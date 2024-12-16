Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.27.24  

-Peacock decided to upload the last three episodes of this show as I guess we will no longer be on a two week delay. For these next three I will still just review the two matches and with next week’s episode I will go back covering the entire show. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

-Nile misses a clothesline and gets knocked down with a shoulder tackle. Kai sends Nile into the buckle in one corner and then another. Hip-toss followed by a dropkick. She tries another hip-toss, but Nile drops her with a clothesline. Nice! Nile lays in the boots in the corner and gets a running kick in the corner for two. Vertical Suplex as Nile shows off her power. Another one, but Kai shifts her weight and gets a small package for two. Nile runs her down with another clothesline and then works a knee submission. Smart as Kai has a history of knee injuries. Kai off the ropes and she catches Nile with a throw. She ducks a clothesline and hits one of her own and then another. Dropkick from Dakota followed by a running boot in the corner and then another to a downed Ivy for two. Nile slides off her back and snaps off a German Suplex for two. They start to trade blows and Kai sweeps the leg. Kai with a Scorpion kick and then a sunset flip Backstabber gets the pin at 5:06.

Winner: Dakota Kai via pin at 5:06

-Just a solid 5 minute match between these two. Kai seems to be in line for more of a push and has is just back from injury, so it makes sense why she got there win here. **1/4

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark (w/ PFC)

-They trade arm locks to start and Lyra switches to a leg lock. She transitions into an ankle lock, but Zoey powers her into the corner. Lyra back with a reverse Boston Crab and then she pulls back on the arms for good measure. She stomps the calfs, but gets caught in the corner. Stark floats over and he knee seems to buckle so Lyra sweeps the leg. Zoey bails to the floor, but Lyra hits a dropkick through the ropes as we take a break at 2:11.

-Back at 4:08 with Lyra getting a roll-up for two. Backslide for two! Stark runs her down with a clothesline and celebrates with a home run swing to boos from the crowd. Springboard dropkick gets two! Zoey throws some knees, but hesitates as she yells at the crowd and Lyra gets a suplex. They start trading blows as they fight to their feet. Lyra wins the exchange and follows with a clothesline and then another. She snaps off a head scissors and a kick for a two count. Lyra misses a charge in the corner which lets Zoey catch her with a superkick. Lyra with a cartwheel to escape a throw and she hits a spin kick. Lyra knocks Shayna and Sonya off the apron, but that lets Zoey hit Z-360 for the win at 7:55.

Winner: Zoey Stark via pin at 7:55

-Solid match that ends Lyra’s undefeated Main Event streak. She was somewhat protected by the PFC interference. PFC needs to win some matches every now and then and this was one of them. **3/4

-Thanks for reading!

