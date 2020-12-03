Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 12.03.20

Even RAW this past week included a highlight from Main Event which never happens. Let's get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

-Taped: ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

-Well, this definitely looks like the format we are used to seeing. Garza is out in a suit and doesn’t look dressed to compete. I guess that’s just his new look though as he takes off the shirt and will be wrestling in slacks and dress shoes. If you didn’t know these two are cousins and could probably have a match in their sleep. Garza gets a side headlock, but gets shoved off and knocked down with a shoulder. Carrillo is looking ripped here as he has apparently been hitting the gym. Now Garza rips off the dress pants and he sticks Carrillo his a nasty superkick. He follows with a basement dropkick that sends Humberto to the floor. Carrillo slides back in and eats another basement dropkick. That was pretty swank and connected well! Garza hooks a chinlock while also throwing some body blows. I appreciate when they work while in a rest hold. Carrillo eats a right hand and gets locked in Gory Special. Carrillo is able to escape and gets an armdrag followed by a dropkick to leave both men down. Carrillo charges and catches Garza with a monkey flip. A spinning kick to the face is next followed by a slam. Humberto rolls into the standing moonsault for a two count. Carrillo shows off some power by flipping Garza over and hits a dead lift brainbuster for two. Garza gets a roll-up for two and then as Carrillo tries one of his own, Garza escapes and hits another superkick. The Wing Clipper ends this one at 5:14.

Winner: Angel Garza via pin at 5:14

-Solid match that was too short to get really good, but they did as well as they could with 5 minutes on the “E” show. Garza winning is the right call and he continues to look like a future star. **1/2

-Back to RAW a few weeks ago where The Fiend showed up and cost Randy Orton his match with AJ Styles.

-Back to RAW from Monday as Randy Orton is a guest on a Moment of Bliss. Orton knows Bray Wyatt well, but not The Fiend. Alexa has been great in this roll! Orton playing mind games with The Fiend is appropriate because he hears voices after all. Orton uses Bliss as a way to find The Fiend’s weakness. I am cool with the storyline as it gives each something to do while letting Drew move on to someone else.

-Back to RAW with the Triple Threat match between Lee, AJ, and Riddle to determine the #1 contender to Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title. Very good match as you would expect and Styles winning is the right call this point. Riddle probably isn’t ready for that spot yet and Lee doesn’t need to lose another WWE Title Match. AJ can eat a loss and immediately get his heat back because he is AJ Styles and as a heel he can easily talk enough to overcome the loss. AJ vs Drew should be a banger!

-Sarah Schreiber is in the ring to interview Nikki Cross as I guess they are breaking the usual format again. Nikki talks about Alexa and The Fiend. She says Alexa has made it clear she doesn’t want help and has chosen The Fiend. Their friendship is done! Nikki gets a little emotional as she talks about the way Alexa won their recent match. She calls it cruel as for a split second she thought she had gotten through to her. Alexa used her emotions against her. She knows her Alexa is gone and she will never make that mistake again.

-Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans are out to interrupt. Lacey insults Sarah and they make fun of Nikki for falling for Alexa’s tricks. They wonder if Alexa was ever really her friend. Nikki tells Peyton to shut her mouth and asks Lacey if she has ever had a real friend in her life. Lacey says Peyton is her friend and Peyton says no. Lacey says they are fake friends which is better than real friends. Nikki wants one of them in ring and that’s going to get us our second match. Peyton and Lacey argue about which one is going to take the match and it looks like it will be Peyton as we take a break.

Peyton Royce (w/ Lacey Evans) vs. Nikki Cross

-Lockup to start and Nikki powers Peyton into the corner. Another go and Cross gets a side headlock into a takedown. Royce counters into a head scissor, but gets trapped with an armbar as Nikki screams at her about talking about Alexa. Cross ends up on the apron and gets a shoulder to Royce’s midsection and uses the ropes to spring into an awkward roll-up for two. Lacey gets on the apron and Nikki gives chase. That goes as you would expect as Nikki heads back into the ring and eats a roundhouse kick for two. Royce stomps away in the corner and locks Cross in a submission in the ropes, but that’s illegal as the ref makes his count. Another spin kick is missed, but Royce follows up with a clubbing forearm to the back. Cross gets a few short arm clotheslines and then a Seated Senton. Cross throws her body at Royce in the corner for two as Evans puts Peyton’s foot on the rope. Cross hits her with a seated dropkick, but the distraction gives Royce the chance to hit Déjà vu for the pin at 4:27.

Winner: Peyton Royce via pin at 4:27

-I appreciate them trying to find new ways to get to matches and following up on storylines from RAW instead of just 2 random matches that aren’t really in cannon. That said it was a short match with not much happening. Royce winning seems to be the right call as they obviously want to push her and this is a way to see what she can do. *1/2

-Back to SmackDown where KO destroys Jey Uso with a chair as Reigns watches on a TV in the back. Roman is great and KO is great and this should be a heck of a hard hitting match. I am ready for a heated hoss fight between these two. If you haven’t watched this past week’s episode of Talking Smack, do so for the Owens/Heyman segment that closed the show. My review can be found here.

-Back to RAW as Miz and Morrison get owned by Drew McIntyre again (this time with Sheamus). AJ breaks up the match with a Phenomenal Forearm as he wants Miz to cash in and be Champion, but he takes to decide and gets destroyed by Drew again. AJ talking trash while being carried out by his bodyguard is a great character touch.

