri for two. Kaiser hooks a chinlock and takes Truth to the mat. Truth fights his way out and starts rolling through his hero, John Cena’s, offense. Five Knuckle Shuffle connects, but Kaiser goes to the eyes to counter the AA. Kaiser hooks an arm submission, but Truth fights his way out again. Kaiser catches him with a rolling DVD. Headlock DDT is countered into a roll-up and Truth gets the three count for the upset pin at 7:58.

Winner: R-Truth via pin at 7:58

-Wasn’t expecting that one. Match was solid and the crowd was into it because Truth is a National Treasure. **

-Back to RAW as the show closed with pissed off Cody Rhodes talking about being the first one in the building and the last one to leave and how he can’t wait to get through Kevin Owens. CM Punk interrupts and we cut to Punk telling him since he is his one true friend, he is going to stab him in the front. Rhodes says he has been chasing CM Punk, but blew him last year and now Punk is chasing him. This was great and WWE knows they have a MONEY MATCH between these two down the line. Make your own cocaine and Jacksonville joke!

-Thanks for reading! Enjoy The Rumble!