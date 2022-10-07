Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.6.22  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: St Paul, MN

Dana Brooke vs. Fallon Henley

-Dana cuts a prerecorded promo backstage where she offers an open challenge to anyone in the WWE Universe and it’s accepted by Fallon Henley. She also gets a previously recorded promo and she has Jensen and Briggs with her there, but says she is riding solo tonight. Henley of course is from NXT and I have seen her quite a bit on Level Up. Dana rolls away from a lock-up to fluster the rookie, but another go has Henley getting a waist-lock into a take down. Brooke back with a shoulder tackle, but Henley gets one of her own. They shake hands as a show of respect and they go again. Dana gets a snapmare and carthweels into a boot to the chest for a two count. Bow and Arrow from Dana, but Henley powers her way out. Dana back with a suplex for two. To a chinlock and again, Henley powers up to her feet and breaks with a jawbreaker. She lands some strikes, but misses a charge in the corner. Dana gets the handspring elbow in the corner, but Henley back with a strike and a faceplant for two. This time the splash in the corner hits, but she can’t get the suplex, so opts for a shot arm clothesline for two. Henley shows her frustration and jams her knee doing a float over in the corner. Dana takes advantage with a sunset flip for the win at 4:38.

Winner: Dana Brooke via pin at 4:38

-This was something you would see on Level Up. Not surprised Brooke won as she is the main roster star and this was just a way to get a look at Henley in a bigger setting. *1/2

-Dana checks on Henley after the match and tells her to be proud of herself. She raises her hand as the crowd offers some polite applause. I have no problem with them bringing up some of the NXT kids just to get them out there in front of a bigger crow.

-Back to RAW where Rollins stomped Lashley and Ali.

-Shelton Benjamin is watching backstage and feels Ali got what he deserved. Truth comes in and feels Shelton is being too angry. Apparently Truth is only 25 years old as he talks about Little Jimmy and his hero, John Cena. He tells Shelton they have a tag team match tonight which doesn’t make Shelton happy. He tells Truth he needs to be damn serious tonight, but Truth tells Little Jimmy they are going to get grumpy pants to loosen up. They face Briggs and Jensen later.

-Karrion Kross promo video to hype his Strap Match with Drew McIntyre. Good stuff!

-Back to SmackDown as we join a 6 Man Tag in progress: KO/Gargano/McIntyre vs. Alpha Academy/Theory. Fun, party match with everyone getting some shine and Theory eats a Claymore as Team OMG gets the win. Drew lights up Theory with the strap after the match.

-Daniel Cormier will be the special ref for Riddle/Rollins Fight Pit. We get a video package on The Fight Pit and Rollins/Riddle feud. This should be great!

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle come face to face and trade personal shots. Daniel Cormier drops in via video on The Tron for last minute hype.

-Briggs and Jensen are backstage and want to make a name for themselves.

Shelton Benjamin and T-Truth vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

-Briggs and Jensen always came up from Level Up to NXT and are former NXT UK Champions. Truth starts with Jensen and Truth tries to dance, so Benjamin tags himself in the match because he doesn’t have time for shenanigans. Jensen gets a quick roll-up for two and a blind tag is made to Briggs. Double clothesline to Shelton, but he comes back with a neckbreaker and then knees Jensen off the apron. A knee to Briggs sends him to the floor and Shelton wants to follow after, but Truth holds him back as we head to our commercial break.

-Back with Truth in control of Briggs as he hits a splash in the corner for two. Briggs gets in a shot and hooks a headlock. Blind tag to Jensen and he plants Truth on his face. Tag back to Briggs and he they hit a double punch on Truth. Tag back to Jensen and he hooks a chinlock. Truth gets a split to duck a clothesline and hits a leg lariat to leave both men down. Jensen misses a clothesline in the corner and Truth starts to run through his John Cena offense including a 5 Knuckle Shuffle which pops the crowd. No AA though as Shelton tags himself in the ring. He goes crazy with German Suplexes for Briggs and Jensen. Truth and Shelton argue, but get it together long enough to punch their opponents down. Shelton goes out for a chair and the ref takes it away which angers the crowd. Tag made to Truth and they argue some more. They get rammed into each other and Brooks and Jensen hit the Hi Low for the upset at 6:48.

Winners: Brooks and Jensen via pin at 6:48

-The rookies get the win over the veterans though it makes sense as they are at least an actual tag team. The match was fine though the Truth/Shelton not getting along story dominated the match. *1/2

-Back to RAW for the contract signing between Bianca and Bayley for their ladder match at Extreme Rules. Backstage Iyo and Dakota lay out Asuka and Alexa.

-Back to RAW as Dakota and Alexa close the show with a match. Dakota gets the win and Damage CTRL beat her down before Bianca tries to make the save. Asuka comes out and gets beaten down as well. Bayley stands tall as she climbs the ladder and poses with the table as RAW goes off the air.