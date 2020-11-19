Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 11.19.20

-It’s been obvious for weeks where it’s heading, but hearing Regal say “War Games” after the UE/Kings brawl on NXT last night was amazing and I can’t wait for that show. That’s in a few weeks though and today is WWE Main Event on Hulu. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

-WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Humberto Carrillo vs. Akira Tozawa

-Ninja Power early from Tozawa and then we get some grappling. Carrillo gets a chance to use his power here as he bullies Tozawa and catches him with an armdrag into a armbar. Tozawa fires away with punches to break and we get a rope running sequence that ends with Carrillo hitting the springboard armdrag. Carrillo looks to spring again, but eats a dropkick that hangs him on the top rope. Tozawa heads up and connects with a Ninja Cannonball (as Joe dubbed it) for two. To the corner and Tozawa lays in some good chops and then fakes a chop to gets Carrillo’s guard down to pop him with a jab. Nice! Phillips quickly points out that is a Samoa Joe move and he jokes that he has been working with Tozawa. Carrillo catches Tozawa off the ropes, but Tozawa is able to turn enough to lock in an octopus. Carrillo powers out and breaks free. He catches a boot and flips Tozawa on his face. A clothesline follows and then a sweet head kick. The rolling moonsault gets a two count. Carrillo seems a little frustrated and gets caught with a kick. A standing switch is reversed and Tozawa gets killed with a tilt a whirl backbreaker and then the torture rack into the facebuster finishes for Carrillo at 5:30. I am sure that finisher has a name, but the announcers don’t call it by anything.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo via pin at 5:30

-This was a fine sub 6 minute match. Carrillo is becoming Mr. Main Event which is either good or bad depending on how you look at it. Good that he is at least getting used and not left in catering, but it’s still Main Event. Again I will say though, I enjoy having him on the Main Even roster each week as usually provides me with a competent and entertaining match. **1/2

-Back to SmackDown as Rey and Rollins met for the final time to blow off their issues. As you would expect it was a very good match with the ending everyone expected. Murphy turns on Rollins to give Rey the win and it also earns Rey’s blessing. Rey winning with The Frog Splash on that night was also a wonderful touch. If that was the end they gave us the happy ending and now it turns to Rollins vs Murphy before Seth takes time off to be a dad.

-Back to SmackDown as Drew shows up to get face to face with Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. They are easily the 2 Alpha Males in the WWE and this match feels big time. Jey Uso heads down to stand up for the family and he wants Drew one on one for showing disrespect.

-Later in the night Drew knocks off Uso in a good match and in a match that won’t hurt Uso because Drew has been the biggest star in the WWE this year until Roman showed up in August. Jey has only a few losses since his return and the marquee ones have been to Roman and Drew. That’s not a bad spot to have right now.

Lince Dorado (w/.Gran Metalik) vs. Angel Garza

-Dorado throws some kicks to create space and lands a few kicks to the quad. Garza closes the distance and gets a side headlock. Dorado takes it to the ground and they grapple from there as Joe marks out over Garza making sure to put his knuckle in Dorado’s kneecap. Garza switches to a reverse hammerlock, but Dorado is able to flip out. Garza mows him down with a shoulder and gets a two count. Dorado flies around and gets a sunset flip for two. He charges in the corner, but gets set on the top rope and gets blasted with a right hand that sends him to the floor. Garza rips off his pants to show he means business as we take our normal commercial break.

-Back with Garza in control as he works the back. He hangs Dorado in the Tree of Woe and hits a running PK. Garza goes back to the mat with a crossface as again Joe loves seeing nasty wrestling. Phillips namedrops Rick Rude when speaking of Garza and Garza should take that as a compliment. Dorado makes the comeback with a sweet belly to back suplex. He bounces Garza’s head into the middle buckle. Garza comes back with a kick, but you can’t powerbomb Dorado as he counters into a facebuster followed by a running boot for two. A charge in the corner is missed and Garza murders him with an inverted slingshot suplex for two. That looked fantastic! The Wing Clipper is teased, but Dorado flips out. He eats a knee, but rebounds off the ropes to deliver a head kick to leave both men out. Nice! Both men up and they fire off chops. Garza catches Dorado with a superkick and the Wing Clipper finishes at 8:53.

Winner: Angel Garza via pin at 8:53

-Started low, but got good and then ended before getting really good. That seems to be the formula with these matches on Main Event. I am not hating as it’s still good, but we know they could tear the house down. Garza winning was the right call obviously, but Dorado looked good here. ***

-Recap package of Orton/Drew. Good stuff as always with these things!

-Back to RAW where Randy Orton defends his WWE Title against Drew McIntyre. Very good match and the WWE does pull the trigger by changing the Title back to Drew just 6 days before Survivor Series. This is the 3rd time in 4 years they have done this and each previous times they switch gave us great matches: AJ/Brock and Bryan/Brock. Reigns/Drew is the biggest match WWE has right now and it makes the most sense story wise to do it right now vs moving either guy or coming up with a way to get one on the other’s show.

