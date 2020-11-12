Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.12.20  

-Okay, let’s get through this show so I can get back to watching The Masters! TIGER WOODS YALL! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe (Nice!)

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Erik vs. Akira Tozawa

-Tozawa throws some leg kicks to create space and calls on Ninja Power. He makes Erik chase to frustrate him, but gets caught trying a head scissor takedown. Tozawa gets POUNCED across the ring and then tossed from one corner to the other. Tozawa again tries to dive on Erik and gets tossed with a blockbuster slam. Erik misses a double knee charge in the corner and Tozawa takes over with punches and kicks. Tozawa works a headlock and then hits a seated dropkick followed by a Senton for one. Now to a chinlock, but Tozawa breaks the hold to clubber away as Erik gets to his feet. Tozawa can’t get an Irish Whip and eats a clothesline because it. Erik runs wild a bit and hits a release uranage for two. They lockup and Tozawa flips over another slam attempt but eats a nasty knee to the face. Tozawa tries a head kick, but Erik ducks and then kills Tozawa dead with a knee to the back of the head. That ends this one at 5:08.

Winner: Erik via pin at 5:08

-This was fine for a 5 minute match, but seemed longer than that for whatever reason. Tozawa was basically squashed other than a short offensive flurry. Erik winning is the right call and his offense looked good. *1/2

-Video Package of The Sasha/Bayley feud that has dominated both show.

-Back to SmackDown with the Banks/Bayley rematch. Sasha gets the win to blow the feud off for the time being, but I am sure their rivalry is one that will never really end. After the match Carmella makes her return and beats down Sasha to set her up as the next challenger. That’s fine as a Fall/Winter PPV program.

-Back to RAW as AJ Styles rallies the troops as he continues to take the lead for the RAW Survivor Series Team. He books Strowman/Sheamus vs. Lee/Riddle while himself as the special ref. This is all silly and a way to fill time I guess until the PPV. I am happy to see Riddle was added as the 5th man on the team as it is a good spot to put some newer faces in a higher program. Lee and Riddle get the win because they work together better than Strowman and Sheamus who came to blows.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Gran Metalik

-Handshake to start and then they work standing switches and reversals to a stalemate. Carrillo gets a standing side headlock, but gets shoved off. They start flying around the ring and Carrillo hits his springboard armdrag. He charges into a back elbow and gets sent into the corner. Metalik hits his own deep armdrag and grounds Carrillo by working on the arm. Both men to their feet and Carrillo ends up on the apron, but bounces right back in and gets another armdrag. That was sweet! Metalik counters a head scissors takedown by simply sitting down and flattening Metalik on the mat. Metalik rolls to the floor and that’s our cue to take a commercial break.

-Back with Carrillo in charge with a submission, but Metalik nearly frees himself before getting flipped over with a slam. Carrillo locks in a bow and arrow and puts his foot on Metalik’s neck for added torque. Dorado flips out and hits a kick to the face to break. A roll-up, but this isn’t for the 24/7 Title so Carrrillo is out at two. Metalik hits a SWANK DDT as Carrillo tossed him in the air. That was fantastic! Metalik fires off some chops and looks for the Metalik Driver, but Carrillo escapes and springs off the ropes with a head kick for two. Nice! This is getting good. Carrillo hits a suplex and heads up top. The moonsault is missed, but Carrillo lands on his feet and rolls through. He catches a charging Metalik with a backbreaker and then the torture rack into a facebuster finishes at 8:24.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo via pin at 8:24

-I would be fine with Carrillo vs what’s left of the Lucha House Party happening every week on this show. This started a bit slow, but was got good after the commercial break. Carrillo winning is the right call, and he looked good in doing so. This was fun and I would like to see what they could do with a bit more time and on a better stage. **1/2

-Video recap of Drew/Randy/Fiend/Miz stuff. Again, I am all for a champion having challengers coming at him from all angles.

-Back to RAW as Drew and New Day took on Orton and Miz/Morrison in the Main Event. Orton walks out on his partner as he has a WWE Title defense next week against McIntyre. Drew dominates Miz and Morrison as they take out New Day and puts Morrison away with The Claymore. I am curious if they would do a Title switch just before the PPV for a 3rd time in 4 years.

-Thanks for reading!