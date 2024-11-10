Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.24.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Maxxine Dupri (w/ Otis and Tozawa) vs. Shayna Baszler (w/ Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark)

-This Maxxine’s first match on Main Event and was noted by the announce team, her 6th match ever. I mean, this really shouldn’t be competitive, but this is pro-wrestling. Shayna isn’t taking this too serious as she toys with Maxxine to start. She takes it to the ground and then pats Maxxine on her head. Shayna targets the arm and stomps the elbow. PFC poses as Shayna continues to treat this match like a joke. Maxxine tries to charge in and Shayna runs her into the corner. Maxxine gets a fluke roll-up for two and then hits a dropkick. She connects with a splash in the corner and goes back to her corner to get advice from Otis. Shayna catches her coming back in and gets a slam. Shayna plays to the crowd some more and goes back to the arm. Maxxine gets another fluke roll-up for two, but gets her head ripped off by a clothesline. That gets two for Shayna. Small joint manipulation from Shayna and she grinds her boot on Maxxine’s ear. Maxxine gets a jawbreaker, but can’t follow up. Shayna destroys the arm some more and then gets into an argument with the ref. That gives Maxxine a chance to come off the top with a cross-body. She sends hits a kick and then follows with a dropkick. PERFECT-PLEX from Maxxine and she tears her shirt. MAXXINE-A-MANIA IS RUNNING WILD! Maxxine tries the reverse caterpillar, but Shayna catches her and the Clutch finishes at 6:00.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via tap-out at 6:00

-Better than I figured as they crowd was into this one. The story was simple and believable. Shayna thought this match was a joke and got too cocky and it nearly cost her. Maxxine got in some hope spots to pop the crowd, but got caught in the end. *1/2

Lyra Valkyria vs. Alba Fyre (w/ Isla Dawn)

-Lockup to start and Fyre backs Lyra into the corner, but offers a clean break this time. Another go and now Lyra backs Alba into the corner and also offers a clean break. Lyra gets Alba down and starts to work on the arm. Fyre pushes off, but Lyra cartwheels around her and grabs the arm again. Alba lands a shot to break, but Lyra catches her coming in with a side headlock. Lyra floats over in the corner, gets a sweep, and then hits a shotgun dropkick for two. She ties Alba up and swings her in a painful looking submission. Isla gets involved on the floor and that takes us to a break at 2:50.

-30 seconds of Peacock commercials!

-Crown Jewel commercial! I still haven’t watched the entire show yet.

-Back at 4:14 with Alba working the arm and shoulder. Things get clunky as Alba hits a superkick. Not sure if Lyra was supposed to duck for a backdrop before the kick, but something just seemed weird. Abdominal Stretch from Alba and Dawn gives assistance from the floor. The ref catches the cheating and Lyra is able to get a hiptoss to break. She avoids a charge in the corner and starts rolling with clotheslines. She gets two off a sit-out powerbomb. Isla runs distraction again and Alba gets a roll-up for two. Lyra gets in a shot on Isla. Night Wing finishes at 6:58.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via pin at 6:58

-Lyra is now 4-0 on Main Event. During the pandemic, Bianca dominated on Main Event before she got her rocket push. Perhaps the time is coming sooner than later for Lyra. The match was solid with a little clunky spot. The crowd wasn’t as into this one as the opener, but the work was better. **

-Thanks for reading!