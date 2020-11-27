Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 11.26.20

-Happy Thanksgiving! I apologize for the lateness of this review, but the holiday with my wife and sons took up most of the day. What better way to spend the final moments of Thanksgiving than with WWE Main Event. I mean, wrestling and Thanksgiving go hand in hand. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

-We start with The Miz and John Morrison in the ring as I have no clue what is happening right now. This certainly isn’t the Main Event format I am used to seeing. Morrison names all the things Miz is thankful for and then Miz brings out Retribution. Again what am I watching here?

-Retribution is out for this Main Event edition of Miz TV. Morrison wants to know what’s up with their weird names. Ali isn’t surprised by the stupidity of the question, but he will answer it. His name is Mustafa Ali and his entire life he has been judged by his name and mocked by how he looks. He gave them their names so they could see the world the way he sees is. Reckoning says everyone turned their back on her and she is turning her back on them. Mace talks about his background and he has been kept in the PC and wasted year after year. They took away his one chance as soon as they gave it to him. Slapjack says he was used up and replaced and now he is a weapon. T-Bar calls the WWE a wasteland that is filled with betrayal. Retribution will make them pay for their sins.

-R-Truth heads down with the 24/7 Title and he is being chased by the Gobbledy Gooker. Truth bails and The Gooker gets destroyed by Retribution. Well, that’s one way to start off Main Event. It was different, I will give them that.

-Oh wow, we are getting Jeff Hardy vs Ricochet on this show. I’ll take it.

-Back to RAW 10 days ago where Drew McIntyre reclaimed the WWE Title from Randy Orton.

-Back to this past RAW where Strowman attacked Pearce and thus is suspended. Riddle beats Sheamus in a fantastic match as they have great chemistry against each other. They just beat the crap out of each other and is so hard hitting and different than anything else on the show. Riddle getting the win was needed as well.

-Back to RAW again as this usually happens after a PPV because the stuff from SmackDown was building to the PPV and we are past that now. Keith Lee earns his way to the Triple Threat Match for the WWE Title Shot next week as MVP causes a DQ. I am fine with that as neither man needs to take a clean loss. A fine hoss fight!

Jeff Hardy vs Ricochet

-Obviously, both these man should be past working Main Event matches, but I want to see what they can do here. As soon as the bells sounds, Elias is out to play his guitar and sing a song as this match has a soundtrack apparently. Again, what am I watching? Handshake between these two and Hardy gets a hiptoss and then stares as Elias continues his song. Ricochet starts flipping and flying all over the ring and gets a dropkick. He now seems annoyed by Elias though Joe wonders if they are working together since the strikes seem in sync with the down beats. I love Joe! They battle on the floor as Hardy hits a dive off the apron to send us to a break.

-Back and Elias is still singing as Hardy controls with a headlock. Ricochet punches out but charges into a back elbow that gets Hardy a two count. Hardy sends Ricochet into the turnbuckle and hits a dropkick to the back of the neck for another two. For those wondering Elias is singing about Hardy trying to kill him and being a liar. Ricochet fights off in the corner and rolls into a dropkick to leave both men out Hardy hits the mule kick, but eats a flying forearm. Ricochet springs off the top into clothesline and then the standing shooting star press for two. Hardy escapes the Recoil and hits an inverted atomic drop. A low dropkick to the face and a splash get a two count. Elias is basically free styling the song and it sounds like Joe is singing along. Whisper in the Wind gets a two count as Phillips wants Elias’ mic to go out. Hardy looks for the Twist of Fate, but Ricochet counters into the backslide for the win at 8:54.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 8:54

-Hard to rate this one as the commercial break ate up some of the time and then we had Elias singing during the entire match. It seemed like a fun match, but I will be honest I was also trying to hear what Elias was singing. Jeff controlled most of the match and Ricochet just got the win out of nowhere. Ricochet beating a former WWE and World Champion should be a big deal, but it happened on Main Event and he was an afterthought to Elias/Jeff story. **1/2

-Hardy is disgusted at Elias and just walks by as Elias continues to sing. Hardy returns and blasts Elias with a guitar shot. Well, that seemed uncalled for as Elias didn’t do anything other than sing. He didn’t do anything to specifically distract Jeff as Ricochet dealt with it and overcame to get the win.

-The Undertaker video package from RAW is played. It was a wonderful tribute video.

-We close with AJ vs Orton from RAW to fill out the final spot in next weeks Triple Threat Match. AJ gets the win as he should and the Fiend interference was fine as I like the character. Orton is moving on to The Fiend and AJ should be the next challenger for Drew, but I know there are reports out there of it being someone else. AJ vs Riddle vs Lee should be fun on Monday and each time I type it I wonder what the WWE would be doing with names if AJ Lee was still in the company?

-Thanks for reading!