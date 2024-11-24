Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.07.24  

-As a reminder this review only cares about the matches. All the recap stuff is ignored since it’s from shows 2-3 weeks ago. Maybe by Jan the show will be uploaded on Netflix in a timely manner.

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Mohammed Abdo Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Akira Tozawa (w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. Pete Dunne

-Dunne is coming off a loss to Otis on the last episode of this show. This would be a BANGER if this was in the Cruiserweight Classic. Dunne tears and twists at the ears. Cool! Heavy forearm to the face from Dunne. Pete is great! He stomps the arm, but runs into a boot in the corner. Tozawa snaps off a head scissors and then hits a suicide dive as we take a break at 1:30. A break in the opening match? Whatever!

-1:30 of Peacock commercials!

-Road to WrestleMania goes through Europe next March.

-Back with Dunne in control and SMALL JOINT MANIPULATION as he snaps the fingers. Dunne stomps the hand and then goes to work on the arm. Some more finger bending and the wrist gets manipulated as well. Running clothesline from Dunne and then he hooks an arm submission. Tozawa gets to the ropes to force a break. Dunne stomps away and fires off head kicks. Tozawa fires up and unloads with forearms. Tozawa counters a throw with a DDT. TOZAWA-MANIA RUNNING WILD! Shinning Wizard! Tozawa gets two off a missile dropkick. Back up top, but Dunne gets the knees up to block a Senton. Bitter End countered and Tozawa gets a bridging German Suplex for two. He heads back up again, but Dunne rolls out of the way. Tozawa misses a spinning kick and Dunne stomps the hands. Head kick and Bitter End finish at 7:10.

Winner: Pete Dunne via pin at 7:10

-Fun little match as you would expect with these two. We know they could kick it into a higher gear or two if needed, but this is Main Event. Dunne getting the win is nice to see after losing last time out. **1/2

R-Truth vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Cool! I figured we might get a fresh face or two on this show since it was in Saudi and the roster was limited. Kaiser jumps Truth, who was laughing at him, before the bell. We are told this is Truth’s first match on Main Event in over two years. I knew it had been a while. Running kick from Kaiser as he yells, “what’s up.” Nice! Some kids in the crowd start a “we hate Kaiser” chant. At least I think that’s what they were chanting. Kaiser stands on Truth’s hair and hits The Imperium pose. Truth shows a pulse with a brief rally, but Kaiser cuts him off and gets a two count. Kaiser with a double stomp and he hooks a Cobra Clutch. Truth punches his way out and starts his John Cena offense. Always funny! Five Knuckle Shuffle into the AA, but Kaiser holds the ropes and goes to the eyes to break. Enziguiri finishes at 3:49.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via pin at 3:49

-Not much to the match, but the crowd enjoyed seeing Truth. Kaiser winning was the right call and he did so without breaking too much of a sweat. *1/2

