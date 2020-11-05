Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 11.05.20

-It’s Main Event on Hulu time! Spoilers have me thinking this one could break our streak of good shows, but let’s just see how this goes. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Erik vs. Titus O’Neil

-Titus is back and working in jeans once again, so I guess this is just his new look. Tie-up to start as they jockey for position. Titus offers a clean break in the corner and then we have another go. Erick gets the advantage and also offers a clean break though tempers start to flare. Titus gets in a push so Erick punches him in the face. Titus lands a clothesline, but misses a second and eats a knee strike. Erik takes off the shirt to show he means business and tells Titus to fight him. Titus punches him in the face, so you can’t Erik didn’t ask for it. Erik goes to the knee and fires away in the corner. He snaps off some chops before Titus turns the tide and gets in a chop of his own. Titus hits a powerslam that Erik no sells as he pops back up and blasts Titus from behind. Eric throws some crossface strikes before going to a chinlock. I guess Titus is the face in this one as the “crowd” rallies him. Erik just drops the hold and lands another clobbering shot to the head. Now Erik switches to a guillotine as this is dragging even at only 4 minutes long. Titus breaks by tossing Erik across the ring and then catches him coming in with a boot. Erik comes back with a knee strike, but runs into Clash of The Titus and that finishes it at 5:07.

Winner: Titus O’Neil via pin at 5:07

-Really? Again, Titus is an amazing guy, but I question him going over Erik at this point in both of their careers. Then again this is Main Event which is basically ignored on RAW. The match was slow and plodding but they hit each other hard at times. *1/4

-Highlights of Reigns/Uso Cell Match are shown and it’s still awesome! Long Live Tribal Chief Roman Reigns!

-Back to SmackDown for more Roman because that’s what the world needs right now. Reigns delivers the awesome as he calmly crushes Jey’s spiriting causing him to lash out screaming that he hates him. Roman understands, but he loves Jey and always has. Roman tells Jey he will fall in line by the end of the night. Both these men and Heyman have been great during this feud.

-SmackDown late that night with Jey vs Bryan in a SmackDown qualifying match. Bryan seemed like a lock to be on the SmackDown team because of the name value and star power, but instead he puts Jey over clean in the middle of the ring. Props to Bryan for that and for taking the ass kicking after the match as Jey finally gets it and shows his love to Roman Reigns. Roman just looking at Bryan and not saying a word while Jey realized what he had to do was great. “Make him understand how much you love me,” is a great line as well. Again, amazing stuff from everyone.

-Back to RAW with Strowman/Sheamus/Lee with Strowman needing to win to get on team RAW. AJ’s celebration at having Strowman on his team was wonderful! AJ as the shit talker amongst a team of monsters is hilarious and a perfect use of him. Braun and Keith Lee shake heads to settle their differences for now. Sheamus isn’t as forgiving as he hugs Sheamus before hitting him with a Brogue Kick. That sets off Lee who attacks Sheamus and then AJ attacks Lee as he is pissed that his team just can’t get along.

Lince Dorado vs. Humberto Carrillo

-Well, let’s see how long I can keep up with these two as this should be fun at least. Lock-up to start and Dorado gets a go behind, but Carrillo sweeps leg to get things to the ground. Dorado floats over and goes to a headlock for a but, but Carrillo escapes and gets one of his own. More mat wrestling as Dorado escapes but gets countered with an armlock. Finally they start flying as they flip each other, but keep landing on their feet and it’s a bunch of fury signifying nothing, but it looks cool. Carrillo gets caught springing off the ropes with a dropkick to the back. That sends him to the floor which means it’s time to take a break.

-We are back after a 60 second break and Dorado has Carrillo trapped in a bow and arrow. Carrillo gets a fluke roll-up for two and things start to pick up again. Dorado catches a charging Carrillo with a head kick, but misses a splash off the top. Humberto misses a spinning kick, but goes through a second time and connects with the kick. He charges in the corner, but gets sent to the apron. He lands there and catches Dorado with another head kick and then a top rope missile dropkick gets a two count. Dorado misses an enziguri, but catches Carrillo with an X Factor. Dorado flies ¾ of the way across the ring and this time the splash connects for two. Carrillo got his nose busted open at some point as the ref puts on some gloves. They continue to battle and Carrillo gets a crossbody from the middle rope for two. Dorado reverses a move to get a roll-up, but Carrillo is out two. Carrillo has had enough and hits the Torture Rack into a Face Buster for the pin at 8:42.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo via pin at 8:42

-The first half was kind of slow and then hurt by the break, but the final two minutes got really good. Too bad it was cut off before they could let loose. **1/4

-Back to SmackDown as the Mysterios/Rollins/Murphy story continues. Aalyah finally confesses her love for Murphy to Rey and Dominik. This is all fine as I am a sucker for storylines like this. Aalyah kisses Murphy to spite her father. Rollins laughing at all this made me chuckle.

-We finish by going back to RAW to recap the Bray/Orton/Drew/Miz shenanigans. Drew “helping” Orton just so he can take the title from him is an interesting way to keep them connected. Later in the Main Event of the show, Drew squashes Miz and Morrison in a handicap match before getting attacked by Randy Orton. The Fiend’s laugh closes the show to continue the story of Orton having a bullseye on his Title.

-Thanks for reading!