Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 11.18.21  

-Ruthless Aggression returns this weekend and it seems WWE is dumping all of it over back to back days. Just in time for me while I am on vacation. So, we will have that next week plus my next retro review from 1996. For now, it’s Main Event. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton

-Taped:

John Morrison vs. Veer Mahaan

-Lockup to start and Veer shoves Morrison down. Morrison gets smart the second time, but charges at the big man and gets dropped again. Morrison flips over a backdrop and lets off some kicks. He tries to spring off the middle ropes, but gets caught coming down with a knee to the ribs. Falling headbutt gets a two count for Veer. He goes to a neck vice though Morrison fights out rather easily. One shot ends that rally and then a slam. Elbow misses which lets Morrison hit running knee for two. Sidewalk Slam from Veer and a jumping elbow drop. He hits a splash in the corner and then again and the Million Dollar Arm finishes at 3:52.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 3:52

-Morrison seems to be in The Ricochet spot on this show. Veer needs to keep working and Morrison knows how to make someone’s offense look hard hitting. SQUASH

-Back to SmackDown a few weeks ago as we see highlights (again) from Woods win over Jimmy Uso in the Bend The Knee Match. New Day get the crap beat out of the by Roman and then The Usos.

-Back to SmackDown as Kayla catches up with Roman backstage. Apparently, she is either there to acknowledge him or flirt with The Wiseman (Heyman). Reigns lets Heyman handle the interview. He makes sure we know that if Roman loses he will bend the knee to Woods and if he doesn’t follow through, he will forfeit the WWE Title and banish himself from SmackDown. Yeah, like that’s happening!

-Back to SmackDown for Reigns/Woods! Good match as Woods continues his great run since the start of the King of The Ring Tournament. No winner as they can easily go back to this match on a PPV because the crowd loves Woods and are buying this singles run. Woods gets destroyed by The Bloodline and The Usos steal the crown and use it to acknowledge our Tribal Chief. Reigns rocking the crown while on a bended knee was a cool visual.

-Back to RAW a few weeks back as Kevin Owens tries to make peace with Big E and he has no time for KO. Rollins stirs the pot as he tells E that he and Owens have been planning things for weeks. KO and Rollins have a match with KO being counted out, so he snaps and turns on Big E for real this time.

-Back to RAW as Big E promises to beat Roman like he stole something. Until then he calls out KO so they can handle their business. KO is okay with being the bad guy everyone thinks he is and everything that happens from now on is Big E’s fault. The Usos are here and attack KO to deliver a message from Roman Reigns. Riddle is out to make the save and Sonya makes a tag match. That doesn’t last long as Rollins gets involved which brings out Orton and now we have a 6 Man Tag.

-We join the 6 Man Tag in progress and after Riddle runs wild for a bit Rollins pins him with a roll-up. The Usos continue the beatdown on Riddle as they are doing whatever they can to build to their tag match at Survivor Series. Orton saves with a well timed RKO. Big E then drops Uso and wants him to tell his daddy, Roman, a message: Big Ending and tell Roman he is ready. He wants all the smoke! So by my count that was 4 different feuds touched on in that entire segment and 3 of them involved Big E.

-WrestleMania kickoff party at Cowboys Stadium as we hear from Steph, and reps from The Cowboys. Taker, Big E, and The Street Profits all hype up Mania. Tickets are available now!

The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

-This is one way to get Azeez some time in front of a crowd while also keeping him protected. Azeez starts with Cedric and Cedric fires himself up for the task at hand. Azeez just mows him down with a knee and Cedric immediately tags out. Smart! Shelton takes his time and tries a lockup which doesn’t go well as he gets muscled over the top rope to the floor. Tag made to Crews as The Hurt Business regroup on the floor. Crews slides out and decks both of them. Shelton talks trash to Azeez which gets the ref over there, so Cedric can blast Apollo from behind. Benjamin runs wild a bit and Cedric gets a blind tag and drops Apollo with a STO on the ring apron which sends us to our commercial break.

-Back with Cedric in control of Apollo with a side headlock. He rains down some elbows and now switches to a reverse chinlock. The crowd is kind of gone for this one as they don’t know who to cheer for, so they don’t cheer for either team. Apollo gets head kick followed by a German Suplex to break and both men are out. Tag to Azeez cut off as Cedric gets an armdrag and then a Flatliner for two. Shelton back in as they slug it out in the corner. Shelton charges into a boot, but connects with a spin wheel kick for two. Tag back to Cedric and he hits a suplex for the win as that didn’t look right at all. I think Apollo may have screwed up there and forgot to kick out in time as the ref just continued the count. Very weird and if that was the way it was supposed to end it sucked as Crews just lost to a suplex and they never paid off a hot (?) tag to Azeez. Very weird and not good!

Winners: The Hurt Business via pin at 8:06

-Again, just weird and it seems like that was the normal time given to the last match of this show, but that definitely looked like a botch or perhaps something happened to Crews on the move. Most of the match was eaten up the commercial and the rest was Crews fighting from below against The Hurt Business. No clue what happened here. *

-Back to RAW a few weeks ago as Lashley returned and destroyed Dom Mysterio. Now to last week as Rey demands a match with Lashley.

-Back to RAW as we join Rey vs Lashley in progress. Lashley wins with The Hurt Lock and Adam Pearce informs Rey he is off Team RAW at Survivor Series. Austin Theory decks Dom and then takes a selfie over the fallen Mysterios. Pearce is impressed and adds Theory to Team RAW.

-Thanks for reading!