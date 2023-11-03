Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.02.23  

-I was locked out of Hulu for a bit and thus I couldn’t get to this show after my work shift ended like I usually do. While I waited, I was able to revise my Royal Rumble 89 Retro Review and started working on The Main Event 2. Now with my Hulu account working again, it’s time for today’s incarnation of Main Event. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Wade Barrett

-Taped: Greenville, SC

Kayden Carter (w/ Katana Chance) vs. Blair Davenport

-Blake Howard is filling in for Saxton, who is on his way to Saudi for Crown Jewel. For those not aware, Howard does the play by play for Level Up. Davenport is getting her shot here from NXT and is coming off a win at NXT Halloween Havoc. This still feels like NXT vs. NXT since Carter and Chance aren’t used much on RAW. Carter gets a take down and walks over the back of Davenport. Roll-up for two for Carter and she springs to land a kick to the face for a one count. Carter gets dumped on the apron and Davenport drops her with a kick. Now she heads up and hits a double stomp on Carter, who was hung up in the ropes. Apparently, that is called The Jump Scare. Barrett and Howard discuss how dangerous the NXT Parking Lot is, and Barrett notes that part of the reason he left NXT. Carter tries a shotgun dropkick, but Davenport catches her and hooks a Boston Crab. Carter uses her leg strength to escape and follows with an up-kick. Clothesline is ducked and Carter lands a series of forearms. She hits a running one in the corner and hits a nasty side kick to the head. Wade wonders how much they have left as the match gets deep. It’s not even 4 minutes Wade? Though perhaps he is aware that is nearly a marathon for an opening match on this show. Carter gets a springboard off the middle ropes for another two count. Davenport tries a suplex, but Carter slides off and lands a superkick. A running kick nearly knocks Davenport to the floor. Carter gets a modified Pedigree where Davenport was stuck in the ropes. That looked sick! That gets the pin at 5:07. Howard lets us know that finisher is called The Hangover.

Winner: Kayden Carter via pin at 5:07

-This was a solid little match as they hit each other hard and I have no complaints. That finisher was sweet as well! **1/4

-Back to SmackDown as LA Knight and Roman Reigns sign the contract for Crown Jewel. Knight was great here as he interrupted Roman’s entrance to speed things up and made sure he sat at the head of the table. He cut Roman off at every turn and eventually a pissed off Reigns dumped the table on Knight. Knight makes the comeback, which gets cut off by Jimmy Uso. Knight puts Jimmy through a table and is the one standing tall.

-Don’t Try This at Home Or Anywhere!

-This Friday on SmackDown it’s Bianca vs. Bayley. Also, Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio have a Weigh-In!

-Back to SmackDown as we join LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in progress. The match gets a “This is Awesome” chant from the crowd as we pick it up. Knight catches Jimmy with BFT for the win, which he should be doing. Roman Reigns is out, but Knight avoids the spear and plants Roman with BFT. Again, Knight has no chance this Saturday, but as long as he longs good and delivers, he will be fine going forward.

-Drew McIntyre video package that aired on RAW. It focuses on Drew winning The WWE Title during a Pandemic and having no fans in attendance to see it happen. He goes over how he was The Chosen one before he was 30 and then was fired. It took time but he became what was predicted as he won The Royal Rumble. He was set to become the next big star and the world shut down. He wins the WWE Title in what amounts to an empty warehouse and loses it before the fans return. He has two shots to win a Title back and fails at both. Once at Mania with Lashley and then, worst of all, at Clash at The Castle thanks to The Bloodline. He won’t fail this time against Rollins! “Seth is willing to break his back to keep his Championship, and I am willing to break his back to take it.” Cool!

-This Saturday! Crown Jewel! John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa! Cena looking to win a singles match for the first time in over 2000 days. Well, Diontae Johnson caught a TD tonight, so miracles can happen.

-WWE is heading to Germany for a PLE: Bash in Berlin! I am all for the WWE doing several International PLE each year.

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins responds to the Drew McIntyre video package. Seth calls him a baby and points out everyone was suffering and fighting battles in 2020. He mentions people not knowing when they would get another paycheck, get groceries, or see their loved ones. JD McDonagh attacks Seth from behind as they have a match later. I guess later is now!

-We just roll into that match and after a little bit of a battle, Seth gets the clean win with The Stomp. He then stares down Damian Priest and tells him not to waste the briefcase on him. Priest tells him it is inevitable.

-WWE2K23: Bad Bunny edition!

-RAW this week: Fatal 4 Way to see who gets SMASHED by GUNTHER next. Also, Tozawa vs. Nakamura!

Wes Lee vs. Akira Tozawa (w/ Maxxine Dupri)

-Oh sweet! Good for Wes Lee and the crowd gives him a solid reaction. Tozawa gets a bigger reaction as the being part of Alpha Academy is increasing his popularity. Tozawa gets a go behind and takes it to the mat. Lee is able to break and flips over to get control. He rolls into a pin attempt that gets two. Tozawa back with a hammerlock and he takes Lee back down to the mat as he maintains arm control. Lee rolls over and then flips to break, but Tozawa hooks a side headlock. Wes breaks and gets a quick cover for one. Lee flips over to avoid a kick and slides through Tozawa’s legs to get a head scissors. He follows with a dropkick that sends Tozawa to the floor. Lee goes flying as he clears the top rope with a flip dive onto Tozawa. Dope! We take a break at 2:40.

-Roman/LA Knight! This Saturday! Crown Jewel!

-Back at 5:02 with Lee floating over into a bridge while working on the arm. Tozawa gets a foot on the ropes to break, but Lee maintains wrist control. He throws some strikes and drops an elbow. Lee goes back to a hammerlock as Tozawa is the one fighting from underneath in this one. Tozawa is able to get free and snaps off a head scissors. He hits a Shinning Wizard and comes off the top with a missile dropkick for two. Tozawa tries a German Suplex but Lee blocks and throws some knees to the ribs. Kick to the back followed by a Meteora for two. Lee heads up, but Tozawa moves. Lee lands on his feet and lands a right hand. Tozawa responds with a knee. Lee with a superkick and he tries a head scissors, but Tozawa sticks him with a powerbomb that leaves both men down. The crowd is into this one now! Tozawa heads up top and then avoids a Lee charge. Head kick from Tozawa and he heads up for real this time and hits the Senton Backsplash for the win at 9:28.

Winner: Akira Tozawa via pin at 9:28

-Started slow and the break always takes away from the match on this show, but this was solid and got pretty good in the last 4 or so minutes. Tozawa winning isn’t a shock as he is the Main Roster guy and has a match on RAW next week. **3/4

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn cuts a promo on Judgment Day as he doesn’t want to see history repeat itself with Judgment Day becoming the Bloodline. He is ready to fight them no matter the odds. Rhea challenges Sami to face Damian Priest tonight.

-Back to RAW as we join Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn in progress. Jey Uso heads down to take out Dom and Balor. Jey decks Damian which is a DQ, as I assume they didn’t want either man losing right now. The rest of JD hit the ring, but Cody Rhodes is out to even the odds. He goes right for Priest while Jey and Sami hit stereo dives over the top onto Balor and Dom. JD saves Priest from a Cross-Rhodes on the announce table, but gets drilled with a Helluva Kick from Zayn. Now JD gets to be the sacrificial lamb and eats two Cross-Rhodeson the announce table. Tough Table! Cody cuts a fired up babyface promo to put the final build on his match with Priest at Crown Jewel. Cody is back on track to finish his story and Priest is just in his way.

