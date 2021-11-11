Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 11.11.21  

-Plug for my latest review as I continue my march through 1996 with Survivor Series. Now, let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Austin Theory vs. Akira Tozawa

-Lockup to start and Theory powers Tozawa back into the corner, but offers a clean break. Another go and this time Tozawa escapes the corner and shows off some karate, so Theory just knocks him down. Forearms from Theory, but Tozawa escapes a suplex and we get a stalemate. Theory goofs around with the crane kick pose which sets Tozawa off as he runs wild for a bit. Theory gets knocked to the apron, but comes back with a well placed shoulder to the ribs. He pounds away on Tozawa in the corner and whips him from one corner to the next. Theory talks some trash as he stomps away and then a snap suplex gets a two count. Backbreaker next and that gets another two count. Theory goes to a side headlock as he yells for Tozawa to go to sleep. Tozawa scrambles to his feet and forces a break, but gets thrown in the air and dropped on his face. Theory misses an elbow after some more trash talk. Tozawa hits a rana and then a running knee. He heads up for a cross body, but Theory catches him and ATL finishes at 5:30.

Winner: Austin Theory via pin at 5:30

-This was fine and did what it needed in putting Theory over. **

-Theory hangs Tozawa in The Tree of Woe after the match and takes a selfie. Theory is great and hopefully they know that.

-Back to SmackDown as King Woods proposes a Bend The Knee Match against Jimmy Uso and Roman accepts.

-Back to SmackDown as King Woods pins Jimmy Uso, which means he must Bend the Knee to King Woods. Roman interrupts with a Superman Punch to Woods and then Kofi gets mugged. Woods tries to fight back, but the numbers are too great. If only Woods and Kofi had a 3rd man somewhere. It was reported Kofi sprained his knee, but still not sure if that is legit or storyline. Woods vs Reigns set for next week!

-To RAW as Adam Pearce tells Rey and Dominick he made a huge mistake putting Dom on Team RAW. Man has a point though him saying he wants Team RAW to win is weird as I think he represents both brands or did I miss where he and Sonya split shows. No matter as Dom can keep his spot if he can beat Lashley. Yeah, good luck with that!

-WrestleMania Dallas tickets on sale tomorrow. I checked out the travel packages and Good Lord has it gone up in price since I went to Mania 25-27. It cost me $494 a person for a group of four at Mania XXVI for a travel package and that included Hall of Fame, Mania, 2 Days of Axxess, Meet and Greet with CM Punk and Gallows, 3-night hotel stay and some free Mania SWAG. Now the super-duper packages will set people back $10,000 a person.

-Back to RAW as Lashley destroys Dom as expected and takes his place on Team RAW at Survivor Series.

-Back to RAW as Team RAW’s Women’s Team faced off in a 5 Way to see who is next for Becky Lynch. We join that match in progress and thankfully we get someone new as Liv Morgan gets the win. Also, of note Doudrop turned heel and looks to be getting into a program with Bianca. I can for both of those matches actually!

-Becky vs Charlotte is set for Survivor Series and Charlotte is going to get booed out of the building in that one.

John Morrison vs. Shelton Benjamin (w/ Cedric Alexander)

-Two old pros here and I am excited to see it! They play mind games with each other to start. Shelton ends up on the apron and Morrison flips off him to show off his parkour skills. Shelton bails to the floor to regroup and then gets a double leg when back in the ring. He gets a go behind next into a take down and then just clubs Morrison in the back of the head with a clothesline. Alexander: “I know that hurt.” That made me laugh. Morrison fights back with a knee and looks for Starship Pain, but Alexander jumps on the apron to distract him which lets Benjamin connect with a step-up knee using the ropes. Morrison crashes to the floor and that sends us to a commercial break.

-Back with Benjamin in control with a side headlock. Morrison scrambles to break and lands a kick, but gets rolled up for two. Morrison back with the flying chuck kick that sends Benjamin to the floor. Morrison hits a twisting suicide dive that connects with Alexander. Back in the ring Shelton gets a suplex for two. Morrison escapes another and goes to a sleeper, but Benjamin counters into an anklelock. Morrison escapes, but gets caught with an Angle Slam for two. TEAM ANGLE FOR LIFE! Morrison gets set up top, but kicks off and looks for Starship Pain, but again Cedric offers a distraction. Morrison avoids a side suplex and floats over and turns it into a DDT. Starship Pain connects on the third attempt and that gets the win at 8:24.

Winner: John Morrison via pin at 8:24

-They played the hits and this was solid. The crowd was into it as both guys have a history with the fans and they know how to play to the crowd. I question the result as I am not sure if the reunited Hurt Business should be losing, but they were in the 24/7 wackiness on Monday, so perhaps they have already given up on fully putting the group back together. **1/2

-Back to RAW last week as Seth Rollins causes issues between Kevin Owens and Big E.

-Back to RAW as we join Rollins vs KO in progress and it’s a good match though apparently it drew crap ratings with Bears/Steelers being a close game over on MNF. I was watching Steelers/Bears mainly because I live in Pittsburgh and I needed fantasy football help. Rollins gets the win by count-out as KO couldn’t get around Big E fast enough to get back in the ring, so KO boots Big E in the face. That seems fair! KO is unleashed as he snaps and destroys Big E including a pop up powerbomb on the apron. Sweet!

