Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.01.20  

-Welcome to your weekly dose of Hulu’s WWE’s Main Event. The preview indicates so new faces slumming it on Main Event this week as I someone had to fill the void with Ricochet and Ali featured on RAW this past week. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton

-Taped, WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Erik vs. Riddick Moss

-Ivar is injured so Erick gets to forge on his own and gets shunted to Main Event. Probably not a bad place to at least give him a few singles matches. These two have also been featured on RAW Undergound. Slow start as they look for position and opt for a lock-up. They hoss around the ring jockeying for position and Erik gets a take down and takes the back. Moss gets a standing switch and into a side headlock. Erik shoves off and looks for a slam, but Moss slips off and tries a roll-up that Erik blocks. Moss then gets run down with a shoulder and then a knee to the midsection. Eric gets rid of the shirt and gets a thumb to the eye to turn the tide. Moss gets a spinebuster and works the ground and pound. Saxton tells us how exciting The Draft will be as we could see something like Braun Strowman on RAW. Wow, can you imagine! Moss slows things as he hooks in a rear chinlock, but Erik is able to flip him off to break. Moss charges and eats a forearm and then gets caught with a belly to belly suplex. Erik gets in double knees to the chest and a uranage gets a two count. Moss goes to the beard to try to break, but Erik just slugs him down. Moss grabs the ropes to counter and hangs Erik throat first on the top rope. He heads back in the ring and gets his version of a neckbreaker for the win at 4:54.

Winner: Riddick Moss via pin at 4:54

-It was a match that happened and it was fine. At least there was some intrigue as to who may get the win. **

-Recap of Asuka getting the win over Zelina at Clash of Champions.

-Back to Clash of Champions as they recap the awesomeness of Reigns vs Uso. Heel Roman is just pure greatness! Also, on the show Sami Zayn gets the win in a brutal ladder match and Asuka works double duty. Sasha also returns to attack Bayley!

-Back to RAW where Zelina gets a rematch and loses to Asuka again.

-Back to RAW as Rollins/Mysterio Family continues. The latest revelation is Rey’s daughter may have a relationship with Murphy as exposed by Seth. That leads to Dominick attacking Murphy which then leads to a match between the two on RAW. Aalyah gets involved and accidentally helps Murphy win the match. She then throws herself in front of Dominick as he beats on Murphy with a kendo stick. Dom calls his sister naïve, so she slaps him in the face. Well, you can’t say they aren’t giving this story/feud time. Again, I will watch it play out as at least Murphy is getting something more to do and Seth is fine as a slimy douchebag.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Dolph Ziggler

-Oh man, former World Champion Dolph Ziggler is reduced to Main Event of Main Event now. Well, I mean at this point might as well let him work with the younger kids while also getting in some ring work for himself. It also gives this show a little more star power. Dolph goes for a leg, but Carrillo gets to the ropes to break. Dolph misses a clothesline but lands a boot to the gut. He grounds Carrillo down with a side headlock and then into an arm wringer. Carrillo rolls out and turns into one of his own, but Dolph uses the hair to break. Carrillo floats over on a whip and then hits the handspring back elbow. Dolph uses the ropes to create space and gets in a back elbow. He grinds Carrillo’s face over the ropes and gets a neckbreaker for two. Back to the ground with a facelock from Dolph, but Carrillo punches out. He bounces off the ropes and gets an armdrag, but misses a charge in the corner as he catches nothing, but post. We take a break!

-Back with Dolph still in control as he works the now damaged shoulder. He talks some trash and wants the ref to ask Carrillo if he quits. Carrillo is still game though and breaks the hold. He eats some elbows to the face though to cut off that comeback. Dolph goes to the eyes, but gets caught with a clothesline out of the corner. Carrillo hits a few more and then a dropkick follows. A kick to the face creates more space so Carrillo heads up and connects with a missile dropkick for two. Dolph catches him with a pin attempt, but Charles Robinson catches him putting his feet on the ropes. Carrillo uses the distraction to hit a springboard kick for two. He questions the ref on the count, which Dolph uses to get a roll-up for two. Carrillo gets one of his own, but a kick to the knee leads into Dolph hitting The Fame-asser for two. Byron asks how many Superstars has Dolph beaten with that move and I can’t think of any, but perhaps it happened. Dolph tunes up the band, but misses the superkick. Carrillo gets a spinning kick and heads up top. The moonsault misses and Carrillo eats a superkick to end this one at 9:10.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler via pin at 9:10

-This was fairly good as you would come to expect. It never got into a higher gear but was good for a Main Event on this show. Dolph winning was expected as he is the bigger star and the point is to see how Carrillo can hang with someone with a ton of WWE experience. **3/4

-Back to Clash of Champions where Drew retains against Orton in the ambulance match thanks to the help of some WWE Legends. Namely, the ones Orton punted in the head over the summer.

-Back to RAW as the Legends thank Drew for whipping Orton’s ass. Orton tells us he will get a title match whenever he wants and leaves the arena. Drew then offers an open challenge which is accepted by a returning Robert Roode. It was a strong RAW Main Event with Drew winning. Roode looked good considering this was his first match in some time though. Not sure if they touched on the history but Drew ended Roode’s reign as NXT Champion in what was a really good match between the two.

-The show closes with Orton “beating” the legends with a steel chair in a darkened room while wearing night vision googles. So this is the way to extend Drew/Orton to Hell in a Cell. I mean at this point HIAC would be the best way to blow the feud off for good (even though Drew has won every match), but perhaps they could have found a better way to get there. All I could think seeing Orton sneak out as the janitor was he has been watching ‘Law Abiding Citizen’ too much!

-Thanks for reading!