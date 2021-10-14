Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.14.21  

-Shameless plug for my latest travel back to 1996 as I reviewed In Your House: Buried Alive, and that can be found here. I think since it is that time of year, I will be tackling Halloween Havoc 1996 next. Now to Main Event. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA (Go Niners!)

Drew Gulak vs. T-Bar

-Drew has been drafted to SmackDown, so this may be his last appearance on this show for at least a year. T-Bar is staying on RAW without his partner and this should be a SQUASH, but let’s see what they do here. If this was NXT a year ago, this would be a quality TV banger. Lockup to start and Drew throws some hands, but one shot sends him across the ring. T-Bar goes to a side headlock which Gulak escapes with shots to the ribs and then he gets one of his own. Shoved off and a clothesline misses from T-Bar. Drew hits one of his own and that only angers T-Bar who rips Drew’s head off with a clothesline. Forearms, but Drew fights back with a kick that T-Bar brushes off and clubs Drew back to the mat. Modified backbreaker and then T-Bar just tosses Drew across the ring. Discuss Boot is blocked as Gulak gets T-Bar to the mat with a Half Crab. Bar gets to the ropes to break, but Drew heads up and hits a flying clothesline for two. The crowd actually woke up for that. Another half crab is blocked, so Gulak goes back to throwing strikes. He gets dumped to the apron where he eats a right hand. T-Bar preps for a superplex, but Gulak fights out. Gulak shoves T-Bar, but he does a backflip and lands on his feet. Gulak comes flying at him, but gets caught with a knee to the face. Eyes Wide Shut finishes at 4:50.

Winner: T-Bar via pin at 4:50

-Fine for what it was and they showed of a bit of T-Bar’s athletic ability. Probably should have been more of a SQUASH though. *1/2

-Recap of Edge/Seth Rollins up to last Friday.

-Back to SmackDown as Seth Rollins tells Edge he can name the time, place, and stipulation for their match. Edge, rather annoyed by that whole home break in thing, interrupts and hits The Spear. He beats on him outside the ring and goes for the chair assisted STF, but Rollins escapes. Edge picks Hell in a Cell!

-Recap of Becky/Sasha/Bianca!

-Hit Row is coming to SmackDown!

-Back to RAW for Charlotte/Becky vs Bianca/Sasha. We join in progress and everyone hates everyone so nothing is settled, but Becky ends up standing tall in the end!

-Brackets: King of The Ring: Sami vs Finn and Mahal vs Woods; Queen’s Crown: Carmella vs Bega and Doudrop vs Shayna

-SmackDown This Week: Sasha vs. Becky and Brock returns!

John Morrison vs. Angel Garza (w/ Humberto Carrillo)

-Garza is heading to SmackDown and this could be his last Main Event appearance. Garza uses speed to avoid and to fluster Morrison early. Morrison just grabs a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Garza stomps the foot to break and pulls Morrison down by the hair. He throws a leg kick, but second gets caught so Morrison drops him and hits a running knee. He looks for Starship Pain, but Garza blocks and sends him head first into the buckles. Morrison gets in a shot and heads up top, but gets distracted by Humberto on the floor who is messing with his jacket. The distraction lets Garza regroup as he catches a leaping Morrison with a superkick. We take our standard commercial break!

-Back with Garza in control, but Morrison fires back. The Chuck Kick is blocked as Garza kicks at his legs to throw him off balance and that gets a two count. They head up top where Garza throws more blows to the back of the head and drops Morrison in The Tree of Woe. He follows with a running dropkick for a two count. Garza works the ground game with an armbar while also throwing an occasional elbow to the ribs. Morrison again fights back and gets pissed off by a chop to the chest. He lands a head kick and then a leg lariat. Samoan Drop followed by a twisting splash gets a two count. Morrison ducks a clothesline and hits a dive on Carrillo. Garza eats a boot, but lands a shot after Morrison springs back into the ring. The pants are off from Garza, but he misses the springboard moonsault. Starship pain connects and Morrison gets the win at 7:44.

Winner: John Morrison via pin at 7:44

-Fun little match hurt by the commercial. This was basically Garza going out of the territory on his back. **1/4

-Back to RAW as WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre have a war of words before getting interrupted by The SmackDown Tag Champions, The Usos. That sets our RAW Main Event.

-Recap of Goldberg/Lashley!

-Back to RAW for The Usos vs Big E/McIntyre and it’s a solid match as you would expect. Drew gets a nasty lump on his forehead that also draws blood. Drew and E end up fighting on the floor over an accidental shot to Drew from E. They get counted out to loss the match which is fine as nobody needed to take a pin in this one. The Usos it stereo dives, but then get destroyed by E and Drew. E and Drew then head back in the ring to continue their battle and Drew wins this round with The Claymore.

