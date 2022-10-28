Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.27.22  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Charlotte, NC

Dana Brooke vs. Kiana James

-Brooke is the current 24/7 Champion, but this is non-title. James is from NXT and this is her first match on the main roster as far as I know. Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drop an elbow for a two count. James hits some shoulders in the corner and stretches Dana in the ropes. Another two count before hooking a version of a bow and arrow. Brooke escapes and lands a boot to the face followed by a series of clotheslines. Handspring elbow in the corner followed by a bulldog gets two. Brooke heads up, but James knocks her off balance. Dana counters a move and gets a modified neckbreaker for the win at 4:56.

Winner: Dana Brooke via pin at 4:56

-The crowd likes Dana and this was okay. James looked decent out there as she didn’t look out of place. *1/4

-Dana offers a handshake which James accepts and then she decks Dana which draws some boos from the crowd.

-Backstage R-Truth apologizes to Shelton and notes that everyone has problems. He brings up he was so serious one time he got arrested on National TV (AWESOME TRUTH). He notes the fans like him and brings up he got to Main Event against The Rock and his hero, John Cena. He tells Shelton you can be serious and also lighten up and have fun. Shelton just walks away from him.

-Cedric Alexander vs. Von Wagner still to come!

-Back to SmackDown last Friday as Solo got a win over Sheamus and then The Bloodline destroyed The Brawling Brutes after the match. Sheamus gets his arm broken with a chair.

-The Bloodline celebrate and Jey wants to finish off Logan Paul. Sami notes that Roman had orders for them to leave Logan alone. Jey understands, but notes he is a hot had. Jimmy’s “my dawg” response to Sami cracks me up.

-This Friday GUNTHER defends his IC Title against Rey Mysterio. Should be a BANGER! Ronda Rousey also defends her Title in an Open Challenge. Holland/Butch vs. Solo/Sami as well. Also Roman Reigns returns as they load up the show since it is on FS1 thanks to The World Series.

-Back to SmackDown as Logan Paul returns and after cutting a promo, he gets attacked by Jey Uso. Sami tries to calm him down and reminds him what Roman wanted. That lets Logan recover and he lands one punch before leaving.

-Lashley/Brock Crown Jewel commercial!

-Back to RAW as Austin Theory finally gets a win as he knocks off Ali thanks to a distraction from Seth Rollins on commentary. Rollins attacks Ali after the match.

-Von Wagner yells at Truth backstage which brings in Cedric Alexander to stand up for Truth. Alexander/Wagner face off next!

-Back to SmackDown as Omos and Braun Strowman came face to face. Omos pushes Braun out of the ring. They meet at Crown Jewel!

-Brock/Lashley hype video! Brock returns to RAW this Monday!

Von Wagner vs. Cedric Alexander

-Cedric is the hometown boy and the crowd is happy to see him. Cedric is fired up generally, but has a little extra juice being back home. He sticks and moves early, but gets caught with a running boot. Wagner drops some elbows and gets a runs of clotheslines in the corner. He yells at the crowd a lot and gets some easy heat since Cedric is wrestling in his hometown. Von charges, but gets low bridged to the floor. Cedric hits a springboard dropkick that knocks Von off the apron and we head to our break.

-Roman/Logan Crown Jewel hype video!

-Back with Wagner getting a slam and landing some forearms to the chest. He hooks a neck crank for a bit and goes back to clubbing forearms. He drops an elbow and back to the neck crank. Cedric fights out as he stomps the foot. He ducks a clothesline, but gets caught and planted on is face for two. Wagner to a chinlock which lets the crowd get behind Cedric. He fights his way out and gets a jawbreaker. Cedric gets a drop toehold that sends Von into the middle buckle. Up top and Cedric comes off with a dropkick. Wagner rolls to the floor, but Cedric follows with a suicide dive and then another. Then another as the crowd pops. Back in the ring he lands a running forearms, but the Tornado DDT is blocked. Wagner chokes Cedric in the corner and won’t break on the count so the ref calls for the bell at 8:50.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin at 8:50

-Okay match as Cedric was pumped to be out there in front if the hometown crowd. They must see something in Wagner to protect him with the finish. **1/4

-Bianca/Bayley video package!

-Viking Raiders vignette!

-Back to RAW as we join Bianca vs. Bayley in progress. Damage CTRL get involved until Nikki Cross returns and flies off the top rope with a crossbody. Nikki then attacks Bianca in the ring and Bayley gets the pin. Nikki takes out Bayley as well as the old Nikki Cross is back.

